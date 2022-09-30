Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market to Reach $12.15 Billion by 2031
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market 2021-2031 by Product, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global radiofrequency-based devices market will reach $12,158.3 million by 2031, growing by 12.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the growing geriatric population, an increasing focus on enhancing physical appearance, a rising preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and technological advancements supported by the rising R&D investment in healthcare domain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global radiofrequency-based devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Region.
Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Generators
Electrodes
Applicators
Probes
Cannulas
Needles
Other Products
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Pain Management
Aesthetics
Oncology
Cardiology
Gynecology
Other Applications
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Specialty Clinics
Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
Selected Key Players
Abbott Laboratories
ALMA Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.)
AngioDynamics, Inc.
AtriCure, Inc.
Avanos Medical, Inc.
Becton Dickinson and Company
Boston Scientific Corporation
Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda
BVM Medical Limited
Conmed Corporation
Cutera, Inc.
Cynosure
Diros Technology Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic Plc
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corporation
Venus Concept, Inc.
YA-MAN Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
7 Competitive Landscape.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsh3hh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiofrequency-based-devices-market-to-reach-12-15-billion-by-2031--301637874.html
SOURCE Research and Markets