The Global Radio over Fiber Market is expected to grow by USD 151.56 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

Global Radio Over Fiber Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the radio over fiber market and it is poised to grow by USD 151. 56 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Our report on radio over fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high dependency of wireless communication industry on RoF and RoF as a cost-effective solution. In addition, high dependency of wireless communication industry on RoF is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The radio over fiber market analysis include product segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The radio over fiber market is segmented as below:

By Product

• 0-2.9 GHz

• 3-7 GHz

• 8-17 GHz

• 18-29 GHz

• >30 GHz



By Application

• Satcom

• Defense

• Telecom

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the low power consumption and attenuation loss as one of the prime reasons driving the radio over fiber market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on radio over fiber market covers the following areas:

• Radio over fiber market sizing

• Radio over fiber market forecast

• Radio over fiber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading radio over fiber market vendors that include APIC Corp., DEV Systemtechnik GmbH, Emcore Corp., Global Invacom Group Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER AG, II-VI Inc., Intelibs Inc., Octane Wireless, Optical Zonu Corp., and RFOptic Ltd. Also, the radio over fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

