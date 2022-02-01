Global Radiation Dose Management Market (2022 to 2027) - by Product, Modality, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiation Dose Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete detail of Global Radiation Dose Management Industry. The market will reach US$ 546.10 Million by 2027, from $260.48 Million in 2021.

A standard that provides healthcare professionals additional equipment to optimize and handle dose in computerized axial tomography scan (or CT scan) etc., is commonly termed radiation dose management. The radiation management solution is vital in reducing patient exposure to harmful radiation doses undergoing imaging procedures. Similarly, such measures enable patients to receive the medical benefits of CT scan X-ray technology while minimizing the risks associated with the dose.



Notwithstanding, the market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic disorders, growing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and increasing attention on radiation dose management. Furthermore, the growing necessity for patient safety, state regulations, and strict federal and obligations for healthcare has played an essential role in the industry's growth. According to the publisher Report, it is anticipated that The Global Radiation Dose Management Market will grow with a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021-2027.



COVID-19 Impact on the Radiation Dose Management Industry

Several countries worldwide have done non-urgent diagnostic imaging surgeries despite the pandemic. These techniques utilize additional resources and raise the risk of complications; depending on the process, they also increase needing equipment, resources, or materials such as hospital beds and PPE.



Worldwide Radiation Dose Management Market Size was US$ 260.48 Million in 2021

On the basis of product, Global Radiation Dose Management Market includes Radiation Dose Management Solutions and Radiation Dose Management Services. The extensive share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of radiation dose management solutions by healthcare providers owing to the increasing regulations regarding ionizing radiation across the globe.



Similarly, by modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging, Mammography, and Nuclear Medicine. The computed tomography segment accounted for the most extensive market. This segment is attributed to the rising number of CT examinations globally and the rising awareness of radiation dose exposure.



Correspondingly, radiation dose management is used in hospitals, ambulatory care settings, and others, estimating a dose required for a procedure (e.g., CT scan) to prevent high radiation dose disclosure to patients. Most hospitals and imaging centers are increasingly embracing new dose removal technology with high-end CT systems. The dose tracking software relieves the limitation of manual collection of doses for CT performed in a center. This is also useful in the early detection of immoral dose selection.



North America has Highest Market Share of the Radiation Dose Management Market

Geographically, North America accounted for the most considerable share of the radiation dose management market. The large share of North America is attributed to the accreditation requirements regarding the reporting and optimization of radiation doses and stringent legislation, high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the presence of strict regulatory requirements regarding patient safety.



Nevertheless, as per Harvard Medical School, in the United States, more than 80 million CT scans are performed annually. The scanning procedures revolutionized the treatment and diagnosis, such as colonography, CT angiography, and dual-energy and perfusion CT. Prominent players in the Global Radiation Dose Management Market are Bayer AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Mckesson Corporation, and Cerner Corporation.

