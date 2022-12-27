Global Rail Sleepers Market to Reach $109.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rail Sleepers estimated at US$57. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$109. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Sleepers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032725/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the period 2020-2027. Concrete, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$102.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Types segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Rail Sleepers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Adelaide and Rural Salvage

AW Champion Timber

Biatec Group

Daya Engineering Works

Indian Hume Pipe

Infraset

Juli Railway Track

Kirchdorfer Group

Kunming Railway Sleeper

Patil Group

Peter Feckl Maschinenbau GmbH

UK Sleepers





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032725/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rail Sleepers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Rail Sleepers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Concrete by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railway by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Railway by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Railway by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: France Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: UK Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail

Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

Type - Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rail Sleepers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

Type - Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: India Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 109: India 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

Type - Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 115: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail

Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail

Sleepers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Concrete and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail

Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail

Sleepers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Railway and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 125: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rail Sleepers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 126: Latin America Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

Type - Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 134: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Argentina Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 136: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 137: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 138: Argentina Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 139: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 140: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 141: Brazil Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 142: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 143: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 144: Brazil Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -

Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 145: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 146: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 147: Mexico Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 148: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 149: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032725/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



