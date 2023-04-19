Global Rail Transportation Market Strategy 2023-2030: Multi-Billion Opportunities as Governments Step Up the Focus on Developing Urban Rapid Transit Systems

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rail Transportation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Rail Transportation Market to Reach $692.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Rail Transportation estimated at US$457 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$692.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Passenger, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$377.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Freight segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Rail Transportation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Railways: The Backbone of Economic Growth

Global Rail Transport Network by Length (In Kilometers) by Country for the Years 2020

Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger Kilometers) by Region for 2018 and 2019

How Transport & Rail Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Transportation Industry Bites the Dust

Rail Freight Slumps Amid the Crisis

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Governments Step Up the Focus on Developing Urban Rapid Transit Systems

Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025

A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects

Role of Rail Freight in the Global Logistics Chain Becomes Bigger. Here's Why

North America Leads Global Rail Freight Transportation

Congestion Issues with Road Freight Transportation Drives Companies towards Rail Freight Transport Industry

Europe Leads in the World in Rail Freight Infrastructure Investments

Eurasian Rail Freight Transport in TEU for 2016 & 2027

Railway Sustainability Comes to the Fore With COVID-19 Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental Protection & Climate Change Management

Growing Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards Railway Electrification

Huge Untapped Opportunity for Rail Electrification Brings Out India as a Lucrative Revenue Pocket for Overhead Cables in Asia-Pacific: Annual Railway Route Electrification in India (In Kilometers)

Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving Factor

Focus on Sustainable Rail Transport Throws the Spotlight on Zero Emission Trains

Connected Trains: The Era of Smart Rail Travel is Here!

Railway Digitalization Rises in Prominence

Increased Digitalization Catalyzes the Urgency to Implement Cyber Security Measures

A Peek Into Noteworthy Railway Technology Innovations

GPS and GSM Technologies Help in Tracking Rail Freight

Importance of Big Data Analytics and Train Flow Planning Solutions for Rail Freight

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Improve Safety and Fuel Efficiency of Light Rail

Here's How Role of AI in Intelligent Train Automation Gets Bigger & More Exciting

Development of High-Speed Trains & Bullet Trains Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines by Select Leading Countries

Tourism, A Major Driver of Passenger Rail Services, How Is it Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Growing Spends on Railway Infrastructure Bodes Well for the Growth of the Entire Railway Ecosystem

A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused on Rail Freight Transport

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 170 Featured)

National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak)

ATS, INC.

BNSF Railway Company

Canadian National Railway

CSX Corporation

DB Cargo

DHL International GmbH

HALLCON CORP

Norfolk Southern Corp.

Patriot Rail Company LLC

Professional Transportation, Inc.

R. J. Corman Railroad Group

Russian Railways (RZhD)

Union Pacific Railroad Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3tyr3r

