U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,509.75
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,326.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.50
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.00
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    -0.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.71
    -0.60 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4290
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,035.96
    +2,017.76 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.50
    +20.14 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.36
    -6.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

The Global Rail Flaw Detection Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 7.1% to 2028

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rail Flaw Detection Market - Market Size & Forecasting (2017-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rail flaw detection market size was estimated to be USD 4,317.1 thousand in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

The market research report studies the market for the forecast period that provides a detailed outlook of the market related to the drivers, opportunities, challenges and trends and the vital aspects that could influence the market result of the targeted years.

The market research report covered the key market player of the Rail flaw detection market and the market position held by them along with the functionality through the recent years.

It contains a thorough insight into the most recent business approaches like partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, product launching, collaboration as well as the growth of production components. Within this period, the report explains the important investment in research and development actions from key market players that helps in enlarging their current business operations and geographic reach. Apart from this, the report examines the reach of expansion as well as the market chances of new market players.

The market research report provides a succinct summary of the segment as well as sub-segments like application, players, areas and areas to extend the important facets of the market. The market research report aims to focus on the COVID-19 outbreak as well as its influence on the present market and provides a detailed explanation related to the market position in the upcoming several years. The analysis analyzes the information in a detailed way related to the market dynamics and the stream of the worldwide supply chain of the market that is affected by the rising pandemic. All this important information of this market research report intend to present a strong principle for those readers to take needful business decisions related to the investment on the market as it analyzes the things that are going to influence the current and future market scenario.

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the segments of the Rail flaw detection market. But it also provides a wide Outlook related to the functionality, expansions, opportunities and the market evaluation of every segment together with the anticipated CAGR including the different types of a sub segment of every segment throughout the forecast period. Apart from this the segmentation part contains controlling and driving factors to describe the possible growth of the market. The study is important for businesses that broadly use the product due to the respective applications. A detailed explanation and provided related to the regions of application that explain what the item is used by the businesses to leverage their company portfolio.

The global rail flaw detection market has been segmented as product type and railway type.

Based on the product type, this market is classified into ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others. The ultrasonic inspection segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of around 62% in the global rail flaw detection market in 2020. This segment is estimated to be valued at USD 2,681.3 thousand in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period to reach USD 4,596.6 thousand by 2028.

But due to the impact of COVID-19 on the market, the estimated value of the ultrasonic inspection segment has fallen down to USD 2,639.2 thousand in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period to hit USD 3,763.5 thousand by 2028. However, the electromagnetic inspection segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Based on the railway type, the global rail flaw detection market is segmented into monorail, bullet train, heavy rails, metro rails, and others. The heavy rails segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of around 30% in the global rail flaw detection market in 2020. This segment is estimated to be valued at USD 1,299.7 thousand in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period to reach USD 2,233.6 thousand by 2028.

But due to the impact of COVID-19 on the market, the estimated value of the heavy rails segment has fallen down to USD 1,279.3 thousand in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period to hit USD 1,828.8 thousand by 2028. However, the bullet train segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

By region, the global rail flaw detection market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for the largest share of around 40.5 % in the global rail flaw detection market in 2020. This region is estimated to be valued at USD 1,749.9 thousand in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period to reach USD 3,316.4 thousand by 2028.

But due to the COVID-19 impact, the estimated value of the Asia Pacific region has fallen down to USD 1,722.5 thousand in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period to hit USD 2,715.3 thousand by 2028. However, over the forecast period, the South America region is expected to emerge as the second fastest growing region in the market with a CAGR of 4.9%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Abstract

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Practice

4 Key Related Data

5 Impact Factor Analysis

6 Market Development Analysis

7 Rail Flaw Detection Market, by Product Type

8 Rail Flaw Detection Market, by Railway Type

9 Rail Flaw Detection Market, Regional Analysis

10 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Tokyo Keiki Inc.

  • Sperry Rail Service Inc.

  • Rail Technology International

  • Okondt Group

  • American Equipment Company

  • Xingtai Xianfeng Ultrasonic Electronics Company Limited

  • Speno International Sa

  • Mer Mec S.P.A.

  • Nordco Inc.

  • Electronic & Engineering Company (I) P. Ltd.

  • Ndt Supply.Com Inc.

  • Herzog

  • Pruftechnik

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xp13da

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • How innovations in Covid-19 testing will play a part in this winter season

    Thierry Bernard, QIAGEN CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of Covid-19 testing, interest and supply of at-home covid testing, and the diagnostic industry amid the pandemic.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Why Alibaba Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) moved higher Tuesday after the company unveiled a new high-tech microchip to run its cloud servers. The semiconductor is one of China's most advanced and could help change the narrative around the stock, which has been battered due to Beijing's regulatory crackdown on China's tech sector giants. Alibaba said the new chip is built using advanced 5-nanometer technology, and represents a significant step toward China's goal of manufacturing more of its own semiconductors.

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • European earnings roll call sees Nestlé shares rise, while ASML, Akzo Nobel fall

    European stocks struggle as a big batch of earnings roll out and with more worrying inflation signals, this time out of Germany.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot on Tuesday

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 14.6%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain stock higher were reports that Dutch Bros may be outperforming its biggest competitors. Data intelligence platform Placer.ai analyzed customer visits to Dutch Bros and compared it to traffic at both Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Oil Falls From 7-Year High as China Seeks to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell from the highest level in seven years as China unleashed measures aimed at stabilizing its power supplies for the winter, while a U.S. industry report pointed to an increase in crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to E

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.