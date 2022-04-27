The Global Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 638.88 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the rainwater harvesting systems market and it is poised to grow by $ 638. 88 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the rainwater harvesting systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in water consumption, growing water scarcity, and rise in residential construction activities.

The rainwater harvesting systems market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The rainwater harvesting systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of smart cities and green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the rainwater harvesting systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of rainwater harvesting for groundwater recharge and increasing applications of rainwater harvesting systems in government sectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rainwater harvesting systems market covers the following areas:

• Rainwater harvesting systems market sizing

• Rainwater harvesting systems market forecast

• Rainwater harvesting systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rainwater harvesting systems market vendors that include Aquaco Water Recycling Ltd., Barr Plastics Inc., CST Industries Inc., DandD Ecotech Services, Ecozi Ltd., HarvestH2o, Heritage Tanks, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, Kingspan Group Plc, Metroll, Molloy Precast Products Ltd., Oasis Water Harvesting, Osmosis Autopump India Pvt. Ltd., Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse, RainHarvest Systems LLC, Rainwater Connection, Stormsaver Ltd., Wahaso, Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and WISY AG. Also, the rainwater harvesting systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

