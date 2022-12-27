U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,821.06
    -23.76 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,121.41
    -82.52 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,368.20
    -129.66 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.96
    -7.97 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    +0.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    +12.30 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.28 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8030
    +0.0520 (+1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4400
    +0.5800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,775.30
    -67.89 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.42
    -3.26 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Global Rail Fishplates Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rail Fishplates estimated at US$4. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Fishplates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032724/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Common Rail Joint, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Insulated Rail Joint segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Rail Fishplates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$763.9 Million by the year 2027.



Compromise Rail Joint Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR

In the global Compromise Rail Joint segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$585.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$751.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
AGICO Group
Henry Williams Limited
Jekay International Track Pvt. Ltd.
Koppers Inc.
L.B Foster
Linzhou Changda Railway Material Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Suyu Railway Material Co., Ltd.
Taicang Zhongbo Railway Fastening Co., Ltd.
Unipart Rail
Xinxiang Luda Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032724/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rail Fishplates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Common Rail Joint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Common Rail Joint by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Common Rail Joint by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulated Rail Joint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Insulated Rail Joint by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Insulated Rail Joint by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Compromise Rail Joint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Compromise Rail Joint by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Compromise Rail Joint
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Heavy Rail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Heavy Rail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Rail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Light Rail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Light Rail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Rail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Rail Fishplates Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint,
Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common Rail
Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Application -
Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint,
Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint,
Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise
Rail Joint and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Fishplates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Heavy Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint,
Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint,
Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint,
Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Rail Fishplates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated
Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by Product
Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail
Joint and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Common
Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint,
Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint,
Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint
and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Rail Fishplates by
Application - Heavy Rail and Light Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rail Fishplates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Heavy
Rail and Light Rail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rail Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail
Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail
Joint, Compromise Rail Joint and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Fishplates by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Common Rail Joint, Insulated Rail Joint, Compromise
Rail Joint and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rail Fishplates by Application - Heavy Rail and

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032724/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand

    Tesla buyers who waited months for their new car have had an unusual choice for much of the past two years: keep the new electric vehicle, or sell it at a profit to someone with less patience. But the days of the Tesla flip are numbered - a potential threat to new car prices that are already getting cut. Prices of used Teslas are falling faster than those of other carmakers and the clean-energy status symbols are languishing in dealer lots longer, industry data provided to Reuters showed.

  • Exclusive-Tesla to run reduced output in Shanghai in January, plan shows

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla plans to run a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant in January, extending the reduced output it began this month into next year, according to an internal schedule reviewed by Reuters. Tesla will run production for 17 days in January between Jan. 3 to Jan. 19 and will stop electric vehicle output from Jan. 20 to Jan. 31 for an extended break for Chinese New Year, according to the plan seen by Reuters. Tesla did not specify a reason for the production slowdown in its output plan.

  • Tesla Suspends Production in a Key Market

    It's been a nightmarish year-end for Tesla. It is the complete opposite of what its charismatic and visionary CEO, Elon Musk, promised in October. Tesla stock lost nearly 37% of its value in December alone, representing around $226 billion drop in market capitalization.

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to the Census Bureau, which tracks retail sales, e-commerce makes up less than 15% of retail sales in the U.S., even after years of double-digit growth. This shows there's still a huge opportunity, and e-commerce is an even smaller percentage of retail sales in international markets. Amazon has dominated the e-commerce sector since its early days and owns roughly 40% of U.S. market share thanks to its first-party business and third-party marketplace.

  • Rivian Stock Is Down 80% From Its High, but It's No Bargain

    With shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 80% from their 52-week high, there are likely plenty of investors out there looking at the stock and thinking that it's a bargain at these levels. Investors who are interested in getting exposure to the rise of electric vehicles would most likely be better-served focusing on some of the other options in the space. Bulls will say that electric vehicle companies like Rivian are tech companies, but they aren't -- they are auto manufacturers.

  • Laid Off Tech Workers Quickly Find New Jobs

    Most laid off workers in tech are finding jobs shortly after beginning their search, as employers continue to scoop up workers in a tight labor market.

  • Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Macy’s, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.52, expectations were $0.19. Operator: Good day, and welcome to Macy’s Inc Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I will now turn the call over to Pam Quintiliano. Please go […]

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Before the Next Bull Market

    Hedge fund managers with a history of achieving market-beating returns are buying these growth stocks.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Tesla Extends Shutdown at Shanghai Plant in Rare Christmas Suspension

    The work stoppage, originally set to last eight days, comes as China’s Covid-19 outbreak takes out plant employees and suppliers.

  • 10 Biggest Car Companies

    With Volkswagon leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest car companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Modi’s Building Boom Setting Up India as Global Steel Savior

    (Bloomberg) -- With China’s massive construction sector still in a funk and the US and Europe likely heading into recessions, India has emerged as a savior for flagging global steel demand.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiWorld Economy I

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Score $1 Trillion of Profit in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Malick Diop felt something shifting on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysHe’d joined Morgan Stanley in the grim days of 2009, when big banks were t

  • Oil prices boosted by China optimism, U.S. winter storm

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, lifted by optimism over Chinese demand and as cold weather forced the shutdown of several Texas refineries.

  • Crypto Bankruptcies Chip Away at Customers’ Anonymity

    Bankruptcy courts are weighing if crypto customers’ identities should remain private despite the transparency rules of chapter 11.

  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2022 Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that […]

  • How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan

    For many Americans, the prospect of retiring at or near 30 is a thrilling idea. Although it is possible to do, it takes a monumental amount of work and planning to accomplish. According to a 2021 PWC report and data from … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.