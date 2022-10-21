U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

Global Railway System Market (2022 to 2027) - Government Support for Alternative Fuel-Powered Railway Operations Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  The "Global Railway System Market by System Type (Auxiliary Power, HVAC, Propulsion, On-board Vehicle Control, Train Information & Train Safety), Transit Type, Application (Passenger & Freight Transportation), & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global railway system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%, from USD 25.1 billion in 2022 to USD 30.9 billion by 2027.

Europe is expected to be the largest Railway system market for Passenger Train transportation during the forecast period

Most European rails are equipped with high-end technologies that include wireless radio connection, wireless data transmission, eco-friendly cars, and comfort features. However, the adoption of high-end technologies is lower in Eastern Europe compared to Western Europe countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.

This offers railway system vendors an opportunity to increase their presence in Eastern Europe. The EU Railway's target is to build 31,000 km of high-speed rail track by 2030. Furthermore, projects such as the European Rail Research Advisory Council (ERRAC), FP7 projects, Horizon 2020, and SHIFT2RAIL will boost the growth of the European railway system market.

The train information system is expected to grow at a significant rate for the forecasted year

Train Information System (TIS) is a communication system used for providing information to passengers and enables two-way communication between passengers and operators. It is an electronically operated device that provides visual and acoustic information about the route, which is operated automatically and programmed manually. TIS can provide real-time tracking, route information on the go, travel planning, real-time arrival prediction systems, online connectivity solution.

The onboard resources needed to host a variety of applications, including entertainment, passenger information, and passenger counting, are provided through edge computing (decentralized data management). The growing demand for connected and high-speed trains is propelling the demand for train information systems. Moreover, the advent of autonomous trains will act as a catalyst in the growth of the train information system market in the future.

Japan is estimated to have significant market share in railway system market during the forecast period

Japan is a technology leader in the railway system market. The country is continuously investing in the development of innovative technologies in the railway system market. The Japanese railway system market is primarily driven by Shinkansen trains (high-speed trains). These trains are equipped with advanced systems for their operations. Japanese manufacturers offer one of the best train safety and train information systems.

For instance, Toshiba provides train information control systems that incorporate extremely dependable CPUs and fast transmission technologies. These systems functionally combine high efficiency rolling stock equipment control, secure operation, and adequate passenger notification services. Furthermore, Toshiba offers integrated systems that communicate between rolling stock and the ground to provide information about operation and maintenance.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Railway System Market

4.2 Market Share, by Region

4.3 Market, by Transit

4.4 Market, by Application

4.5 Market, by System

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Preference for Public Rail Transport to Reduce Traffic Congestion

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Transport

5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Emus

5.2.1.4 Refurbishment of Existing Rolling Stock

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Capital-Intensive and High Development Complexities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Railway Projects Across the Globe

5.2.3.2 Government Support for Alternative Fuel-Powered Railway Operations

5.2.3.3 Inclination of Emerging Countries Toward High-Speed Rail for Rapid Transit

5.2.3.4 Increase in Use of Railways for Industrial and Mining Activities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Overhaul and Maintenance Costs

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.4 Trends Impacting Customer Business

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Legal Status of Patents

5.5.3 Top Patent Applicants

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Golinc-M Modules

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.8 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

5.9 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.9.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.10 Macroindicator Analysis

5.10.1 Growth of Railway System Market

5.10.2 Gdp (USD Billion)

5.10.3 Gni Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

5.10.4 Gdp Per Capita Ppp (USD)

5.10.5 Macroindicators Influencing Market, Top Three Countries

5.10.5.1 Germany

5.10.5.2 US

5.10.5.3 China

5.11 Ecosystem Analysis

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.12.1 Introduction

5.12.2 Regenerative Braking in Trains

5.12.3 Autonomous Trains

5.13 Railway System Market, Scenarios (2022-2027)

5.13.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.13.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.13.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6 Railway System Market, by Transit

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Operational Data

6.2.1 Assumptions

6.2.2 Research Methodology

6.3 Conventional

6.3.1 Growing Trend of Electrification

6.3.2 Diesel Locomotives

6.3.3 Electric Locomotives

6.3.4 Electro-Diesel Locomotives

6.3.5 Coaches

6.4 Rapid

6.4.1 Increasing Investments by Emerging Countries in Metro Projects

6.4.2 Diesel Multiple Unit (Dmu)

6.4.3 Electric Multiple Unit (Emu)

6.4.4 Light Rail/Tram

6.4.5 Metro/Subways

7 Railway System Market, by System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Assumptions

7.2.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Propulsion System

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Hybrid and Battery-Operated Trains

7.4 Auxiliary Power System

7.4.1 Need for Modern, Lightweight Auxiliary Power Systems

7.5 Train Information System

7.5.1 Integration of It and Edge Computing

7.6 Train Safety System

7.6.1 for Safe and Comfortable Passenger Transport

7.7 HVAC System

7.7.1 Required to Reduce Degree of Infections Post-COVID-19

7.8 On-Board Vehicle Control

7.8.1 Technology Collaborations Lead to Advancements

8 Railway System Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Operational Data

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Research Methodology

8.2 Freight Transportation

8.2.1 Growing Mining and Industrial Activities

8.3 Passenger Transportation

8.3.1 Rapid Urbanization Expected to Fuel Segment

9 Railway System Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Developments

10.4.2 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/ Joint Ventures/License Agreements

10.4.3 Expansions

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Pervasive Companies

10.5.3 Emerging Leaders

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.7 Sme Evaluation Quadrant

10.7.1 Progressive Companies

10.7.2 Responsive Companies

10.7.3 Dynamic Companies

10.7.4 Starting Blocks

10.8 Sme Evaluation Quadrant

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 CRRC

11.1.2 Alstom

11.1.3 ABB

11.1.4 Knorr-Bremse

11.1.5 Thermo King

11.1.6 Siemens

11.1.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

11.1.9 Toshiba

11.1.10 Hitachi

11.1.10.2 Products Offered

11.1.10.3 Recent Developments

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (Caf)

11.2.2 Strukton

11.2.3 Woojin Industrial Systems

11.2.4 American Equipment Company

11.2.5 Ingeteam

11.2.6 Calamp

11.2.7 Sinara Transport Machines

11.2.8 Fuji Electric

11.2.9 Skoda Transportation

11.2.10 Medcom

12 Analyst's Recommendations

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snbfp9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-railway-system-market-2022-to-2027---government-support-for-alternative-fuel-powered-railway-operations-presents-opportunities-301655929.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

