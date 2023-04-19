Global Rare Earth Metals Market to 2031: Players Include Lynas Rare Earths, Arafura Resources, Rare Element Resources and Quest Rare Minerals

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rare Earth Metals Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report on the global rare earth metals market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

Arafura Resources Ltd.

Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Iluka Resources Limited

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd.

Greenland Minerals Ltd.

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Frontier Rare Earths Limited

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

China Rare Earth Holdings

Great Western Minerals Group

IREL Limited

The report provides revenue of the global rare earth metals market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global rare earth metals market from 2022 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the rare earth metals market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Trends

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Opportunities

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Analysis

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.6.1. List of Rare Earth Metals Manufacturers

2.6.2. List of Dealers/Distributors

2.6.3. List of Potential Customers

2.7. Cost Structure Analysis



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.1. Impact on the Supply Chain of Rare Earth Metals Sector

3.2. Impact on the Rare Earth Metals Market - Pre & Post Crisis



4. Production Output Analysis, 2020



5. Price Trend Analysis



6. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type, 2020-2031

6.1. Introduction and Definitions

6.2. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Type, 2020-2031

6.2.1. Lanthanum

6.2.2. Praseodymium

6.2.3. Cerium

6.2.4. Neodymium

6.2.5. Samarium

6.2.6. Promethium

6.2.7. Europium

6.2.8. Dysprosium

6.2.9. Holmium

6.2.10. Gadolinium

6.2.11. Terbium

6.2.12. Scandium

6.2.13. Yttrium

6.2.14. Erbium

6.2.15. Ytterbium

6.2.16. Lutetium

6.3. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Attractiveness, by Type



7. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

7.1. Introduction and Definitions

7.2. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

7.2.1. Magnets

7.2.2. Catalysts

7.2.3. Metallurgy

7.2.4. Phosphors

7.2.5. Ceramics

7.2.6. Glass

7.2.7. Polishing

7.3. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Attractiveness, by Application



8. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.2.5. Latin America

8.3. Global Rare Earth Metals Market Attractiveness, by Region

Story continues

9. North America Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

10. Europe Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

11. Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

12. Latin America Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

13. Middle East & Africa Rare Earth Metals Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

14. Competition Landscape

15. Primary Research: Key Insights

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykhmep

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rare-earth-metals-market-to-2031-players-include-lynas-rare-earths-arafura-resources-rare-element-resources-and-quest-rare-minerals-301801869.html

SOURCE Research and Markets