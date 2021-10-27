U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.75
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,696.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,578.50
    +33.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.40
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    -1.06 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.77
    +0.53 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9240
    -0.2050 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,415.79
    -1,908.85 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.99
    -40.16 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.67
    -0.95 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Global Real Estate Loan Market to Reach $23,121 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in need to streamline lending services and increase in purchase of real estate properties by businesses and individuals drive the growth of the global real estate loan market. Surge in interest rates by real estate lenders and ban on essential and non-essential goods needed for the construction of buildings negatively affected the real estate loan market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portland,OR, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global real estate loan market generated $7,968 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $23,121 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in need to streamline lending services and increase in purchase of real estate properties by businesses and individuals drive the growth of the global real estate loan market. Moreover, flexible periods to repay the loan amount supplement the market growth. However, enforcement of stringent rules by banks and financial institutions hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in prices of real estate properties in China, Japan, and India and advent of metropolitan cities worldwide create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 230+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10413

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Construction activities stopped due to lockdown imposed by governments and lack of workforce. With economic uncertainties, builders and construction companies postponed their plans to begin new projects.

  • In addition, there have been cuts in pay and job losses. This made people rethink their plans to buy new real estate properties. This led to the negative impact on the real estate loan market.

  • Surge in interest rates by real estate lenders and ban on essential and non-essential goods needed for the construction of buildings negatively affected the real estate loan market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global real estate loan market based on provider, end users, property type, type, and region.

Based on provider, the banks segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non-banking financial institutions segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10413

Based on end user, the business segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global real estate loan market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the individuals segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Real Estate Loan Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10413?reqfor=covid

List of companies profiled of the global real estate loan market analyzed in the research include Bank of America Corporation., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Lendio, Liberty SBF, Northeast Bank, Santander Bank, N. A., SmartBiz, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across

  • U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

    Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • AMD Gives Another Bullish Forecast; Data Center Sales Double

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong forecast indicating that market share gains, particularly in servers, are helping it make up for a tight supply of chips. Fourth-quarter revenue will be about $4.5 billion, plus or minus $100 million, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $4.25 billion. The chipmaker is on course to exceed an earlier forecast and post a sales gain of 65% for 2021, it said. Most Read

  • Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Tuesday

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that rose today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Tuesday. Despite the overall market not moving very much on Tuesday, several stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), […]

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.