Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market to Reach $12.15 Billion by 2031

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market 2021-2031 by Product, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Global radiofrequency-based devices market will reach $12,158.3 million by 2031, growing by 12.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the growing geriatric population, an increasing focus on enhancing physical appearance, a rising preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, and technological advancements supported by the rising R&D investment in healthcare domain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global radiofrequency-based devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Generators

  • Electrodes

  • Applicators

  • Probes

  • Cannulas

  • Needles

  • Other Products

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Pain Management

  • Aesthetics

  • Oncology

  • Cardiology

  • Gynecology

  • Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Selected Key Players

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • ALMA Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.)

  • AngioDynamics, Inc.

  • AtriCure, Inc.

  • Avanos Medical, Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Bramsys Industria e Comercio Ltda

  • BVM Medical Limited

  • Conmed Corporation

  • Cutera, Inc.

  • Cynosure

  • Diros Technology Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

  • Smith & Nephew plc

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Venus Concept, Inc.

  • YA-MAN Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7 Competitive Landscape.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsh3hh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiofrequency-based-devices-market-to-reach-12-15-billion-by-2031--301637874.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

