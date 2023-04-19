Global Quantum Cryptography Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Number of Cyber Crimes Amid Digitalization Enhances Prospects for Quantum Cryptography
Global Market for Quantum Cryptography
The "Quantum Cryptography: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Quantum Cryptography estimated at US$128.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$635.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.2% CAGR and reach US$327.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 26% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.4% CAGR
The Quantum Cryptography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 22.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.2% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
362
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$128.9 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$635.5 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
22.1%
Regions Covered
Global
