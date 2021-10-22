Global Radiation Oncology Markets, 2021-2028 - Increasing Application Of Radiopharmaceuticals, Rising Prevalence Of Cancer, & Rising Adoption Of Radiotherapy
The global radiation oncology market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0%
The rising incidence of cancer and technological advancement in radiation therapy equipment are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
There have been various technological advancements in radiotherapy equipment over the last decade, which has been a major factor for growth. Advancement from 2D to 3D conformal radiotherapy, motion tracking, and real-time imaging has helped improve radiation targeting and thereby reduce exposure to the surrounding healthy tissues.
Strategies such as partnerships, innovative product launches, and acquisitions are the priority of major players in the industry. For instance, in February 2020, Varian received FDA 510K clearance for its Ethos Therapy.
It is an AI-driven solution designed to deliver an entire adaptive treatment plan in 15 minutes, including patient set-up to treatment delivery. In December 2019, Elekta signed a non-binding MoU with ViewRay, Inc. for the advancement of the knowledge and application of MR-LINACs.
According to an article published in Seminars in Radiation Oncology in 2017, it is expected that in low- and middle-income countries alone, more than 12,000 additional treatment machines will be needed by 2035. Besides, by 2035, it is projected that China, India, and Brazil will need over 3,800, 1,200, and 400 additional equipment, respectively.
Companies are taking several initiatives to meet this demand. For instance, in 2019, Tata Trust signed a 3-year agreement with Varian Medical Systems Inc. for the installation of new advanced radiotherapy equipment in India, to improve patient access to treatment.
However, the lack of skilled radiotherapy professionals is expected to be a major restraining factor for the growth of the market, particularly in developing countries. The recommended number of radiation oncologists in the developed world is around 4 per million population.
There are around 0.8 radiation oncologists per million population in India. Similar is the situation in other countries in the Indian sub-continent.
Radiation Oncology Market Report Highlights
Due to the high availability of External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) equipment and penetration of innovative diagnostic instruments and understanding of available treatment options, EBRT dominated the market in 2020
In IBRT application, the prostate cancer segment dominated the market in 2020, majorly due to the promising applications for brachytherapy in the treatment of prostate cancer
In 2020, North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 44.0%. Favorable reimbursement policies, quality of healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key players in the region are some of the factors driving the market in the region
Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Market Driver Analysis
Rising Adoption Of Radiotherapy
Technological Advancements In Radiotherapy
Rising Prevalence Of Cancer
Increase In Healthcare Expenditure
Increasing Application Of Radiopharmaceuticals
Market Restraint Analysis
Lack Of Skilled Radiotherapy Professionals
Inadequate Radiation Infrastructure
Adverse Effects Of Radiotherapy
