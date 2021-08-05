U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,415.42
    +12.76 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,957.23
    +164.56 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,808.90
    +28.37 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2000
    +0.0160 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6960
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,857.23
    -1,317.62 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.30
    -35.60 (-3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.27
    -9.59 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     
JOBS:

Another 385,000 Americans filed jobless claims for week ended July 31

New weekly jobless claims dipped to come in near consensus estimates

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Radiopharmaceuticals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 17; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 1373
Companies: 78 - Players covered include Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Alliance Medical; Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Avid Radiopharmaceuticals; Avid Bioservices Inc; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals; Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.; Cardinal Health, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Ion Beam Applications S.A; Immunomedics, Inc.; Jubilant Pharma; Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.; Medi-Radiopharma Ltd; Nordion, Inc.; Novartis/Advanced Accelerator Applications; PETNET Solutions Inc.; Positron Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (SPECT Radioisotopes, PET Radioisotopes, Beta Emitters, Alpha Emitters, Other Product Types); Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications); End-Use (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2026
Radiopharmaceuticals are medicinal solutions containing radioisotopes or radiotracers, which are administered to the patient where they localize to specific organs and emit radiation. Growth in the global market is supported by growing number of nuclear procedures driven by rise in prevalence of cancer, and heart diseases. Significant therapeutic usage of radiopharmaceuticals became possible after the availability of cyclotrons and nuclear reactors which could synthesize large quantities of radioisotopes. The market is further supported by the recent discovery of newer and successful therapeutic applications of radiopharmaceuticals in oncology and cardiology prognosis. Additional impetus from a stream of drug development and testing phases demonstrate the interest surrounding radiopharmaceuticals. Development and progress in this space is anticipated to be fueled by immunology combined with radioisotopes and monoclonal antibodies so as to produce radioisotopes with unprecedented specificity in cancer diagnosis and therapy. Rising popularity of advanced SPECT/CT and PET/CT scanners is also expected to unravel new clinical opportunities.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radiopharmaceuticals estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period. SPECT Radioisotopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PET Radioisotopes segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24% share of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market. PET diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals are employed in procedures utilizing PET/CT or PET diagnostic scanners while SPECT diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals are employed in procedures utilizing gamma cameras. Rising popularity of advanced SPECT/CT scanners is expected to unravel new clinical opportunities for SPECT Radioisotopes. Rise in PET procedural volume is expected to provide opportunities for radiopharmaceuticals such as Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG).

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $576.4 Million by 2026
The Radiopharmaceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 47.74% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$576.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$645.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Beta Emitters Segment to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
Certain radiopharmaceuticals consist of radionuclides that deliver particulate emission such as beta or alpha radiations or auger electrons possessing the capability to kill diseased tissues. In the global Beta Emitters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$773.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$71.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 11.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-radiopharmaceuticals-market-to-reach-9-1-billion-by-2026--301349275.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Lightspeed Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Outlook for Fiscal 2022

    Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • ViacomCBS Earnings Were Solid. But It Won’t Be Enough to Win Over Skeptics.

    ViacomCBS' Paramount+ and Pluto TV streaming services continued to grow, while legacy advertising and affiliate revenues rebounded from Covid-19.

  • Robinhood Tumbles as Holders File to Sell 98 Million Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled as much as 15% in premarket trading Thursday after shareholders filed to sell nearly 100 million Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.None of the proceeds will be received by the company, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listed sellers are some of Robinhood’s biggest investors and together combine to ho

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Moderna Earnings Crush Views; Covid Vaccine Maker Guides Higher, Sets Buyback

    Moderna earnings easily beat as sales boomed. The Covid vaccine maker gave bullish guidance and announced a stock buyback.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    With that as the backdrop, any bargain hunters eyeing last month's biggest pullbacks among constituents of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may want to think twice before stepping in. Good investors think about a company's fiscals and scour headlines about that organization. Great investors consider context and commonalities that nobody else notices.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Datadog Stock Jumps As Q2 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates Amid Large Customer Growth

    Datadog stock jumped on its second quarter earnings report as profit and revenue topped estimates, buoyed by growth in large customer accounts.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Climb 25% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 25% gain in the last...

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before the Pros Invade

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build low-latency market-making systems from a stran