Global Real Estate Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Mitsui Fudosan, Daito Trust Construction and Brookfield Asset Management Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Real Estate Market

Global Real Estate Market
Global Real Estate Market

Dublin, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Mode, Property Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global real estate market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the real estate? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Real Estate market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider real estate market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The real estate market section of the report gives context. It compares the real estate market with other segments of the services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, real estate indicators comparison.

Major companies in the real estate market include Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd., Brookfield Asset Management, American Tower Corporation, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, CapitaLand Limited, Realogy Holdings Corp., Xiamen C&D, Simon Property Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The global real estate market is expected to grow from $3386.11 billion in 2021 to $3741.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5388.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The real estate market consists of sales of real estate services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent, lease and allow the use of buildings and/or land. The industry also includes managing real estate for others, selling, renting and buying real estate for others and appraising real estate. The real estate market is segmented into real estate rental and real estate agency and brokerage.

The main types of real estate are real estate rental, real estate agency and brokerage. Renting real estate, also referred as hiring or letting, is a contract in which a fee is paid in exchange for the temporary use of a good, service, or property that belongs to someone else. The different modes include online, offline and involves various property types such as fully furnished, semi-furnished, unfurnished.

The real estate market's growth will be aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, India's GDP is expected to grow at 7.3%, whereas China is forecasted to register GDP growth of 6.2% in 2019.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the real estate market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the real estate market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the real estate market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the real estate market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The countries covered in the real estate market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Real Estate Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Real Estate Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Real Estate Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Real Estate Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Real Estate Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Real Estate

9. Real Estate Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market

10. Real Estate Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Real Estate Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Real Estate Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Real Estate Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

11. Real Estate Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Real Estate Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Real Estate Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
11.3. Global Real Estate Market, Segmentation By Property Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

12. Real Estate Market Segments
12.1. Global Real Estate Rental Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Residential Buildings And Dwellings Rental Services; Non-Residential Buildings Rental Services; Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Rental Services; Other Rental Services
12.2. Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Residential Buildings And Dwellings Brokers; Non-Residential Buildings Brokers; Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Brokers; Other Brokers

13. Real Estate Market Metrics
13.1. Real Estate Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Real Estate Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ln7wp8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


