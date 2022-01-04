U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

The Global Radiology Market is expected to grow by $ 17133.69 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Radiology Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the radiology market and it is poised to grow by $ 17133. 69 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiology Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191379/?utm_source=GNW
31% during the forecast period. Our report on the radiology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing occurrences of chronic disorders among the older population and growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of radiology. In addition, increasing occurrences of chronic disorders among the older population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The radiology market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The radiology market is segmented as below:
By Product
• X-ray
• Ultrasound
• Magnetic resonance imaging
• Computed tomography
• Others

By Geographic
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW

This study identifies the rising preference for minimally invasive proceduresas one of the prime reasons driving the radiology market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on radiology market covers the following areas:
• Radiology market sizing
• Radiology market forecast
• Radiology market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading radiology market vendors that include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG. Also, the radiology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191379/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


