Global Radar Sensors Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radar Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361186/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Radar Sensors Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radar Sensors estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.4% over the period 2020-2027. Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR
The Radar Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Arbe Robotics
ARTsys360 Ltd.
Astyx Communication & Sensors
Brigade Electronics Group Plc
Cardiac Motion
Echodyne Corp.
FLEX System
HENSOLDT
InnoSenT GmbH
Lunewave
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361186/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Radar Sensor - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 4: World Radar Sensors Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Imaging by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Imaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Non-Imaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Imaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Long by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Long by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Short by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Short by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Short by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ground Traffic Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Ground Traffic Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground Traffic Control
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Air Traffic Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Navigation & Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Space Navigation & Control
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Space Navigation &
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 &
2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Remote Sensing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote Sensing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and Short
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic
Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Application -
Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
JAPAN
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
CHINA
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
EUROPE
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
FRANCE
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
GERMANY
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium
and Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and Short
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic
Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Application -
Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium
and Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027
Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Russia Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361186/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001