U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,149.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,775.50
    +21.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,864.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.29
    -1.66 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.10
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    +0.22 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.69
    -0.67 (-3.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1932
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4400
    +0.2630 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,554.35
    +760.52 (+4.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.52
    +19.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.44
    +23.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Global Radiology Information System Market Analysis Report 2022: A $1.61 Billion Market by 2028 - Impact of COVID-19, Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiology Information System Market (By Type, Deployment, Component, End Users, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiology information system market is projected to surpass US$ 1,610 Million by 2028

The global market for radiology information systems (RIS) is expected to increase rapidly as a result of rising number of radiology professionals and practices, growing preference for web-based solutions, technological development and rising healthcare IT spending, which presents favorable possibilities for market growth.

Moreover, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in RIS will provide lucrative growth opportunities for market participants. The integration of AI to RIS leads to improved workflow, better patient care, and consistent radiologist support. Furthermore, government initiatives to increase RIS adoption are expected to aid market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Radiology Information System Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the radiology information system market. According to a research article titled "The Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Radiology Practices" published in the Radiological Society of North America in April 2020, the policy measures adopted to slow the transmission of COVID-19 decreased the demand for imaging services.

However, many countries have taken strict measures to combat the coronavirus, such as mass vaccination program, social distancing, use of masks, etc. Hence, we expect the radiology information system market to grow at a significant rate in the years to come.

Global Radiology Information System Market - Recent Developments

In May 2022, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation partnered with RAYUS Radiology to deploy Fujifilm's Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS) as the workflow management solution for its comprehensive network of over 150 imaging centers across the United States.

In December 2021, Sirona Medical launched a cloud-native radiology operating system (RadOS) at the 2021 Annual Meeting for the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

In February 2020, Radiologex Foundation had announced the launch of Radiologex. It's a software ecosystem for the healthcare business that includes productivity tools, clinical information systems, medical imaging processing and storage, payment settlement systems, and lending/finance systems.

By Type - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

Based on type, the radiology information system market is segmented into integrated systems and standalone systems. In 2021, the integrated radiology information systems dominated the overall radiology information system market.

The integrated radiology information system helps improve workflow processes, better patient care, and consistent radiologist support. Furthermore, these systems are easier to maintain than that of the standalone systems, making them an ideal fit for most of the healthcare organizations. A standalone radiology information system is more common in smaller hospitals and clinics.

By Deployment - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

On the basis of deployment, the radiology information system market has been segmented into web-based RIS, cloud-based RIS, and on-premises RIS. The web-based RIS segment held significant share of the overall radiology information system market in 2021.

Web-based RIS is designed to evolve clinical and business needs across the continuum of care and help connect patient information to any required destination. The Cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. In comparison to direct purchase models, cloud-based services are extremely affordable.

This is because, instead of buying the entire model, consumers can subscribe to the most recent version of a radiological information system at a lesser cost.

By Component - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

On the basis of component, the radiology information system market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Services component segment held the largest market share in 2021 due to improving healthcare infrastructure in the emerging markets.

Software segment is anticipated to be the most attractive segment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to increasing adoption of integrated radiology information systems across the globe.

By End Users - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

On the basis of end users, the market has been classified into hospitals, office-based physicians, emergency healthcare service providers, diagnostic labs, and other end users. Hospitals are the largest users of radiology information system because they see a large number of patients every day.

The implementation of radiology information system allows hospital staff to enhance patient care by providing immediate access to radiology data. The office-based physicians are poised to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The use of radiology information system helps office-based physicians reduce their workload by providing them with instant access to radiology data.

Emergency departments are under constant pressure to provide timely diagnosis and treatment, hence, radiology information system is a vital part of emergency healthcare service providers.

By Region - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

North America is the largest market for radiology information systems. The increasing demand for advanced healthcare services, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, presence of major market players and the rising incidence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the growth of the radiology information system market in North America.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for radiology information systems. The region has witnessed rapid economic growth in recent years, which has led to an increase in disposable income and spending on healthcare.

