U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,797.50
    +18.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,586.00
    +158.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,937.25
    +47.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.60
    +11.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.28
    -0.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.40
    +3.80 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9985
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.35
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1451
    +0.0074 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6620
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,773.93
    -484.35 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.36
    +10.31 (+2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.97
    -6.87 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Global Radar Sensors Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radar Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361186/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Radar Sensors Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Radar Sensors estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.4% over the period 2020-2027. Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR

The Radar Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Arbe Robotics
ARTsys360 Ltd.
Astyx Communication & Sensors
Brigade Electronics Group Plc
Cardiac Motion
Echodyne Corp.
FLEX System
HENSOLDT
InnoSenT GmbH
Lunewave


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361186/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Radar Sensor - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 4: World Radar Sensors Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Imaging by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Imaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Non-Imaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Imaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Long by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Long by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Short by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Short by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Short by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ground Traffic Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Ground Traffic Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground Traffic Control
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Traffic Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Air Traffic Control by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Traffic Control by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Space Navigation & Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Space Navigation & Control
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Space Navigation &
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Remote Sensing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote Sensing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and Short
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic
Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Application -
Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

JAPAN
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

CHINA
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

EUROPE
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

FRANCE
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

GERMANY
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium
and Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Radar Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and Non-Imaging
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and Short
for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radar
Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic
Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Application -
Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Range -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium and
Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Radar Sensors by
Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control,
Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
Traffic Control, Air Traffic Control, Space Navigation &
Control, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2019 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Type - Imaging and Non-Imaging - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Type -
Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Range - Long, Medium and Short - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Radar Sensors by Range -
Long, Medium and Short Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Radar Sensors by
Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Long, Medium
and Short for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radar Sensors by Application - Ground Traffic Control, Air
Traffic Control, Space Navigation & Control, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Russia Historic Review for Radar Sensors by

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361186/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO Wants His EVs To Be Better Than Tesla's

    Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker shared his thoughts on his rival, Elon Musk buying Twitter, and why he believes his company has the best cars with TheStreet.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Can Keep Raising Its Dividend

    Early in the pandemic in 2020, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was one of the few banks that had to cut its quarterly dividend -- by about 80%, from $0.51 per common share to $0.10. The cut was not because Wells Fargo couldn't support the dividend, but more because the Federal Reserve put certain restrictions in place during the pandemic to ensure that banks were well capitalized. Since then, these restrictions have been removed, and Wells Fargo has raised its quarterly dividend back to $0.30 per share for a roughly 2.2% annual dividend yield.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Swings to Loss, Stung by Battered Market

    The company reported a net loss of $2.69 billion as the value of its overall portfolio fell alongside the broader market.

  • Energy Sticker Shock Grabs Spotlight Before Midterms

    Gasoline prices are moving higher again and diesel supplies are dwindling with Tuesday’s elections near.

  • Twitter’s Free Speech Problem Is Tesla’s Too

    The car maker’s shareholders now face the added risk that its global operations could be held hostage to the messy politics of the social-media platform.

  • 15 Largest Airlines in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest airlines in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest airlines in the world in 2022. Since 2020, you cannot discuss the airline industry without considering the impact of the pandemic, which […]

  • Chinese Oil Imports Jump to Five-Month High on Quota Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- China stepped up oil imports last month after the government released more fuel-export quota in an attempt to help revive the country’s virus-battered economy.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteThe world’s

  • Oil stable below $100/bbl as market balances Chinese data

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable on Monday, hovering close to $100 a barrel as support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China's stringent COVID containment approach. Brent crude futures rose by 6 cents, or 0.06% to $98.63 a barrel at 1026 GMT. Both contracts dropped by over $1/bbl earlier in the session as Chinese health officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a stringent COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world's top crude importer.

  • Berkshire, Energy Firms Reap Rewards of Low Oil Production

    At least Big Oil is making the Sage of Omaha look smart. Despite falling well short of start-of-year production goals, oil and gas companies are...

  • 15 Largest Supermarket Chains in The World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest supermarket chains in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest supermarket chains in the world. Grocery shopping used to just be an arduous task; make a list, go to the store, find the […]

  • China's COVID resurgence spurs new curbs, Foxconn imposes restrictions

    China's escalating COVID-19 resurgence has spurred authorities and companies, including key iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, to ramp up measures to contain outbreaks, disrupting production and throwing business events into confusion. China reported on Monday 5,496 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Nov. 6, the highest since May 2, when the country's commercial capital of Shanghai was put under a crushing lockdown amid its worst outbreak. Taiwan-based Foxconn said late on Sunday it would implement new COVID-19 measures at its plant in Zhengzhou, including implementing a system which would involve moving all working employees into three dormitories.

  • China’s second-largest chipmaker poised for $2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai

    Chinese chip manufacturer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has received regulatory approval for an 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) IPO in Shanghai, according to a filing published late on Friday on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The planned initial public offering (IPO) comes as China’s chip companies gear up for steeper competition with the United States due to geopolitical tensions. According to its prospectus, Hua Hong intends to use the money to invest in a new fabrication plant - or fab - in the eastern city of Wuxi, with construction set to begin in 2023 and an eventual production capacity of 83,000 wafers per month.

  • UK House Prices Fall Most in Almost Two Years, Halifax Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteUK house prices fell at the sharpest pace in almost two years as rising mortgage rates and a gloomy outlook for the economy depressed demand. The mortgage lender Halifax

  • Fast-Fashion Upstarts Are Using Shein’s Own Strategies Against It

    (Bloomberg) -- Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion—and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason— Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMet

  • ECB, UniCredit clash over capital plans, Russia presence, FT says

    The ECB had objected to UniCredit's commitment to distribute 16 billion euros ($15.85 billion) to shareholders by 2024, saying the move ran contrary to official guidance that "banks should not set their dividend policies in terms of absolute amounts", the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the discussions. The report further said that, there is also tension over UniCredit's failure to cut ties with Russia, as the ECB views the bank's Russian presence as an unwelcome source of risk and has been pushing it to exit the country.

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteDiesel and heating oil inventories in the US Northeast were getting wo

  • Twitter delisting, Disney earnings, consumer price index top week ahead

    FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's Earnings Jump 20%

    Billionaire Warren Bufffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported its operating profit increased by 20% during the third quarter while buybacks were limited to $1.1 billion, below its 2021 level. Apple remains its top stock holding, followed by Bank of America with oil giant Chevron as its third largest holding in its portfolio of stocks. The increase was the result of a gain the income from its investments as Berkshire made the right bets on higher short-term interest rates from its $109 billion of cash and equivalents.

  • Epic Housing Booms Meet Their Match in Australia, Canada, New Zealand

    After multiyear surges, property prices in Australia, Canada and New Zealand are at particular risk.