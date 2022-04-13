The Global Rapid Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by $ 12.74 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Rapid Diagnostics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the rapid diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by $ 12. 74 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the rapid diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, focus on innovative rapid diagnostics and increasing product approvals, and increasing funding for rapid diagnostics products.

The rapid diagnostics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The rapid diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Blood glucose

• Infectious disease

• Cardiometabolic

• Pregnancy and fertility

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing presence of OEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the rapid diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of digital health in rapid diagnostics for POC and an increasing number of m and a will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rapid diagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Rapid diagnostics market sizing

• Rapid diagnostics market forecast

• Rapid diagnostics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rapid diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Atomo Diagnostics Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., DAAN Gene Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlySens Inc., Johnson, and Johnson, Meridian Bioscience Inc., NanoRepro AG, Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Co. Ltd, and OraSure Technologies Inc. Also, the rapid diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



