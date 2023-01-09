Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Featuring Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann La Roche, Siemens Healthineers & More

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rapid Diagnostics Market 2021-2031 by Product, Prescription, Platform, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Rapid Diagnostics market will reach $ 77,095.6 million by 2031, growing by 7.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing demand for POC diagnostics, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing aging population, the growing necessity for rapid decision making in emergency departments, increase in awareness regarding early diagnosis of disease, and emerging technological innovations.



This 183-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global Rapid Diagnostics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Consumables

Analyzers/Instruments

Based on Prescription, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Professional Diagnostics

OTC Based Testing

By Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Immunoassays

Lateral Flow Assays

Serological Assays

Other Immunoassays

Story continues

Molecular Detection

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Other Molecular Detection Tests

Other Platforms

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Blood Glucose Testing

Cardiometabolic Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

COVID-19 Testing

Healthcare-associated Infections (HAI) Testing

Hepatitis Testing

Tropical Diseases Testing

HIV Testing

Influenza Testing

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing

Other Infectious Diseases Testing

Blood Coagulation Testing

Hematology Testing

Cancer Testing

Drug Abuse Testing

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Individuals/Homecare

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Selected Key Players:

Abbott Diagnostics

ACON Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co.

BioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlySens Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech Plc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Prescription



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Platform



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5k7xge

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



