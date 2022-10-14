U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

The global radiology information system market is projected to surpass US$ 1,610 Million by 2028

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

A radiology information system is a networked software suite used to manage medical imagery and associated data. The radiology information system is extensively used for data management in radiology departments.

New York, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiology Information System Market (By Type, Deployment, Component, End Users, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2028"
It offers different functions, such as resource management, patient scheduling, tracking radiology orders, examination interpretation, billing information, and results distribution. The global market for radiology information systems (RIS) is expected to increase rapidly as a result of rising number of radiology professionals and practices, growing preference for web-based solutions, technological development and rising healthcare IT spending, which presents favorable possibilities for market growth. Moreover, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in RIS will provide lucrative growth opportunities for market participants. The integration of AI to RIS leads to improved workflow, better patient care, and consistent radiologist support. Furthermore, government initiatives to increase RIS adoption are expected to aid market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Radiology Information System Market

The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. As the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise around the world, uncertainties about global economic growth increases. The COVID–19 disease has infected over 627 million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 6,562,012 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers. The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict.

COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the radiology information system market. According to a research article titled "The Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Radiology Practices" published in the Radiological Society of North America in April 2020, the policy measures adopted to slow the transmission of COVID-19 decreased the demand for imaging services. However, many countries have taken strict measures to combat the coronavirus, such as mass vaccination program, social distancing, use of masks, etc. Hence, we expect the radiology information system market to grow at a significant rate in the years to come.

Global Radiology Information System Market – Recent Developments
• In May 2022, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation partnered with RAYUS Radiology to deploy Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS) as the workflow management solution for its comprehensive network of over 150 imaging centers across the United States.
• In December 2021, Sirona Medical launched a cloud-native radiology operating system (RadOS) at the 2021 Annual Meeting for the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
• In February 2020, Radiologex Foundation had announced the launch of Radiologex. It’s a software ecosystem for the healthcare business that includes productivity tools, clinical information systems, medical imaging processing and storage, payment settlement systems, and lending/finance systems.

By Type - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

Based on type, the radiology information system market is segmented into integrated systems and standalone systems. In 2021, the integrated radiology information systems dominated the overall radiology information system market. The integrated radiology information system helps improve workflow processes, better patient care, and consistent radiologist support. Furthermore, these systems are easier to maintain than that of the standalone systems, making them an ideal fit for most of the healthcare organizations. A standalone radiology information system is more common in smaller hospitals and clinics.

By Deployment - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

On the basis of deployment, the radiology information system market has been segmented into web-based RIS, cloud-based RIS, and on-premises RIS. The web-based RIS segment held significant share of the overall radiology information system market in 2021. Web-based RIS is designed to evolve clinical and business needs across the continuum of care and help connect patient information to any required destination. The Cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. In comparison to direct purchase models, cloud-based services are extremely affordable. This is because, instead of buying the entire model, consumers can subscribe to the most recent version of a radiological information system at a lesser cost.

By Component - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

On the basis of component, the radiology information system market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Services component segment held the largest market share in 2021 due to improving healthcare infrastructure in the emerging markets. Software segment is anticipated to be the most attractive segment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to increasing adoption of integrated radiology information systems across the globe.

By End Users - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

On the basis of end users, the market has been classified into hospitals, office-based physicians, emergency healthcare service providers, diagnostic labs, and other end users. Hospitals are the largest users of radiology information system because they see a large number of patients every day. The implementation of radiology information system allows hospital staff to enhance patient care by providing immediate access to radiology data. The office-based physicians are poised to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The use of radiology information system helps office-based physicians reduce their workload by providing them with instant access to radiology data. Emergency departments are under constant pressure to provide timely diagnosis and treatment, hence, radiology information system is a vital part of emergency healthcare service providers.

By Region - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

North America is the largest market for radiology information systems. The increasing demand for advanced healthcare services, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, presence of major market players and the rising incidence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the growth of the radiology information system market in North America. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for radiology information systems. The region has witnessed rapid economic growth in recent years, which has led to an increase in disposable income and spending on healthcare. Furthermore, growing awareness among people about various diseases and increase in government funding coupled with rapid adoption of digitization in healthcare by emerging economies are expected to fuel the growth of radiology information system market in Asia Pacific.

The research report titled “Global Radiology Information System Market (By Type, Deployment, Component, End Users, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2028” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Radiology Information System Market.

This 241 Page report with 38 Figures and 10 Tables has been analyzed from 11 View Points:
1) Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 – 2028)
2) Impact of COVID-19 on Global Radiology Information System Market
3) Global Radiology Information System Market Share and Forecast (2015 – 2028)
4) By Type - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 – 2028)
5) By Deployment - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 – 2028)
6) By Component - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 – 2028)
7) By End Users - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 – 2028)
8) By Region - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 – 2028)
9) Global Radiology Information System Market – Recent Developments
10) Global Radiology Information System Market - Growth Drivers & Challenges
11) Global Radiology Information System Market – Company Profiles

By Type - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
• Integrated Radiology Information Systems
• Standalone Radiology Information Systems

By Deployment - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
• Web-based
• Cloud-based
• On-premises

By Component - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
• Services
• Software
• Hardware

By End Users - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
• Hospitals
• Office-Based Physicians
• Emergency Healthcare Service Providers
• Diagnostic Labs
• Others

By Region - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa

Global Radiology Information System Market – Company Profiles
1. General Electric Company
2. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc
3. Carestream Health, Inc
4. Cerner Corporation
5. Epic Systems Corporation
6. IBM
7. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
8. McKesson Corporation
9. MedInformatix, Inc
10. Siemens Healthineers AG
11. Merge Healthcare Incorporated
12. Novarad Corp
13. Shimadzu Corporation
14. Hologic, Inc.
15. EIZO Corporation
16. Sectra AB
17. Fischer Medical
18. CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION
19. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
20. ESAOTE SPA
21. Hitachi Ltd.
22. Elekta AB
23. Varian Medical Systems (Acquired by Siemens Healthineers)

Data Source

The analyst employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06328557/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


