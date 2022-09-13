The Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market is expected to grow by $ 39225.63 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 48.35% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the web real time communication (webRTC) market and it is poised to grow by $ 39225. 63 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 48.

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the web real time communication (webRTC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for easy-to-use RTC solutions, the convenience offered by plugin-free real-time communication systems, and increased use of video and voice conferencing.

The web real time communication (webRTC) market analysis includes the application and platform segments and geographic landscape.



The web real time communication (webRTC) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Video

• Voice

• Data sharing



By Platform

• Mobile

• Browser

• UC



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of webRTC in gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the web real time communication (webRTC) market growth during the next few years. Also, combination of webRTC and internet of things (IoT) sensors and increased adoption of BYOD concept will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the web real time communication (webRTC) market covers the following areas:

• Web real time communication (webRTC) market sizing

• Web real time communication (webRTC) market forecast

• Web real time communication (webRTC) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading web real time communication (webRTC) market vendors that include ALE International, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Blackboard Inc., CafeX Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dialogic Corp, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., Oracle Corp., Plantronics Inc., Quobis Networks Slu, Ribbon Communications Inc, Sangoma Technologies Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vonage Holdings Corp. Also, the web real time communication (webRTC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

