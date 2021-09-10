U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.50
    +19.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,054.00
    +184.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,616.25
    +57.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.90
    +18.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.23
    +1.09 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.43
    -0.53 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8760
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,991.75
    -347.38 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.37
    -12.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.27
    +25.06 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

The global Raman spectroscopy market is projected to reach USD 861 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 602 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The Rise in adoption of Raman spectroscopy in clinical applications and advancement in utilization of Raman spectroscopic techniques for catalysts and catalytic reactions are among the factors driving the growth of the Raman spectroscopy market.

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Raman Spectroscopy Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Instrument, Sampling Technique, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149531/?utm_source=GNW


The market for handheld & portable Raman segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market for handheld & portable Raman segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of handheld & portable Raman spectroscopy owing to their ability to offer a simple point-and-shoot format and fully portable testing with an ergonomic design.

So, it enables rapid responses for unknown characterization against integrated digital libraries and pre-existing method data. In addition, these spectroscopies can be easily carried out and operated by low-skilled personnel to acquire the molecular fingerprint of raw materials for pharmaceutical, life science, and materials science applications.

The surface enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) segment held the major share of the Raman spectroscopy market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

In 2020, surface enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) held the largest size of the Raman spectroscopy market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to continuous technological development of nanotechnology and extensive theoretical and experimental research, which have significantly broadened the scope of SERS and resulted in an increase in its demand in research of pharmaceutical, life science, and materials science.

Also, the SERS sampling technique can be used to amplify weak Raman signals, especially when signals are using visible light excitation and a low number of scattered photons are available for detection. Hence, SERS finds its application in drug delivery, detection of trace amounts of chemical and biological threat agents, Point-of-care (POC) medical diagnostic devices, and forensic field testing.

The pharmaceutical application held the largest share of the Raman spectroscopy market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
The pharmaceutical application held the largest size of the Raman spectroscopy market in 2020 and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period.The growth of the segment attributed to the surge in usage of solid-state pharmaceutical products in both industries and academia.

Current pharmaceutical applications cover a broad range, from discovery to manufacturing of drugs in the pharmaceuticals industry like identifying polymorphs, monitoring real-time processes, detection of counterfeit & adulterated pharmaceutical products, and imaging solid dosage formulations. Owing to its ability to visualize the drug and excipients distribution in pharmaceutical formulations such as tablets, creams and ointments, Raman spectroscopy is in great demand in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the Raman spectroscopy market by 2026
In 2026, the Raman spectroscopy market in the APAC region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is attributed to the increasing demand from pharmaceutical, life science, materials science applications in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Moreover, the presence a large number of pharmaceutical and life science companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) is also driving the growth of the Raman spectroscopy market in the APAC region. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure by government agencies and their initiatives on advanced healthcare technologies in their respective countries are also a prominent factor behind the growth of the Raman spectroscopy market in the region.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the Raman spectroscopy marketplace.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Managers – 30%, and Others – 35%
• By Region: North America – 37%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 8%
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US); Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US); Bruker Corporation (US); Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland); Renishaw PLC (UK); Horiba, Ltd. (Japan); Metrohm AG (Switzerland); Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc. (US); Rigaku Corporation (Japan); and PerkinElmer, Inc. (US); are some of the key players in the Raman spectroscopy market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Raman spectroscopy market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the Raman spectroscopy market based on instrument, sampling technique, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the Raman spectroscopy market.

It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, and merger and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Raman spectroscopy market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149531/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Why the market is responding favorably to airline stocks

    Ann Berry, Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the overall market, the airlines industry, big tech, and the IPO market.

  • Oil rallies towards $73 on tight U.S. supplies, Biden-Xi call

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $73 a barrel on Friday, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida and as U.S.-China trade hopes gave riskier assets a boost. About three-quarters of the U.S. Gulf's offshore oil production, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, has remained halted since late August. "With the restart in offshore crude production lagging, the odds are that the Ida effect will still be felt in the coming weeks," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

  • Ford to stop making cars in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop making cars in India and take a hit of about $2 billion because it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave the major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The U.S. carmaker entered India 25 years ago but still has less than 2% of the passenger vehicle market having struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. Ford said in a statement on Thursday that it had accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion in 10 years in India and demand for its new vehicles had been weak.

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Costco recall: 70,000 shower benches recalled after 81 reports of breaking, 4 injuries

    About 70,000 shower benches sold at Costco are being recalled because they “can collapse during use, posing a fall hazard to the user.”

  • Union Pacific CEO on earnings, rail industry outlook

    Union Pacific Chairman, President & CEO Lance Fritz discusses the rail operator's recent earnings, and outlook for the freight rail industry.

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • Best Growth Stocks October 2021

    For years, growth stocks have been beneficiaries of outsized gains compared to the averages. The best growth stocks have 3 traits: strong fundamentals, great technicals, and a history of Big Money activity in the shares. Outlier stocks see a lot of Big Money buying.

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses as it raises wages

    "The overwhelming majority of our associates say their hourly wage is the most important part of their pay and by folding the bonus into the overall pay raise, associates receive consistent, predictable pay," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. With the wage increase, Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage will go up to $16.40, it has said.

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • Oil Trims Weekly Loss as Investors Assess China Reserves Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher, paring the first weekly decline in three, as investors assessed China’s confirmation that it had released crude from its strategic reserves in an unprecedented intervention in the global market. Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel on Friday after losing 1.7% in the previous session. Beijing tapped its giant reserves to “to ease the pressure of rising raw material prices,” according to an announcement from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administ

  • 3 Stocks Building a Smart Future

    Given that buildings emit nearly 40% of the world's carbon emissions, companies must invest in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings if they want to meet their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. All three can grow profits significantly from helping companies meet their ESG goals. Alongside the long-term need to create net-zero carbon emissions, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a heightened sense of awareness around the need to ensure buildings are "healthy."

  • Microsoft rolls out new features for its Teams app

    Jared Spataro, Microsoft CVP of Modern Work, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the new Teams app features and his outlook for the future of hybrid work.&nbsp;

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.