U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.75
    -34.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,354.00
    -196.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,652.00
    -176.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,029.90
    -13.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.61
    +1.65 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.81
    +4.24 (+22.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9460
    +0.3560 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,868.46
    -1,837.50 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.86
    -51.80 (-4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.24
    -19.48 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market to 2030 - Featuring Cardinal Health, Curium Pharma and Siemens Healthineers Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Application, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global radiopharmaceuticals market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

This report describes and evaluates the global radiopharmaceuticals market. It covers three five years' periods: 2015-2020, termed the historic period, and the forecast periods of 2020-2025 and 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region as well as for the major economies within each region.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market grew from $3,527.9 million in 2015 to $4,290.0 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The market is expected to grow from 2020 to reach $5,716.3 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 and reach $7,507.3 million in 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in healthcare expenditure, government initiatives, convenience of treatment, and changes in lifestyles. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shorter shelf life, stringent regulatory framework, and lack of trained professionals. Going forward, increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, high capital investments, and new product launches. Factors that could hinder the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market in the future include high costs, supply volatility and logistical difficulties and coronavirus pandemic.

The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented by type into diagnostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic market was the largest segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by type, accounting for 59.8% of the total in 2020 and therapeutic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020-2025.

The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented by application into oncology, cardiology, neuroendocrinology, nephrology, musculoskeletal, respiratory and others. The oncology market was the largest segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by application, accounting for 28.3% of the total in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 6.74% during 2020-2025.

The radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and cancer research institutes. The diagnostic centers market was the largest segment of the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by end user, accounting for 65.0% of the total in 2020 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment going forward, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025.

North America was the largest region in the global radiopharmaceuticals market, accounting for 41.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the radiopharmaceuticals market will be South America, and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.8% and 8.5% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.2% and 6.4% respectively, during 2020-2025.

The radiopharmaceuticals market is highly concentrated. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 88.34% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Cardinal Health, Curium Pharma, Siemens Healthineers AG, Novartis AG, General Electric Company (GE).

The top opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by type will arise in the therapeutic segment, which will gain $861.6 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented by application will arise in the oncology segment, which will gain $468.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the radiopharmaceuticals market segmented end user will arise in the diagnostic centers segment, which will gain $970.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The radiopharmaceuticals market size will gain the most in the USA region at $479.9 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the radiopharmaceuticals market include collaborating with other companies to boost revenues and improve product quality, investing in plant capacity expansions to cater to the increasing demand, investing in new technologies to meet the emerging demands, adopting 3D printing technology in manufacturing to save costs, invest in innovations, such as theranostics, and establish category leadership, explore in silico modeling for a more rational and scientific approach, invest in AI to reduce R&D costs and save drug development time, invest in technologies catering to cardiology to boost revenues and accept disease-specific approaches for accurate and timely diagnosis of cancer.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the radiopharmaceutical companies to focus on technological developments, investments in innovation, investment in artificial intelligence, radiopharmaceutical cancer therapy, expand in emerging markets, bundled payments, offer value-based pricing, increase adoption of internet and social media and visibility through websites, focus on collaborating with cancer treatment centers and partnerships with end-users.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type
6.3. Segmentation By Application
6.4. Segmentation By End User

7. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Segmentation By Type
7.2.1. Diagnostic
7.2.2. Therapeutic
7.3. Segmentation By Application
7.3.1. Oncology
7.3.2. Cardiology
7.3.3. Musculoskeletal
7.3.4. Neuroendocrinology
7.3.5. Respiratory
7.3.6. Nephrology
7.3.7. Others
7.4. Segmentation By End-User
7.4.1. Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.4.2. Diagnostic Centers
7.4.3. Cancer Research Institutes

8. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends And Strategies
8.1. Research Collaborations And Partnerships
8.2. Plant Capacity Expansion
8.3. 3D Printing Technology
8.4. Technological Developments
8.5. Investments In Innovation
8.6. In Silico Modeling
8.7. Investment In Artificial Intelligence
8.8. Dominance of Cardiology
8.9. Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapy

9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Radiopharmaceuticals Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Impact On Laboratories And Procedures
9.3. Impact On Inpatient And Outpatient Radiopharmaceutical Operations
9.4. Supply and Demand Disruptions
9.5. Conclusion

10. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size And Growth
10.1. Market Size
10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)
10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020
10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020
10.3.Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025
10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025

11. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
11.2. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
11.3. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12. Radiopharmaceuticals Market, Regional And Country Analysis
12.1. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Asia Pacific
12.1.3. Africa
12.2. Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
12.2.1. USA
12.2.2. China

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f9pfr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • U.S. stock futures point to second drop ahead of Fed minutes

    U.S. stock futures pointed to a second day of declines on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's plan to reverse the size of its $9 trillion balance sheet.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery merger is the 'most exciting story' in streaming: Analyst

    All eyes are on AT&T's WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in April (and Beyond)

    For the better part of the past 13 years, growth stocks have led the broader market higher. In fact, the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite retraced as much as 22% between its mid-November all-time closing high and mid-March, officially putting the index in bear market territory. In other words, every significant pullback in the market is an opportunity for patient investors to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Elon Musk admits his Twitter investment isn’t passive and reveals that he began buying the stock in January

    Elon Musk filed a new disclosure on his Twitter Inc. stake with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, admitting that he invested in the company with the goal of effecting change and that his stock purchases began months ago.

  • Here is Ray Dalio's inflation outlook, on a scale of 1 to 10

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio sends a warning on inflation, and rightfully so.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • 10 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe stocks to invest in for the long-term in 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022. 2022 started off on a tough note for […]

  • Russia’s second biggest bank VTB set for UK collapse - live updates

    ITV poised to launch bid for Channel 4 FTSE 100 closes 0.7pc higher at 7,613 Jeremy Warner: China gets its Covid comeuppance, but we cannot gloat Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter