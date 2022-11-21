U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.45
    -16.89 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,693.15
    -52.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,025.42
    -120.64 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.47
    -16.26 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    -1.17 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.90
    -16.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.16 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0241
    -0.0079 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1796
    -0.0100 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1190
    +1.7940 (+1.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,046.45
    -531.98 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    368.81
    -3.55 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Global Railway Management Systems Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·21 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Railway Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361192/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Railway Management Systems Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Railway Management Systems estimated at US$39.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$50.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR

The Railway Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -
Amadeus IT Group SA
Bombardier, Inc.
EKE-Electronics Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Nokia Corporation
Siemens AG
Sierra Wireless, Inc.
Thales Group
Toshiba Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361192/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Railway Management System - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Railway Management Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2019 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2020
(E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: USA Historic Review for Railway Management Systems by
Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

JAPAN
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

CHINA
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: China Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

EUROPE
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

FRANCE
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: France Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

GERMANY
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020
(E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK Historic Review for Railway Management Systems by
Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 43: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 46: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Railway Management Systems by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

AUSTRALIA
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2020 (E)
Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 58: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

INDIA
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2020 (E)
Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: India Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 61: India 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 64: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2020 (E)
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Railway Management Systems by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 70: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 76: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 79: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 82: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2020 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Railway Management Systems by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR

Table 88: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

IRAN
Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 94: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 97: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 100: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Railway Management Systems
by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2017 and % CAGR

Table 103: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Railway
Management Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &
2027

AFRICA
Railway Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2020 (E)
Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Railway Management Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2017 and % CAGR

Table 109: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management
Systems by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361192/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Zoom Video Isn't Sending Bullish Vibes Ahead of Earnings

    The technical signals of the video communications company indicates sellers of its stock have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • 5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Five companies highlighting this divergence today are Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Generating revenue from ad sales (on The Roku Channel and other streaming channels) and content distribution (revenue sharing from streaming apps on its platform) Roku's vital metric to watch is average revenue per user (ARPU). With traditional TV still receiving an estimated 57% of ad spending as of 2022, Roku should thrive as CTV continues rising in prominence.

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Sociedad Quimica (SQM) Q3 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

    Sociedad Quimica (SQM) gained from higher in lithium prices and strong sales volumes in the third quarter.

  • Better Buy: Disney vs. Amazon

    Both companies have suffered steep declines in their stock prices in 2022, potentially offering investors a bargain.

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • The Investment Case for Tesla (TSLA): Buy the Latest Dip?

    While Tesla (TSLA) makes for a solid long-term investment choice, it is witnessing near-term headwinds. Read on to know if you should purchase the recent sell-off or wait for a better entry point.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Qualcomm (QCOM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 9 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 9 best fertilizer stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. As per Vantage Market Research in a report dated July 27, the global fertilizer market will experience growth […]

  • Russia Loses 90% of Its Key European Oil Market Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- With just two weeks to go until European Union sanctions come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries, previously the mainstay of shipments from the Baltic and Arctic terminals.Russia shipped just 95,000 barrels a day to Rotterdam — its only remaining European destination for seaborne deliveries outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin — in the four weeks to Nov. 18. That’s down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day sent

  • Here's Why Halliburton (HAL) Looks Ripe for Bottom Fishing

    Halliburton (HAL) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • The Safest and Riskiest FAANG Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Shares of all five of these tech giants have fallen a lot in 2022. But their risk levels vary quite a bit.

  • 3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The energy industry can be a great spot for dividend investors. The sector tends to generate lots of cash flow, which companies can return to shareholders via dividends. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three energy dividend stocks that three Fool.com contributors believe are no-brainer buys right now.

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • 5 Things to Know About Devon Energy Stock

    With oil companies reporting massive profits after the recent spike in energy prices, many have been turning their attention to oil and gas stocks. One name, for example, that draws consistent attention is Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), a company with upstream operations that currently offers a mouthwatering forward dividend yield of 7.6%. Despite its popularity, though, smart investors will want to familiarize themselves better with the company, so let's look at some things that provide some insight into this leading energy stock.

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) institutional investors lost 4.1% last week but have benefitted from longer-term gains

    If you want to know who really controls Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ), then you'll have to look at the...