Global Radiation Cured Products Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2024

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Radiation Cured Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Radiation Cured Products Market
Global Radiation Cured Products Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 17; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 4873
Companies: 104 - Players covered include 3M Company; Allnex; Ashland Global Holdings Inc.; Baldwin Technology Company Inc.; BASF SE; Covestro (Formerly Bayer MaterialScience); Craig Adhesives and Coatings; Dexerials Corp.; DIC Corp.; DYMAX Corp.; Evonik Industries AG; Flint Group; FUJIFILM Sericol UK Ltd.; Momentive; Nordson Corp.; PPG Industries Inc.; Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company Inc.; Royal DSM N.V.; Sartomer; Sun Chemical Corp. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Segment (Coatings, Inks, Adhesives); Application (Wood, Paper, Glass, Metal, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Radiation Cured Products Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2024
Radiation cured products, which are cross-linked with high intensity electron beam or UV light energy sources, are used in electronics, adhesives, inks and coatings. Radiation cured products eliminate glycol ether, ethylene glycol, toluene and other such HAP emissions. Industries involved in wood building products, metal cans, plastic components, papers, and other such products, tend to reduce emissions with radiation curing technologies, to comply with MACT standards. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radiation Cured Products is projected to reach US$8.4 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Radiation Cured Products, accounting for an estimated 28.4% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.3 Billion by close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.0% over the analysis period.

A few important, ongoing trends in the market for radiation cured products include increasing substitution of solvent borne systems with waterborne UV coating systems; growing demand for portable curing systems as they allow easy application of coatings at the job site itself, for example for concrete and wood floor refinishing; increasing use of UV LED curing for curing formulations as these are considered more environment-friendly and energy efficient compared to traditional mercury lamps; growing prominence of stereolithography, which is a process in which three dimensional parts are manufactured using photosensitive resins; and increasing use of the products for flexible food packaging. Asia-Pacific market continues to witness growing demand for radcure products from prominent end-use industries such as food packaging, wood coatings, electronics and automotive among others from the major countries in the region, China and India. Increased manufacturing activities, particularly due to ready low cost feedstock, easy access to cheap work force and close proximity to end customers is particularly providing a major fillip to demand for coatings in the region. In North America, however, moderate rate of growth is anticipated owing to saturation in existing applications/ end-use industries. Demand in the region will be driven by development of new applications like water-based UV coatings, field applied floor coatings and inkjets among others.

The market for Radiation Cured Coatings is forecast to emerge as the dominant segment over the analysis period. Radiation cured coatings contain polymer coatings that are treated with either UV or EB (electron beam) radiation. Radiation cured coatings are used in paper, wood, electronics, plastics, overprint varnish, inks and optics manufacturing, where they offer the benefits of lower energy consumption, waste generation and environmental impact and also rapid cure times and smaller footprint. Growing disposable incomes resulting in increased spending by consumers on interior decoration would stimulate growth for radiation cured coatings from the wood sector, over the coming years. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com ) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiation-cured-products-market-to-reach-8-4-billion-by-2024--301347951.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

