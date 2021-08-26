U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Global Rare-Earth Metals Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Application and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare-Earth Metals Market Research Report by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rare-Earth Metals Market size was estimated at USD 4,952.36 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 5,595.32 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 13.32% to reach USD 10,487.72 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Rare-Earth Metals to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Application, the Rare-Earth Metals Market was examined across Catalysts, Ceramics, Glass Additives, Glass Polishing, Metal Alloys, Permanent Magnets, and Phosphors.

  • Based on Type, the Rare-Earth Metals Market was examined across Cerium Oxide, Dysprosium Oxide, Europium Oxide, Gadolinium Oxide, Lanthanum Oxide, Neodymium Oxide, Praseodymium Oxide, Samarium Oxide, Terbium Oxide, and Yttrium Oxide.

  • Based on Geography, the Rare-Earth Metals Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Rare-Earth Metals Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market, including Alkane Resources Ltd., American Rare Earths Limited, Arafura Resources Ltd., Avalon Advanced Material Inc., Baotou Hefa Rare Earth Co. Ltd., Baotou Jinmeng Rare Earth Co. Ltd., Canada Rare Earth Corporation, China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd., China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd., China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co. Ltd., Eutectix, LLC, Greenland Minerals Ltd., Iluka Resource Ltd. (Iluka), Lynas Corporation, Medallion Resources Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation RTM Japan Ltd., Neo Materials, Northern Minerals Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Rare-Earth Metals Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing adoption in solar PV and wind power
5.1.1.2. Government initiatives and funding to produce Rare Earth Elements
5.1.1.3. High demand from glass, ceramics and metallurgy sectors
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Health hazards linked with exposure to rare earth metals
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. High investment in clean energy sector
5.1.3.2. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles
5.1.3.3. Rare-earth metals recycling
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Rising illegal mining activities and production
5.1.4.2. Fluctuating cost of metals
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Rare-Earth Metals Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Catalysts
6.3. Ceramics
6.4. Glass Additives
6.5. Glass Polishing
6.6. Metal Alloys
6.7. Permanent Magnets
6.8. Phosphors

7. Rare-Earth Metals Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cerium Oxide
7.3. Dysprosium Oxide
7.4. Europium Oxide
7.5. Gadolinium Oxide
7.6. Lanthanum Oxide
7.7. Neodymium Oxide
7.8. Praseodymium Oxide
7.9. Samarium Oxide
7.10. Terbium Oxide
7.11. Yttrium Oxide

8. Americas Rare-Earth Metals Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Rare-Earth Metals Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Rare-Earth Metals Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Alkane Resources Ltd.
12.2. American Rare Earths Limited
12.3. Arafura Resources Ltd.
12.4. Avalon Advanced Material Inc.
12.5. Baotou Hefa Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
12.6. Baotou Jinmeng Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
12.7. Canada Rare Earth Corporation
12.8. China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
12.9. China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.
12.10. China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co. Ltd.
12.11. Eutectix, LLC
12.12. Greenland Minerals Ltd.
12.13. Iluka Resource Ltd. (Iluka)
12.14. Lynas Corporation
12.15. Medallion Resources Ltd.
12.16. Mitsubishi Corporation RTM Japan Ltd.
12.17. Neo Materials
12.18. Northern Minerals Limited
12.19. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.20. Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjkxfg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


