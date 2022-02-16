U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Global Quantum Computing Technology Market Research Report 2022: Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, & Patent Analysis

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Quantum Computing Market

Global Quantum Computing Market
Global Quantum Computing Market

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum computing technologies market should reach $1.6 billion by 2026 from $390.7 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

  • The superconducting qubits segment of the global quantum computing technologies market is expected to grow from $144.9 million in 2021 to $612.9 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 33.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

  • The trapped ions segment of the global quantum computing technologies market is expected to grow from $131.1 million in 2021 to $550.7 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 33.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the global market for quantum computing and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on offering, deployment, technology, application, end-user industry and region.

Quantum computing is the gateway to the future. It can revolutionize computation by making certain types of classically stubborn problems solvable. Currently, no quantum computer is mature enough to perform calculations that traditional computers cannot, but great progress has been made in the last few years. Several large and small start-ups are using non-error-corrected quantum computers made up of dozens of qubits, some of which are even publicly accessible via the cloud. Quantum computing helps scientists accelerate their discoveries in related areas, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Early adoption of quantum computers in the banking and financial industries, increased investment in quantum computing technology, and the rise of numerous strategic partnerships and collaborations are the main drivers behind the market growth.

The trend towards strategic approaches such as partnerships and collaborations is expected to continue. As quantum computer vendors move to quantum development, the consumer industries will seek to adopt current and new quantum technologies to gain a competitive advantage. The technological hurdles in the implementation of the quantum systems, as well as the lack of quantum skills, can limit the market growth. However, increasing adoption of quantum technology in healthcare, increasing demand for computing power, and the introduction of cloud-based quantum computing services are expected to open up new market opportunities during the forecast period.

Between 2021 and 2026, many companies with optimization problems may adopt a hybrid approach where some of the problems are handled by classical computing and the rest by quantum computers. The demand for quantum computers is expected to grow from multiple end-user industries, from finance to pharmaceuticals, automobiles to aerospace. Many industries, such as banks, are now using cloud-based quantum services.

There is no doubt that quantum computers will be expensive machines to develop and will be operated by a small number of key players. Companies like Google and IBM plan to double the performance of quantum computers each year. In addition, a small but important cohort of promising start-ups is steadily increasing the number of qubits a computer can process. This creates an immersive opportunity for the global quantum computing market growth in the coming years.

This report has divided the global quantum computing market based on offering, technology, deployment, application, end-user industry, and region. Based on offering, the market is segmented into systems and services. The services memory segment held the largest market share, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The services segment includes quantum computing as a service (QCaaS) and consulting services.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global quantum computing market in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.

Competitive Landscape

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Product Launches and Developments

  • Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments

  • Quantum Computing Players by Category and Country

  • Total Private Start-up Companies by Country and Type of Service Offering

  • Equity Funding of Quantum Computing Start-ups

  • Global Companies, Universities and Government/Nonprofit Organizations Involved in Quantum Computing

  • Universities Involved in Quantum Computing

Company profiles of the key industry players include

  • Quantum Computing Product And Solution Providers

  • 1Qb Information Technologies Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc. (Google Llc)

  • Amazon.Com Inc.

  • ATOS SE

  • Cambridge Quantum Computing

  • Coldquanta Inc.

  • D-Wave Systems Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • International Business Machines (Ibm) Corp.

  • Isara Corp.

  • Ionq Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • QC Ware Corp.

  • Rigetti Computing Inc.

  • Q-Ctrl Pty Ltd.

  • Qu & Co Bv

  • Toshiba Corp.

  • Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

  • Zapata Computing Inc.

  • Diversified Players In Quantum Computing

  • Accenture Llp

  • Airbus Se

  • Alibaba Holding Group Ltd.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Biogen Inc.

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

  • Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

  • Evolutionq Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard (Hp) Inc.

  • H-Bar Consultants

  • ID Quantique Sa

  • Intel Corp.

  • Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Telstra Corp. Ltd.

  • Volkswagen Ag

  • Non-commercial Research Programs

  • Advancing Quantum Architecture (Aqua) Group

  • Australia Research Council Centre Of Excellence For Engineered Quantum Systems

  • Beijing Academy Of Quantum Information Sciences (Baqis)

  • Berkeley Quantum Information And Computation Center

  • Center For Quantum Devices

  • Centre For Quantum Computation And Communication Technology (Cqc2T)

  • Center For Quantum Information And Control

  • Center For Quantum Photonics (Cqp)

  • Centre For Quantum Technologies (Cqt)

  • Center For Quantum Software And Information

  • Center For Spintronics And Quantum Computation (Csqc)

  • Chicago Quantum Exchange (Cqe)

  • Computational And Data Intensive Physics Group

  • Dna-Seq Alliance

  • Information Sciences Institute (Isi)

  • Institut Quantique

  • Institute For Quantum Computing (Iqc)

  • Institute For Quantum Information And Matter (Iqim)

  • Institute For Quantum Optics And Quantum Information (Iqoqi)

  • Ion Quantum Technology (Iqt) Group

  • Joint Center For Quantum Information And Computer Science

  • Joint Institute For Laboratory Astrophysics (Jila)

  • Key Laboratory Of Quantum Information

  • Los Alamos National Laboratory (Lanl)

  • National Institute Of Science And Technology (Nist)

  • Networked Quantum Information Technologies (Nqit)

  • Oxford Quantum

  • Quantum Information And Integrated Nanosystems Group

  • Quantum Artificial Intelligence Lab (Quail)

  • Quantum Science And Technology Institute (Uclq)

  • Quantum Science Research Group

  • Quantum Systems Group (Qsg)

  • Qusoft

  • Qutech

  • Universities Space Research Association (Usra)

Patent Analysis

  • Patents Granted to Companies (2018-2021)

  • 1QB Information Technologies Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Cambridge Quantum Computing

  • D-Wave Systems Inc.

  • IBM Corp.

  • Quantum Valley Investment Fund LP

  • IonQ Inc.

  • QC Ware Corp.

  • Rigetti Co. Inc.

  • Samsung SDS Co., Ltd.

  • Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc.

  • Zapata Computing Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/737jov


