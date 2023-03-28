U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.75
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,627.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,769.75
    -18.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.30
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.40
    +0.59 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.98
    -0.76 (-3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2299
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9620
    -0.5930 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,869.53
    -1,037.47 (-3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    586.99
    -20.47 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.20
    +12.43 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Global Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2022 & 2023-2028: Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures & Growing Advancements in Aesthetic Devices

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented by Product Type, By Modality, By Application, By Technology, By End User, Sales Channel, By Region and Competition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Radio Frequency-Based Aesthetic Devices market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the growing demand for tightening skin and contouring the body by heating and destroying fat cells to maintain a healthy lifestyle in developing countries.

Additionally, growing initiatives and investment by government organizations for developing new devices and the introduction of new radio frequency-based aesthetic devices have significantly increased the demand for radiofrequency based aesthetic devices across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, factors like rising adoption of new technology and growing demand for personalized treatment for curing diseases, are further expected to increase the demand for the radiofrequency-based aesthetic device, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2028.

Furthermore, increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies and growing expenditure on research and development is further expected to increase the demand for radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices, thereby supporting market growth.

United States dominated the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market on account of the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in the country.

Increasing demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and treatments, along with technological advancements in radiofrequency-based devices is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, favourable reimbursement procedures for avail the treatment of chronic diseases like skin cancer is also fuel the market growth during the forecast period. At present, the most significant scientific advances that have been made in the medical field, especially in surgery cases, is the development of minimally invasive procedures..

However, the continued efforts to attain the required surgical output with minimal problems, recuperation time, and hospital hospitalizations can hamper the growth of the market. Radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices are basically used for minimally invasive treatments such as RF micro-needling, which is used to rejuvenate the formation of a skin.

Additionally,, advancements in radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices with additional feature mixtures of multiple technologies and these technological advancements make significant market players develop products to serve radiofrequency ablation and aesthetic procedures which will enhance the demand for radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices.

Above mentioned factors are expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Growing Advancements in Aesthetic Devices

Radiofrequency micro-needling is a non-surgical cosmetic procedure that helps restore skin's youthful appearance and can be performed with the assistance of aesthetic equipment powered by radiofrequency.

The procedure helps restore the skin's natural ability to produce collagen, responsible for the skin's youthful appearance. In addition, the most recent developments in radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices, incorporate the use of a variety of different technologies in diverse combinations.

Due to these technological advancements, popular market players are under increasing pressure to develop new products for radiofrequency ablation and cosmetic procedures.

Growing Awareness about Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Treatment

Increasing awareness on aesthetic treatments is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. Skin rejuvenation is a type of treatment technique used to repair skin damage caused by aging, sun exposure, medical conditions, etc.

Increasing concern about improving skin appearance and the signs and symptoms of early aging have resulted in increased awareness for aesthetic treatment of skin rejuvenation. The radiofrequency facelift may be a good option for people in their twenties who are considering anti-aging & maintenance procedures.

Hence, the rise in concern over physical appearance, along with innovation in skin care products, would escalate the growth of the radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing the requirement for the radiofrequency device will surge with its increasing adoption by aesthetic clinics to treat skin diseases like acne, Vitiligo, etc.

The growing usage of radiofrequency-based devices in aesthetic treatment to limit aging, pigmentation, etc., has been a major trend in the market, hence encouraging the demand for radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices in the forthcoming years.

Recent Developments

Medical aesthetic company Novus Medical introduced the Sylfirm X device to its portfolio in 2022. According to the company, the device is a radiofrequency micro-needling treatment designed to treat both the face and body with a focus on conditions such as melasma, extreme blushing, vascular lesions and rosacea, as well as fine lines, dull skin, acne scars, and large pores.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market.

  • Alma Lasers Ltd.

  • Beco Medical Group.

  • Cymedics GmbH & Co. KG.

  • Cynosure, Inc.

  • EndyMed Ltd.

  • Ibramed.

  • INDIBA S.A.

  • Inmode Ltd.

  • Lumenis Ltd.

  • Lutronic Corp.

Report Scope:

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Product Type:

  • Opportunity Assessment

  • Radiofrequency Generators/Systems

  • Electrodes

  • Applicators

  • Others

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Modality:

  • Portable Devices

  • Non-Portable Devices

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Application:

  • Skin Tightening

  • Body Shaping

  • Fat Reduction

  • Others

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Technology:

  • Monopolar RF

  • Bipolar RF

  • Multipolar RF

  • Fractional RF

  • Others

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By End User:

  • Beauty Clinics

  • Homecare Settings

  • Others

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Distributor

  • Retail

  • E-Commerce

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16ye0t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiofrequency-based-aesthetic-devices-market-analysis-and-forecasts-2018-2022--2023-2028-increasing-demand-for-minimally-invasive-procedures--growing-advancements-in-aesthetic-devices-301783092.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Jeff Bezos is Personally Investing Millions Into Startups in This 'Boring' Industry – Here's Why

    Where venture capitalists (VCs) and billionaires invest their money in the startup world can serve as a powerful indication of the next big sectors to emerge. While artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics often dominate the spotlight, Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos has recently turned his attention towards the logistics industry. Logistics may be an unconventional focus by traditional VC standards, but Bezos's investment strategy is understandable given his experience. Having founded Amazo

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkOn New Year’s Eve, the logistics executive tapped on her phone to dep

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Binance CEO CZ, Crypto’s Top Man, Faces More Than ‘FUD’ in CFTC Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- “I’m not an anarchist,” Changpeng Zhao once said. “I don’t believe human civilization is advanced enough to live in a world with no rules.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBut now that the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has sued Zhao and his Binance cryptocurrency e

  • New Shell CEO Faces Big Dilemma: Should the Company Pump More Oil?

    Wael Sawan says he knows some people are going to be unhappy when he completes his business plan for the energy giant.

  • Minnesota suit against e-cigarette maker Juul goes to trial

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is slated to lead off opening statements expected for Tuesday in his state's lawsuit against Juul Labs – marking the first time any of the thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker over its alleged marketing to young people is going to play out in a courtroom. Minnesota sued Juul in 2019, accusing the San Francisco-based company of unlawfully targeting young people with its products to get a new generation addicted to nicotine. Ellison has declined to put a dollar figure on how much money the state is seeking in damages and civil penalties.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin, other crypto fall as U.S. sues Binance; U.S. equities gain as banks stabilize

    Bitcoin fell Tuesday morning in Asia along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies after the U.S. filed a lawsuit against Binance.

  • Analyst: Nike 'failed' at its direct-to-consumer strategy as the footwear industry’s instability continues

    While discounts are music to consumers’ ears, continual promotions only make it harder for companies to later sell those products at a regular price, Powell said.

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee whose $137 million verdict was cut

    A trial kicked off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator whom a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. A lawyer for plaintiff Owen Diaz told a jury during opening statements that the racist slurs, graffiti and threats his client faced were part of a "plantation mentality" at the Fremont, California factory where Black workers were treated as second-class citizens. "You will conclude that Tesla's conduct ... is a conscious decision not to protect African American employees inside their workplace," the lawyer, Bernard Alexander, said.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Here Are the Best Cars to Own in 2023

    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.

  • The crypto industry enlisted an unlikely champion in its crusade against the SEC: An ex-Coinbase manager convicted of insider trading

    Why top companies like Coinbase and Paradigm are backing the disgraced employee.