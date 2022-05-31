U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Global Razor Markets Revenue and Demand Forecast Report 2021-2030 - Increasing Inclination Toward the Subscription-Based Model

Research and Markets
·18 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Razor Market

Global Razor Market
Global Razor Market

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Razor Market Research Report: By Type, Segment, Distribution Channel, Blade Type, Consumer - Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From an estimated $17,405.4 million in 2021, the global razor market size will likely rise to $20,866.6 million by 2030, at a 2.0% CAGR between 2021 and 2030

This presents lucrative opportunities for key consumer goods companies, such as The Procter & Gamble Company, Dorco Co. Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Societe BIC S.A., Feather Safety Razor Co. Ltd., OSCAR RAZOR, Harry's Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dollar Shave Club Inc., and Wahl Clipper Corporation.

To leverage the growing consumer base, these enterprises have already started focusing strongly on product launches. For instance, a new skincare and shaving brand, Planet Kind, was launched by Gillette in February 2021. The products under the brand are made using 85% recycled plastic, paper, or aluminum. Exactly a year earlier, the company had launched the Gillette TREO razor, which has a safety comb built into it.

Around the world, people are rapidly shifting to subscription-based razor purchasing over repeatedly going to the store or ordering online. In recent years, several consumer product companies have launched the subscription model, wherein a set number of razors are delivered to people's homes every month. Among the prominent companies that are offering these products on subscription are The Procter and Gamble Company and Dollar Shave Club.

The razor market is set to witness rapid growth in India in the coming years, primarily on account of the growing disposable income in the country. With more to spend than before, people in the nation are shifting from low-quality, cheap variants to branded ones. This is being aided by the reduction of prices by personal care firms in order to target the mass consumer base.

Key Findings of Razor Market Report

  • The rising disposable income is driving the industry by allowing people to purchase use-and-throw razors, rather than using the same piece repeatedly, after cleaning the blade.

  • The growth of the razor market is also a direct result of the strengthening focus on personal grooming. With the increasing influence of the Western culture, men and women both are doing more than ever to look good, where razors play an important role.

  • The demand for electric variants is growing at the highest rate because of their ease of use and suitability for those who like keeping stubble and beards.

  • With an increasing number of women entering the workforce and becoming conscious of their appearance, sales of razors are surging faster among them than among men.

  • Hypermarkets and supermarkets remain the preferred places for people to shop for these products as these settings offer a wide assortment of brands under one roof.

  • APAC is the largest razor market because it is home to the most people in the world. Additionally, with the rising purchasing power in the region, the sale of these and other personal care products is burgeoning.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 Type
4.1.1.1 Cartridge Razors
4.1.1.2 Disposable Razors
4.1.1.3 Electric Razors
4.1.1.4 Straight Razors
4.1.1.5 Safety Razors
4.1.2 Segment
4.1.2.1 Mass
4.1.2.2 Standard
4.1.2.3 Premium
4.1.3 Distribution Channel
4.1.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
4.1.3.2 Department Stores
4.1.3.3 Convenience Stores
4.1.3.4 Online
4.1.3.5 Others
4.1.4 Blade Type
4.1.4.1 Carbon Steel
4.1.4.2 Stainless Steel
4.1.5 Consumer
4.1.5.1 Men
4.1.5.2 Women
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Increasing Inclination Toward the Subscription-Based Model
4.3.1.2 Continuous Technological Advancements in Razors
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Increasing Focus on Personal Grooming
4.3.2.2 Rising Disposable Income
4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Trend of Growing Beards
4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Increasing Opportunity in Rural Markets
4.3.4.2 Emerging Demand for Razors from Female Consumers
4.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Razor Market
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1. By Type
5.2. By Segment
5.3. By Distribution Channel
5.4. By Blade Type
5.5. By Consumer
5.6. By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Segment
6.3 By Distribution Channel
6.4 By Blade Type
6.5 By Consumer
6.6 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings
11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.2.1 North America
11.2.2 Europe
11.2.3 Apac
11.2.4 Latam
11.2.5 Mea
11.3 Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players, by Country
11.3.1 U.S. Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3.2 Canada Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3.3 India Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3.4 China Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3.5 Japan Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3.6 U.A.E. Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3.7 U.K. Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3.8 Germany Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3.9 Brazil Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.3.10 Australia Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.4 Competitive Analysis of Key Players
11.5 List of Suppliers/Distributors of Key Players
11.6 Global Strategic Developments
11.6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.6.2 Product Launches
11.6.3 Partnerships
11.6.4 Other Developments

