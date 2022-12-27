U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Global Rail Sleepers Market to Reach $109.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rail Sleepers estimated at US$57. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$109. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Sleepers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032725/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027. Concrete, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$102.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Types segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR

The Rail Sleepers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Adelaide and Rural Salvage
AW Champion Timber
Biatec Group
Daya Engineering Works
Indian Hume Pipe
Infraset
Juli Railway Track
Kirchdorfer Group
Kunming Railway Sleeper
Patil Group
Peter Feckl Maschinenbau GmbH
UK Sleepers


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032725/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rail Sleepers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Rail Sleepers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Concrete by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Railway by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Railway by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: China Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: France Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: UK Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rail
Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
Type - Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Sleepers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
Type - Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: India Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 109: India 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
Type - Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 115: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail
Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Sleepers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Concrete and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rail
Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rail
Sleepers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Railway and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Rail Sleepers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 125: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Sleepers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 126: Latin America Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
Type - Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 134: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Argentina Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 136: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 137: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 138: Argentina Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 139: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 140: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 141: Brazil Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 142: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 143: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 144: Brazil Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by End-Use -
Railway and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 145: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Railway and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 146: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by Type - Concrete and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 147: Mexico Historic Review for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Concrete and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 148: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Rail Sleepers by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concrete and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 149: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rail Sleepers by End-Use - Railway and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032725/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


