U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.93
    +0.86 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.20
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2624
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2940
    +0.2090 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,648.88
    +1,577.80 (+5.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.14
    +39.65 (+6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,617.45
    +31.99 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Global Radiology Information System Market Report 2022: A $1,388.5 Million Market by 2027 - Integrated RIS Meets the Diagnostic Imaging Service Needs of Hospitals and Imaging Centers Extensively

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Radiology Information System Market

Global Radiology Information System Market
Global Radiology Information System Market

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiology Information System Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Radiology Information System Market is expected to reach US$ 1,388.5 Million by 2027 from US$ 843.9 Million in 2021

Globally, a networked software suite utilized to manage medical imagery and data is known as a radiology information system (RIS). A RIS is particularly useful for managing radiological records and associated data across multiple locations. It is frequently used with a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) to manage workflow and billing.

A radiology information system (RIS) can track a patient's entire workflow within the radiology division. Images and reports can be counted and recovered from electronic medical records (EMRs) and viewed by authorized radiology personnel.

Worldwide Radiology Information System Market Size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.65% during 2021-2027:

Over the forecast period, the increasing preponderance of cancer is anticipated to drive growth in the global radiology information system market. Furthermore, the growing aging population is expected to contribute to market growth. Moreover, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in RIS will provide lucrative growth opportunities for market participants.

AI integration in RIS can result in a more fluid workflow, better patient care, and consistent radiologist support. It can also help radiologists deliver a customized ecosystem experience and provide faster, more accurate and consistent diagnoses. Furthermore, government initiatives to increase RIS adoption are expected to aid market growth.

How did Covid-19 Impact the Global Radiology Information System Industry:

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spread rapidly across various countries and regions, having a massive impact on people's lives and the overall community.

Though the outbreak of Covid-19 slowed research in RIS, demand remained because the advanced stage of Covid-19 demanded RIS. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic raised awareness about the importance of efficient healthcare facility operations, which influenced the size of the radiology information system, which grew relatively quickly.

Furthermore, as the COVID-19 vaccine is introduced, the number of COVID-19 cases decreases. As a result, companies involved in developing radiology information systems have reopened. This will significantly aid the market's growth.

The Integrated Radiology Information System Meets the Diagnostic Imaging Service Needs of Hospitals and Imaging Centers Extensively:

The development of IRIS has simplified and streamlined workflow within a Radiology department or practice, allowing staff to centralize on the job at hand and allowing IRIS to do its best. Furthermore, the vision in developing IRIS was to create a solution that seamlessly integrated with PACS, providing accurate RIS drives PACS for customers, and radiologists, with a single click of a button, dictate reports quickly for more timely delivery Referrers.

Furthermore, IRIS meets the diagnostic imaging needs of hospitals and imaging centers of all sizes. It seamlessly integrates images from all modalities and displays them automatically for Radiologists to view during reporting and verification. Radiologists can improve reporting efficiency by using digital dictation or voice recognition software.

The Cloud-based Segment is Expected to Proliferate During the Forecast Period:

Compared to the direct purchase model, cloud-hosted services are relatively inexpensive globally. They allow users to subscribe to the most recent version of a radiology information system at a lower cost rather than purchasing the entire model. Because cloud-based systems store data on external servers, they are easily accessible via the internet and demand only a computer with an internet connection to function correctly.

Furthermore, cloud-based delivery facilitates access to information by healthcare providers and patients. Because cloud-based radiology information systems are less expensive, they are ideal for small to medium-sized hospitals that cannot afford significant hardware investments. Furthermore, it enables medical practitioners and physicians to restrict access to sensitive information. As a result of the numerous benefits of cloud-based systems, the market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

North America Is Anticipated to Dominate the Market For Radiology Information Systems:

North America dominates the market with the highest market share due to the region's well-established healthcare facilities and infrastructure and high reimbursement policies, which are expected to support the region's growth. Furthermore, due to the region's early adoption of advanced technologies and increased disease prevalence, Europe is expected to be the second largest region over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to augmented demand for healthcare facilities and infrastructure. Furthermore, increased public awareness of various diseases, increased government funding, and rising disposable income are expected to drive the growth of the radiology information system market over the forecast period.

Key Players:
The Global Radiology Information System Market is highly consolidated, oligopolistic, and competitive. Furthermore, significant investments in R&D initiatives are required because the market is capital-intensive.

Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic, Inc., General Electric, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. control the Global Radiology Information System Market.

Furthermore, these industry players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios through growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Radiology Information System Market

6. Market Share - Global Radiology Information System Market
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Component
6.3 By Deployment Mode
6.4 By Regions

7. Type - Global Radiology Information System Market
7.1 Integrated Radiology Information System
7.2 Standalone Radiology Information System

8. Component - Global Radiology Information System Market
8.1 Services
8.2 Hardware
8.3 Software

9. Deployment Mode - Global Radiology Information System Market
9.1 Web-Based
9.2 On-Premise
9.3 Cloud-Based

10. Region - Global Radiology Information System Market
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East & Africa

11. Company Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Recent Development
11.3 Financial Insights

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Mckesson Corporation

  • Varian Medical Systems Inc.

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Hologic, Inc

  • General Electric

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evdyzf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Stocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US futures advanced after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020. Euro-area bonds tumbled after inflation prints surprised to the upside.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks

  • Barbara Corcoran on Elon Musk: 'I’d like to zip him in a Ziploc bag'

    Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran didn't mince words when asked about Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's recent behavior.

  • The 2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Technology stocks are having a forgettable 2022, as the 28% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index shows, with investors choosing to dump high-growth, richly valued companies amid surging inflation, geopolitical instability in Europe, and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two such tech stocks that are worth buying following pullbacks, as they are on track to win big from lucrative trends. Let's look at the reasons why buying these two stocks right now could help set up investors' portfolios for long-term gains.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • Bitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin posted its biggest gain in two weeks, climbing close to $31,000 as China’s easing of Covid curbs stoked investor enthusiasm for riskier assets. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Extends Gains; Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • What should I buy right now to fight against hot inflation? These 3 dividend stocks could give shareholders a sizeable pay raise — as soon as next month

    Markets are shaky. Your income stream doesn’t have to be.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Amazon Shareholders Approve 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Should Know.

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3, but don't expect to wake up to riches overnight.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China starts to ease Covid lockdowns. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • 3 Cash Cow Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    With inflation sky high and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy in response, 2022 is sure to be one of the more volatile years for the stock market in at least the last decade. Three Motley Fool.com contributors think Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED), and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are cash cows ideally positioned to thrive. The "Snap" that broke the camel's back?

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, options for 30 more

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • Short week, a new streak, and the jobs report: What to watch in markets this week

    After snapping their longest losing streak in over 20 years, U.S. stocks will look build on these gains in a short trading week.

  • Goldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the price of three key battery metals -- cobalt, lithium and nickel -- will drop over the next two years after investors wanting exposure to the green-energy transition piled in too quickly.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metal

  • The top 10 highest paid CEOs of the Fortune 500

    The highest paid CEOs in America in 2021, according to Fortune's new analysis of executive pay.

  • Wild Five Months Leaves Wall Street Split on When Selloff Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks rallying as May draws to a close, investors are wondering if the worst of this year’s collapse is over.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls: Markets WrapNo doubt, it’s been awf