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 the Procter & Gamble Company
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.1.3 Key Financial Summary
12.2 Edgewell Personal Care Company
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.2.3 Key Financial Summary
12.3 Dorco Co. Ltd.
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.4 Societe Bic S.A.
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.4.3 Key Financial Summary
12.5 Oscar Razor
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.6 Feather Safety Razor Co. Ltd.
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.7 Harry's Inc.
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.8.3 Key Financial Summary
12.9 Wahl Clipper Corporation
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.10 Dollar Shave Club Inc.
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

Chapter 13. Appendix
13.1 Abbreviations
13.2 Sources and References
13.3 Related Reports

List of Tables
Table 1 Analysis Period of the Study
Table 2 Drivers for the Market: Impact Analysis
Table 3 Restraints for the Market: Impact Analysis
Table 4 Global Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 5 Global Razor Market, by Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 6 Global Razor Market, by Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 7 Global Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2021)
Table 8 Global Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2022-2026)
Table 9 Global Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2027-2030)
Table 10 Global Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2021)
Table 11 Global Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2022-2026)
Table 12 Global Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2027-2030)
Table 13 Global Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 14 Global Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 15 Global Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 16 Global Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2021)
Table 17 Global Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2022-2026)
Table 18 Global Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2027-2030)
Table 19 Global Razor Market, by Region, $M (2017-2021)
Table 20 Global Razor Market, by Region, $M (2022-2026)
Table 21 Global Razor Market, by Region, $M (2027-2030)
Table 22 North America Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 23 North America Razor Market, by Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 24 North America Razor Market, by Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 25 North America Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2021)
Table 26 North America Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2022-2026)
Table 27 North America Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2027-2030)
Table 28 North America Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2021)
Table 29 North America Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2022-2026)
Table 30 North America Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2027-2030)
Table 31 North America Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 32 North America Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 33 North America Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 34 North America Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2021)
Table 35 North America Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2022-2026)
Table 36 North America Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2027-2030)
Table 37 North America Razor Market, by Country, $M (2017-2021)
Table 38 North America Razor Market, by Country, $M (2022-2026)
Table 39 North America Razor Market, by Country, $M (2027-2030)
Table 40 Europe Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 41 Europe Razor Market, by Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 42 Europe Razor Market, by Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 43 Europe Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2021)
Table 44 Europe Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2022-2026)
Table 45 Europe Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2027-2030)
Table 46 Europe Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2021)
Table 47 Europe Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2022-2026)
Table 48 Europe Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2027-2030)
Table 49 Europe Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 50 Europe Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 51 Europe Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 52 Europe Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2021)
Table 53 Europe Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2022-2026)
Table 54 Europe Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2027-2030)
Table 55 Europe Razor Market, by Country, $M (2017-2021)
Table 56 Europe Razor Market, by Country, $M (2022-2026)
Table 57 Europe Razor Market, by Country, $M (2027-2030)
Table 58 APAC Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 59 APAC Razor Market, by Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 60 APAC Razor Market, by Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 61 APAC Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2021)
Table 62 APAC Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2022-2026)
Table 63 APAC Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2027-2030)
Table 64 APAC Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2021)
Table 65 APAC Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2022-2026)
Table 66 APAC Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2027-2030)
Table 67 APAC Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 68 APAC Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 69 APAC Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 70 APAC Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2021)
Table 71 APAC Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2022-2026)
Table 72 APAC Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2027-2030)
Table 73 APAC Razor Market, by Country, $M (2017-2021)
Table 74 APAC Razor Market, by Country, $M (2022-2026)
Table 75 APAC Razor Market, by Country, $M (2027-2030)
Table 76 LATAM Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 77 LATAM Razor Market, by Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 78 LATAM Razor Market, by Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 79 LATAM Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2021)
Table 80 LATAM Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2022-2026)
Table 81 LATAM Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2027-2030)
Table 82 LATAM Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2021)
Table 83 LATAM Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2022-2026)
Table 84 LATAM Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2027-2030)
Table 85 LATAM Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 86 LATAM Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 87 LATAM Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 88 LATAM Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2021)
Table 89 LATAM Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2022-2026)
Table 90 LATAM Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2027-2030)
Table 91 LATAM Razor Market, by Country, $M (2017-2021)
Table 92 LATAM Razor Market, by Country, $M (2022-2026)
Table 93 LATAM Razor Market, by Country, $M (2027-2030)
Table 94 MEA Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 95 MEA Razor Market, by Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 96 MEA Razor Market, by Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 97 MEA Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2021)
Table 98 MEA Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2022-2026)
Table 99 MEA Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2027-2030)
Table 100 MEA Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2021)
Table 101 MEA Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2022-2026)
Table 102 MEA Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2027-2030)
Table 103 MEA Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2021)
Table 104 MEA Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2022-2026)
Table 105 MEA Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2027-2030)
Table 106 MEA Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2021)
Table 107 MEA Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2022-2026)
Table 108 MEA Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2027-2030)
Table 109 MEA Razor Market, by Country, $M (2017-2021)
Table 110 MEA Razor Market, by Country, $M (2022-2026)
Table 111 MEA Razor Market, by Country, $M (2027-2030)
Table 112 Competitive Analysis of Key Players
Table 113 List of Suppliers/Distributors
Table 114 the Procter & Gamble Company - at a Glance
Table 115 the Procter & Gamble Company - Key Financial Summary
Table 116 Edgewell Personal Care Company- at a Glance
Table 117 Edgewell Personal Care Company - Key Financial Summary
Table 118 Dorco Co. Ltd. - at a Glance
Table 119 Societe Bic S.A. - at a Glance
Table 120 Societe Bic S.A. - Key Financial Summary
Table 121 Oscar Razor - at a Glance
Table 122 Feather Safety Razor Co. Ltd. - at a Glance
Table 123 Harry's Inc. - at a Glance
Table 124 Koninklijke Philips N.V. - at a Glance
Table 125 Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Key Financial Summary
Table 126 Wahl Clipper Corporation - at a Glance
Table 127 Dollar Shave Club Inc. - at a Glance