Furthermore, growing awareness among people about various diseases and increase in government funding coupled with rapid adoption of digitization in healthcare by emerging economies are expected to fuel the growth of radiology information system market in Asia Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Global Radiology Information System Market - Driving Factors

  • Growth in the Elderly Population and Subsequent Rise in the Number of Chronic Ailments

  • Growing Adoption of Cloud Technology Related Services in the Medical Sector

  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Radiology Information System Likely to Boost Market Growth

  • Government Initiatives to Boost Adoption of Radiology Information System

Global Radiology Information System Market - Challenges

  • Increasing Concerns Regarding the Patient Data Safety & Security

  • Lack of Trained IT Professionals & High Costs Restricts Market Growth

Company Profiles

  • General Electric Company

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

  • Carestream Health, Inc

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • IBM

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • McKesson Corporation

  • MedInformatix, Inc

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Merge Healthcare Incorporated

  • Novarad Corp

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • EIZO Corporation

  • Sectra AB

  • Fischer Medical

  • CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

  • ESAOTE SPA

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Elekta AB

  • Varian Medical Systems (Acquired by Siemens Healthineers)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Radiology Information System Market

3. Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)

4. Global Radiology Information System Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
4.1 By Type - Global Radiology Information System Market Share and Forecast
4.2 By Deployment Mode - Global Radiology Information System Market Share and Forecast
4.3 By Component - Global Radiology Information System Market Share and Forecast
4.4 By End Users - Global Radiology Information System Market Share and Forecast
4.5 By Region - Global Radiology Information System Market Share and Forecast

5. By Type - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
5.1 Global - Integrated Radiology Information Systems Market and Forecast
5.2 Global - Standalone Radiology Information Systems Market and Forecast

6. By Deployment - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
6.1 Web-based - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
6.2 Cloud-based - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
6.3 On-premises - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

7. By Component - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
7.1 Services - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
7.2 Software - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
7.3 Hardware - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

8. By End Users - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)
8.1 Hospitals - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
8.2 Office-Based Physicians - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
8.3 Emergency Healthcare Service Providers - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
8.4 Diagnostic Labs - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast
8.5 Others - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast

9. By Region - Global Radiology Information System Market and Forecast (2015 - 2028)

10. Global Radiology Information System Market - Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6v4lq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Tesla stock bear surprises with upgrade after $600 billion rout

    Tesla stock woes have caught the attention of one noted Wall Street bear on the EV maker.

  • 2 Reasons Why SoFi Technologies Is a Buy, 1 Reason to Be Cautious

    Before SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) reported its third-quarter earnings, few investors wanted to invest in this unloved financial company amid a terrible economic environment. Here are two reasons some investors are now interested in SoFi Technologies and one reason why you still want to be cautious.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to a de

  • 3 High-Yield Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

    These Dow components, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 6.8%, are priced for opportunistic investors to pounce.

  • Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Thanksgiving week trading hours for major assets.

    Here's the trading schedule for stocks and the bond market as investors prepare for Thanksgiving.

  • UBS Downgrades Petrobras to Sell Amid Incoming Headwinds

    Wall Street believes mean reversion and geopolitical tensions could play a key role

  • Coinbase CEO reaffirms exchange’s BTC holdings after CZ’s tweet

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is reassuring users about the financial health of the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, following a tweet — since deleted — from CZ of Binance.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge-fund managers were adding to high-conviction stocks as the market continued to drop in the third quarter.

  • Stocks Have Already Bottomed. How We Know.

    There are mounting signals that the stock market has already marked its low point. That doesn't mean upside from here will be easy, however.

  • AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?

    Share prices of the pharmaceutical Dividend King AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are actually 16% higher in 2022. Hot off the 5% hike in its quarterly dividend per share to $1.48, this raises the following question: Is AbbVie still a buy for dividend growth investors after its sizable rally? Let's dig into the company's fundamentals and valuation and see if we can answer the question.

  • Keep Close Tabs on These 3 New Dividend Aristocrats

    Dividend Aristocrats have consistently paid and increased their dividends for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, putting their well-established and successful business natures on full display.

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong cites S.F. 'techlash' as reason for closing its HQ

    In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) founder and CEO Brian Armstrong revealed one of the reasons for his company's contentious exit from San Francisco. Armstrong pointed to a “techlash” he said was ruining San Francisco, where people creating growth were vilified, according to a paraphrase of his words by the FT. While Armstrong moved to L.A. personally, his company went "remote-first" last year and eliminated its former S.F. headquarters office entirely.

  • Tesla’s Stock Slump Has Gone Too Far, Morgan Stanley Says

    (Bloomberg) -- After losing nearly $300 billion in market value in two months, a growing chorus of Tesla Inc. analysts say the share-price decline has gone far enough.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity G