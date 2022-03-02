U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Markets Report 2022-2026 - Sophisticated Concrete Admixtures Spawn New Era for the Industry

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready-Mix Concrete - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market to Reach US$569.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ready-Mix Concrete estimated at US$378.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$569.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period.

Recovering construction activity in developed economies and strong growth opportunities for residential and infrastructure construction projects in developing nations is expected to boost demand for construction materials in the future years. Other factors affecting the ready-mix concrete industry include environmental concerns; changes in lending standards and interest rates; and regional laws related to heavy transportation.

In addition, regulatory mandates are spurring companies to invest in sustainable and advanced construction technologies, resulting in the development of new types of construction materials. For instance, new production technologies are enabling ready-mix concrete suppliers to continuously produce concrete volumes of more than 100 cubic meters per hour. Moreover, the addition of all ingredients, such as cement and aggregates are automated, including pre-treatment, for unhindered all-weather operation.

Transit Mix, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$339.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Central Mix segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 28.7% share of the global Ready-Mix Concrete market. Transit mixed concrete is the most commonly used type of ready-mix concrete. The transit-mixed concrete prevents issues associated with slump loss or early hardening of the concrete. In case of centrally mixed concrete, a stationary mixer blends the concrete materials before loading into the truck mixer. Major advantage of central mixing is faster batching and minimal wear of the truck mixer drums.

Shrink Mix Segment to Reach $79.9 Billion by 2026

Shrink-mixed concrete refers to the type of ready-mix concrete prepared at the manufacturing units. The components are added to the batching plants, and the volumes are adjusted as per the strength requirements of the concrete. The concrete is then shifted through concrete pumps.

In the global Shrink Mix segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$57.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

  • Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign Growth Patterns

  • Ready-Mix Concrete: A Prelude

  • Advantages of RMC

  • Disadvantages

  • Types of Ready-Mix Concrete

  • Outlook

  • Developing Economies Dominate, Continue to Drive Future Market Growth

  • Developed Regions Home to More Number of RMC Producers and Plants

  • Escalating Input Costs & Flat Selling Prices of End-Products Erode Margins for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

  • Aspects Associated with Ready Mix Concrete

  • At Production/Supply Point

  • At Manufacturer's Point

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 301 Featured)

  • ACC Limited

  • Barney & Dickenson Inc.

  • Buzzi Unicem SpA

  • CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

  • CRH plc

  • Dillon Bros Concrete LLC

  • Hanson UK

  • HeidelbergCement AG

  • Holcim Ltd.

  • Livingston's Concrete Service, Inc.

  • Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

  • Prism Johnson Limited

  • R.W. Sidley, Inc.

  • UltraTech Cement Ltd.

  • Vicat SA

  • Vulcan Materials Company

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Concrete Shortage Hampers Prospects

  • Sophisticated Concrete Admixtures Spawn New Era for Ready-Mix Industry

  • Customized Admixtures for High-Strength Concrete

  • Admixtures for Precast Applications

  • Customized Admixtures to Improve Concrete Rheology

  • Seeing Concrete through Green Lens: Promising Developments

  • Industry Invests in Recycling Concrete

  • New Technology Adoption in the Concrete Industry

  • Digitalization Streamlines Ready-Mix Operations & Distribution Mechanism, Infusing More Operational Efficiency

  • Integration of Disparate Systems

  • Integrated Job Status for Real-Time Tracking

  • Subscription-based Services

  • Ready-Mix Concrete Industry Gears Up for Industry 4.0

  • ML & AI Seek Role in Ready-Mix Concrete Business

  • Concrete Pumps Improve Ready-Mix Concrete Market

  • COVID-19 Expedites Ready-Mix Concrete Industry's Shift towards New Domain of Cloud Services

  • High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance Concrete

  • COVID-19 Provides Appropriate Timing to Fast-Track Major Infrastructure Projects

  • Innovative Concrete Solutions Address Evolving Construction Requirements

  • Producers Bet on Advanced Solutions to Cool Concrete & Ensure Quality Product

  • Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence the Market

  • Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

  • Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

  • Population Growth to Elevate Demand for New Constructions

  • Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for Construction Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9ww20

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