List of Figures
Figure 1 Research Scope
Figure 2 Research Methodology
Figure 3 Regional Split of Primary and Secondary Research
Figure 4 Breakdown of Primary Research by Region
Figure 5 Breakdown of Primary Research by Industry Participant
Figure 6 Breakdown of Primary Research by Company Type
Figure 7 Data Triangulation Approach
Figure 8 Global Razor Market Summary
Figure 9 Value Chain Analysis of Razor Market
Figure 10 Bargaining Power of Buyers
Figure 11 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Figure 12 Intensity of Rivalry
Figure 13 Threat of New Entrants
Figure 14 Threat of Substitutes
Figure 15 Global Razor Market Snapshot
Figure 16 Global Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 17 Global Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 18 Global Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 19 Global Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 20 Global Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 21 Major Worldwide Markets for Razors, $M
Figure 22 North America Razor Market Snapshot
Figure 23 North America Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 24 North America Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 25 North America Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 26 North America Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 27 North America Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 28 North America Razor Market, by Country, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 29 Europe Razor Market Snapshot
Figure 30 Europe Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 31 Europe Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 32 Europe Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 33 Europe Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 34 Europe Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 35 Europe Razor Market, by Country, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 36 APAC Razor Market Snapshot
Figure 37 APAC Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 38 APAC Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 39 APAC Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 40 APAC Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 41 APAC Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 42 APAC Razor Market, by Country, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 43 LATAM Razor Market Snapshot
Figure 44 LATAM Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 45 LATAM Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 46 LATAM Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 47 LATAM Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 48 LATAM Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 49 LATAM Razor Market, by Country, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 50 MEA Razor Market Snapshot
Figure 51 MEA Razor Market, by Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 52 MEA Razor Market, by Segment, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 53 MEA Razor Market, by Distribution Channel, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 54 MEA Razor Market, by Blade Type, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 55 MEA Razor Market, by Consumer, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 56 MEA Razor Market, by Country, $M (2017-2030)
Figure 57 North America Razor Market Share of Key Players (2021)
Figure 58 Europe Razor Market Share of Key Players (2021)
Figure 59 APAC Razor Market Share of Key Players (2021)
Figure 60 LATAM Razor Market Share of Key Players (2021)
Figure 61 MEA Razor Market Share of Key Players (2021)
Figure 62 U.S Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2017 - 2021)
Figure 63 Canada Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2017 - 2021)
Figure 64 India Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2017 - 2021)
Figure 65 China Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2017 - 2021)
Figure 66 Japan Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2017 - 2021)
Figure 67 U.A.E. Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2017 - 2021)
Figure 68 U.K. Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2017 - 2021)
Figure 69 Germany Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2017 - 2021)
Figure 70 Brazil Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2017 - 2021)
Figure 71 Australia Cartridge Razor Market Share Analysis of Key Players (2017 - 2021)
Figure 72 the Procter & Gamble Company - Revenue Split by Segment and Geography (2021)
Figure 73 Edgewell Personal Care Company - Revenue Split by Category and Geography (2021)
Figure 74 Societe Bic S.A. - Revenue Split by Category and Geography (2020)
Figure 75 Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Revenue Split by Segment and Geography (2020)


Companies Mentioned

  • the Procter & Gamble Company

  • Edgewell Personal Care Company

  • Dorco Co. Ltd.

  • Societe Bic S.A.

  • Oscar Razor

  • Feather Safety Razor Co. Ltd.

  • Harry's Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Wahl Clipper Corporation

  • Dollar Shave Club Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlnxno

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


