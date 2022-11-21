U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

Global Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·23 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361184/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.3% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $324.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$324.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$410.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Advantmed, LLC
ORRUM Clinical Analytics
PowerHealth Solutions
Quantros, Inc.
Riskonnect Inc.
The Patient Safety Company
Ventiv Technology Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361184/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Quality and Safety Reporting
Systems for Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long-Term Care Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Long-Term Care Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Long-Term Care Centers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rehabilitation Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Rehabilitation Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Rehabilitation Centers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for
Healthcare Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Quality and Safety Reporting
Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Quality and Safety Reporting
Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,
Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quality
and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component -
Software and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Quality and Safety Reporting
Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quality
and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use -
Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Quality and Safety Reporting
Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics,
Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Quality and
Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers,
Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Quality and
Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Quality and
Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers,
Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Quality and
Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
Component - Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component - Software and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Quality and
Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Quality and Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by
End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers,
Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Quality and Safety
Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Hospitals,
Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Quality and
Safety Reporting Systems for Healthcare by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics, Long-Term Care
Centers, Rehabilitation Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361184/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


