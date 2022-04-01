U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Global Quantum Computing in Energy Industry Market

Global Market Estimates, Inc.
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates, Inc.
Global Market Estimates, Inc.

IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Service, Intel, IonQ, Zapata Computing, Xanadu, Cambridge Quantum Computing, 1Qbit, Qnami, and Quantropi are the key players in quantum computing the energy industry market.

Brooklyn, New York, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Quantum Computing in Energy Industry Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 30.8% from 2022 and 2027. The advancement of quantum computers, rising demand for managing complex energy data, and the increasing investment programs by prominent technological associations for this technology's research are the major factors driving the market's growth.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Quantum Computing in Energy Industry Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • Based on offering, the quantum computing as a service (QCaaS) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

  • Based on the application, grid optimization will be the fastest-growing segment in the market

  • Based on the deployment model, the cloud-based segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

  • Based on the end-user, the nuclear energy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market

  IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Service, Intel, IonQ, Zapata Computing, Xanadu, Cambridge Quantum Computing, 1Qbit, Qnami, and Quantropi are the key players in quantum computing in the energy industry market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/quantum-computing-in-energy-industry-market-3756


Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Quantum Computing Devices

  • Quantum Computing Software

  • Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS)

  • Quantum Computing Consulting Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Grid Optimization

  • Energy Asset Optimization

  • Grid Security & Communication

  • Customer Analysis

  • Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Cloud Based

  • On-Premise Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Solar Energy

  • Nuclear Energy

  • Oil & Gas

  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Rest of MEA


CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238


