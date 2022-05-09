ReportLinker

Executive Summary The Global QSR Market was valued at USD 713. 29 Billion in the year 2021. With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China and India, the growth rate of the QSR market is increasing and is expected to grow further in upcoming years.

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quick Service Restaurant Market Factbook : World Market Review By Brands, Outlets, Delivery Model and Ownership" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275585/?utm_source=GNW





The Home Delivery segment is expected to be growing tremendously in the Global QSR Market because after the pandemic, people want to avoid physical contact with much crowded places and along with that so many convenient and easy online ordering options are there to place orders and enjoy the favourite food with all comforts at home.



With COVID-19 having altered – and still in the process of altering – the definition of “normal” across the world, most industries are still scrambling to adjust. The effect on the restaurant industry has been particularly dramatic. With restaurants and pubs closed for sit-down service, many establishments are struggling to keep their heads above water. On the other hand, places that are able to offer delivery and pick-up options are seeing large increases in order volumes. Meal kit delivery services are also seeing a major surge in interest.



Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of increasing middle-income group and rapid urbanization. Furthermore, the presence of some key market players in the region also supports the market growth in this region throughout the forecast period and beyond.



Further, the demand for Italian cuisine is comparatively higher as compared to other cuisines of this category globally. People have different preferences, choices and priorities when it comes to the tastes and uniqueness of food for themselves which is an important factor to drive the market growth of a particular region or a country.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the QSR Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the QSR Market by Number of Stores (In Units).



• The report analyses the QSR Market by Service Type (Eat-in, Take way, Home Delivery).



• The report analyses the QSR Market by Business Model (Independent, Chain & Franchise).



• The report analyses the QSR Market by Cuisine Type (Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Other).



• The report analyses the QSR Market by Delivery Mode (Dine in & Drive Thru) and by Ownership (Company Owned and Franchised) (Number of Stores).



• The report also analyses the North American, U.K., Japan and Indian QSR Market Brand Wise Number of Stores Snapshot (McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC, Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Tim Hortons, Burger King, Wendy’s and Domino’s) *



• The Global QSR Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Mexico).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Service type, by Business Model, by Cuisine Type.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include McDonald’s, The Wendy’s Company, Restaurants Brand International, Bloomin’ Brands, Ark Restaurant Corporation, Starbucks Corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Carrols Restaurant Group, Yum! Brands Inc., Subway.



• The report presents the analysis of QSR market for the historical period of 2016-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2026.



* All the brands mentioned above are analysed w.r.t. delivery mode and ownership



Key Target Audience



• QSR Industry Players



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



