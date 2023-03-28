Global Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2022 & 2023-2028: Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures & Growing Advancements in Aesthetic Devices

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented by Product Type, By Modality, By Application, By Technology, By End User, Sales Channel, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radio Frequency-Based Aesthetic Devices market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the growing demand for tightening skin and contouring the body by heating and destroying fat cells to maintain a healthy lifestyle in developing countries.

Additionally, growing initiatives and investment by government organizations for developing new devices and the introduction of new radio frequency-based aesthetic devices have significantly increased the demand for radiofrequency based aesthetic devices across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, factors like rising adoption of new technology and growing demand for personalized treatment for curing diseases, are further expected to increase the demand for the radiofrequency-based aesthetic device, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2028.

Furthermore, increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies and growing expenditure on research and development is further expected to increase the demand for radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices, thereby supporting market growth.

United States dominated the global radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market on account of the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in the country.



Increasing demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures



The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and treatments, along with technological advancements in radiofrequency-based devices is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, favourable reimbursement procedures for avail the treatment of chronic diseases like skin cancer is also fuel the market growth during the forecast period. At present, the most significant scientific advances that have been made in the medical field, especially in surgery cases, is the development of minimally invasive procedures..



However, the continued efforts to attain the required surgical output with minimal problems, recuperation time, and hospital hospitalizations can hamper the growth of the market. Radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices are basically used for minimally invasive treatments such as RF micro-needling, which is used to rejuvenate the formation of a skin.

Additionally,, advancements in radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices with additional feature mixtures of multiple technologies and these technological advancements make significant market players develop products to serve radiofrequency ablation and aesthetic procedures which will enhance the demand for radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices.

Above mentioned factors are expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.



Growing Advancements in Aesthetic Devices



Radiofrequency micro-needling is a non-surgical cosmetic procedure that helps restore skin's youthful appearance and can be performed with the assistance of aesthetic equipment powered by radiofrequency.

The procedure helps restore the skin's natural ability to produce collagen, responsible for the skin's youthful appearance. In addition, the most recent developments in radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices, incorporate the use of a variety of different technologies in diverse combinations.

Due to these technological advancements, popular market players are under increasing pressure to develop new products for radiofrequency ablation and cosmetic procedures.



Growing Awareness about Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Treatment



Increasing awareness on aesthetic treatments is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period. Skin rejuvenation is a type of treatment technique used to repair skin damage caused by aging, sun exposure, medical conditions, etc.

Increasing concern about improving skin appearance and the signs and symptoms of early aging have resulted in increased awareness for aesthetic treatment of skin rejuvenation. The radiofrequency facelift may be a good option for people in their twenties who are considering anti-aging & maintenance procedures.

Hence, the rise in concern over physical appearance, along with innovation in skin care products, would escalate the growth of the radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, increasing the requirement for the radiofrequency device will surge with its increasing adoption by aesthetic clinics to treat skin diseases like acne, Vitiligo, etc.

The growing usage of radiofrequency-based devices in aesthetic treatment to limit aging, pigmentation, etc., has been a major trend in the market, hence encouraging the demand for radiofrequency-based aesthetic devices in the forthcoming years.



Recent Developments



Medical aesthetic company Novus Medical introduced the Sylfirm X device to its portfolio in 2022. According to the company, the device is a radiofrequency micro-needling treatment designed to treat both the face and body with a focus on conditions such as melasma, extreme blushing, vascular lesions and rosacea, as well as fine lines, dull skin, acne scars, and large pores.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market.

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Beco Medical Group.

Cymedics GmbH & Co. KG.

Cynosure, Inc.

EndyMed Ltd.

Ibramed.

INDIBA S.A.

Inmode Ltd.

Lumenis Ltd.

Lutronic Corp.

Report Scope:



Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Product Type:

Opportunity Assessment

Radiofrequency Generators/Systems

Electrodes

Applicators

Others

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Modality:

Portable Devices

Non-Portable Devices

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Application:

Skin Tightening

Body Shaping

Fat Reduction

Others

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Technology:

Monopolar RF

Bipolar RF

Multipolar RF

Fractional RF

Others

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By End User:

Beauty Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Sales Channel:

Distributor

Retail

E-Commerce

Radiofrequency Based Aesthetic Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

