U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.82
    +1.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.20
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.02
    +0.14 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5700
    +0.4180 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,747.68
    -136.78 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.12
    -5.55 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global radiation-hardened electronics market reached a value of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Radiation-hardened electronics refer to various electronic components, packages and products that are primarily used for high-altitude applications. The materials used for the manufacturing of such components include silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride and hydrogenated amorphous silicon.

These components are resistant to the damage caused by ionizing and high-energy radiations, and gamma and neutron radiation emitted by nuclear reactors. They are widely employed in satellites, aircraft and nuclear power plants in the form of switching regulators, microprocessors and power supply devices. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across various industries, including aviation, space, military and defense.

The global market is primarily being driven by the increasing number of space missions and exploratory activities. In line with this, the rising demand for communication satellites for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations is also providing a boost to the market growth. Radiation-hardened electronics is crucial for protecting electronic equipment from physical damage and failure caused by harmful radiations in outer space.

Furthermore, widespread product adoption for manufacturing power management devices is creating a positive impact on the market. These electronics are also used to manufacture diodes, transistors and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) for various defense and military applications.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of highly reliable integrated circuits and improvements in the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including significant growth in the electronics industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global radiation-hardened electronics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, material type, technique, component type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Custom Made

  • Commercial-Off-the-Shelf

Breakup by Material Type:

  • Silicon

  • Silicon Carbide

  • Gallium Nitride

  • Others

Breakup by Technique:

  • Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)

  • Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP)

  • Radiation Hardening by Software (RHBS)

Breakup by Component Type:

  • Power Management

  • Application Specific Integrated Circuit

  • Logic

  • Memory

  • Field-Programmable Gate Array

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Space Satellites

  • Commercial Satellites

  • Military

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Nuclear Power Plants

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

7 Market Breakup by Material Type

8 Market Breakup by Technique

9 Market Breakup by Component Type

10 Market Breakup by Application

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Indicators

16 Competitive Landscape

 Companies Mentioned

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • BAE Systems plc

  • Cobham Plc (Advent International)

  • Data Device Corporation (Transdigm Group Incorporated)

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Microchip Technology Inc

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • The Boeing Company

  • Xilinx Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9e86g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiation-hardened-electronics-market-to-reach-1-6-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-3-301617855.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    It's time to rethink who's at the top of the Big Tech food-chain, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of M

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stocks tumble as Russia refuses to resume EU gas supplies unless west lifts sanctions

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.

  • iPhone 14 launch - live: Apple to release new iPhone, AirPods, Watch and more at livestream event

    Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product. The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to the AirPods Pro. In fact, there are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • 6 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Now and Never Sell

    From their peaks several months ago, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes have declined 17% and 26%, respectively, while Apple stock has shed just 13%. Given his extraordinary track record, investors could do far worse than following in the footsteps of legendary money manager Warren Buffett. Lest there be any doubt, Apple is far and away Berkshire's largest holding.

  • Saudis Say OPEC+ to Stay Proactive After Agreeing Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageThe first OPEC+ oil supply cut in more than a year shows the group is serious about managing global crude markets and willing to take preemptive action, said group leader Saudi A

  • Germany Keeps Its Nuclear Plants Alive as EU Seeks Crisis Fixes

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany moved to keep two nuclear plants available this winter in a policy reversal, as European leaders scrambled for emergency fixes to the deepening energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageMoscow’s mov

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline Closure Lands Economic Blow Against Europe

    Power prices surged, European currencies hit multidecade lows and governments scrambled to contain the economic hit after Russia cut its main natural-gas pipeline to Europe.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageThe Chinese car and ba

  • Samsung says personal data of some U.S. customers exposed in breach

    Samsung announced the breach in a brief statement late Friday, as Americans were about to start the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

  • Brent crude surges as OPEC+ agrees to cut supply to prop up oil prices

    The producer cartel will slash 100,000 barrels a day from global supply from October.