The Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 501.27 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Radiation Detection And Monitoring Equipment Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 501.

New York, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Detection and Monitoring Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597415/?utm_source=GNW
27 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on radiation detection and monitoring equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand from healthcare facilities, increasing use of radiation detection and monitoring in different industries, and regulations mandating the use of radiation detection and monitoring equipment. In addition, demand from healthcare facilities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.

The radiation detection and monitoring equipment market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Dosimeters
• Area monitors
• Survey meters
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the service contracts for equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and increased investment in smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market covers the following areas:
• Radiation detection and monitoring equipment market sizing
• Radiation detection and monitoring equipment market forecast
• Radiation detection and monitoring equipment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading radiation detection and monitoring equipment market vendors that include AMETEK Inc., CNIM SA, ECOTEST, Fortive Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Polimaster LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the radiation detection and monitoring equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05597415/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


