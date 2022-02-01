U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

Global Radiation Dose Management Market (2022 to 2027) - by Product, Modality, End-user and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiation Dose Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides a complete detail of Global Radiation Dose Management Industry. The market will reach US$ 546.10 Million by 2027, from $260.48 Million in 2021.

A standard that provides healthcare professionals additional equipment to optimize and handle dose in computerized axial tomography scan (or CT scan) etc., is commonly termed radiation dose management. The radiation management solution is vital in reducing patient exposure to harmful radiation doses undergoing imaging procedures. Similarly, such measures enable patients to receive the medical benefits of CT scan X-ray technology while minimizing the risks associated with the dose.

Notwithstanding, the market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to the rising incidence of chronic disorders, growing concerns over radiation dose exposure, growth in the installed base of radiology equipment, and increasing attention on radiation dose management. Furthermore, the growing necessity for patient safety, state regulations, and strict federal and obligations for healthcare has played an essential role in the industry's growth. According to the publisher Report, it is anticipated that The Global Radiation Dose Management Market will grow with a CAGR of 13.1% from 2021-2027.

COVID-19 Impact on the Radiation Dose Management Industry

Several countries worldwide have done non-urgent diagnostic imaging surgeries despite the pandemic. These techniques utilize additional resources and raise the risk of complications; depending on the process, they also increase needing equipment, resources, or materials such as hospital beds and PPE.

Worldwide Radiation Dose Management Market Size was US$ 260.48 Million in 2021

On the basis of product, Global Radiation Dose Management Market includes Radiation Dose Management Solutions and Radiation Dose Management Services. The extensive share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of radiation dose management solutions by healthcare providers owing to the increasing regulations regarding ionizing radiation across the globe.

Similarly, by modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging, Mammography, and Nuclear Medicine. The computed tomography segment accounted for the most extensive market. This segment is attributed to the rising number of CT examinations globally and the rising awareness of radiation dose exposure.

Correspondingly, radiation dose management is used in hospitals, ambulatory care settings, and others, estimating a dose required for a procedure (e.g., CT scan) to prevent high radiation dose disclosure to patients. Most hospitals and imaging centers are increasingly embracing new dose removal technology with high-end CT systems. The dose tracking software relieves the limitation of manual collection of doses for CT performed in a center. This is also useful in the early detection of immoral dose selection.

North America has Highest Market Share of the Radiation Dose Management Market

Geographically, North America accounted for the most considerable share of the radiation dose management market. The large share of North America is attributed to the accreditation requirements regarding the reporting and optimization of radiation doses and stringent legislation, high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the presence of strict regulatory requirements regarding patient safety.

Nevertheless, as per Harvard Medical School, in the United States, more than 80 million CT scans are performed annually. The scanning procedures revolutionized the treatment and diagnosis, such as colonography, CT angiography, and dual-energy and perfusion CT. Prominent players in the Global Radiation Dose Management Market are Bayer AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Mckesson Corporation, and Cerner Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Radiation Dose Management Market

6. Market Share - Global Radiation Dose Management Market
6.1 By Product & Services
6.2 By Modality
6.3 By End-User

7. Product - Global Radiation Dose Management Market
7.1 Radiation Dose Management Solutions
7.2 Radiation Dose Management Services

8. Modality - Global Radiation Dose Management Market
8.1 Computed Tomography
8.2 Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging
8.3 Mammography
8.4 Nuclear Medicine

9. End User - Global Radiation Dose Management Market
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Ambulatory Care Settings
9.3 Others

10. Region - Global Radiation Dose Management Market
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East & Africa

11. Porters Five Forces
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12. Company Analysis
12.1 Bayer AG
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Recent Development
12.1.3 Sales Analysis
12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Recent Development
12.2.3 Sales Analysis
12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Recent Development
12.3.3 Sales Analysis
12.4 Mckesson Corporation
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 Recent Development
12.4.3 Sales Analysis
12.5 Cerner Corporation
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 Recent Development
12.5.3 Sales Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blgu06

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiation-dose-management-market-2022-to-2027---by-product-modality-end-user-and-region-301472400.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

