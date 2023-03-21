U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

Global Real-time Monitoring of GHG Emissions Market Analysis Report 2023: Climate-smart Cities Presents Lucrative Opportunities - A $1.453 Billion Market by 2030 from $350 Million in 2022

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Climate-smart Cities: Growth Opportunities in the Global Real-time Monitoring of GHG Emissions Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global market for real-time GHG monitoring solutions reached $350.0 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,453.4 million in 2030 at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%.

This study provides an analysis of the key cities around the world best positioned to implement smart emission monitoring solutions in the short, medium, and long terms.

Cities account for 70% of global emissions and therefore play key roles in the transition towards a low-carbon economy. New technologies play an important role in this transition. Next-generation climate intelligence solutions that combine real-time datasets with artificial intelligence (AI) benefit all urban stakeholders, enabling effective and innovative communication and exchange of information.

Real-time monitoring of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in urban spaces help stakeholders prioritize, plan, implement, and monitor science-based measures in a transparent manner. Access to relevant information on emission reduction and related costs helps urban planners break down their strategies by key sectors and finance and monetize climate projects through carbon markets.

This report explains the digital components of real-time emissions monitoring systems and examines how digital solutions can drive the global transition towards a net-zero economy. It analyzes the highest urban GHG emitters in the world, identifies the key addressable city sectors for relevant climate actions, and examines the benefits of emerging climate technologies, focusing on key market drivers and restraints.

The report identifies the main stakeholders along the value chain and provides an overview of the companies to watch and the new business models in this space. The study also highlights successful case studies and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the development of climate technologies for urban applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Gas

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Digital Solutions of Real-time Emissions Monitoring

  • Digital Solutions Pushing Transition Towards Climate Zero

  • Total Global GHG Emissions

  • Global GHG Emissions by Key Regions

  • The City as a GHG Emission Hot Spot - Main Contributing Sectors in Scope 1, 2, and 3

  • City GHG Emissions by Key Economic Sectors

  • Global GHG Emissions by Key Cities

  • Key Addressable City Sectors for Climate Actions

  • Roadmap to Integrated Urban Sustainability for Climate-smart Cities

  • Leveraging Digital Technologies in Accelerating Net-zero Actions

  • Cutting City Emissions with Climate Technology to Mitigate Climate Change with Short-term and Long-term Returns on Investments (ROI)

  • Key Benefits of Real-time Emissions Monitoring

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3 Regional Hot Spots

  • Net-zero Targets by Key Countries

  • Net-zero Targets by Key Cities

  • Real-time Monitoring of GHG Emissions Growth Opportunity Index by Region

  • Regional Hot Spots - EU Cities at the Forefront of Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation

  • Regional Hot Spots - 100 Climate-neutral and Smart Cities

  • Regional Hot Spots - Canadian Cities Leading the North American Transition

  • Regional Hot Spots - US Cities Race to Zero

  • Regional Hot Spots - US Cities Focus on Economic Development Along Decarbonization Strategies

  • Regional Hot Spots - Brazil and Argentina at the Forefront of City-led Initiatives for Latin America

  • Regional Hot Spots - Other Large Latin American Cities Setting Transition Initiatives for the Region

  • Regional Case Study - Innovative Business Models with ZEBRA Financial Commitment Supporting Zero-emission Bus Fleet Transition in Latin America

  • Regional Hot Spots - Low-carbon Living Strategies with Innovative City-oriented Projects Driving Net-zero 2050 Projects across the Middle East

  • Regional Hot Spots - Australian Cities Leading with Ambitious Targets to Reach Net-zero Targets before 2050

  • Regional Hot Spots - The Asia-Pacific Accelerating Efforts to Develop Deep Decarbonization Sectoral Pathways along Urbanization

  • Regional Hot Spots - High-density Southeast Asian Cities Focusing on Energy Efficiency and Net-zero Buildings

  • Regional Hot Spots - Chinese Industrial Cities set Ambitious Emission Targets but face Significant Challenges and Urgent Need for High-scale Transition

4 Stakeholder Analysis and Companies to Watch

  • New Business Model - City-Business Partnership

  • Case Study 1 - Dijon to become the First Global City to Monitor CO2 Emissions in Real Time

  • Case Study 2 - Satellite Images & Big Data Analytics to Generate Digital Twin to Model Urban Sustainability in Turin, Italy

  • Case Study 3 - Ecopia AI's Digital Twin to Support Canadian Cities' 2050 Net-zero Target

  • Development of City-Business Partnerships among Key Stakeholders in the Value Chain

  • Examples of Key Stakeholders in the Value Chain

  • Stack of Climate-tech Services for City-Business Partnerships

  • Companies to Watch - Active Stimulators of Climate Change Mitigation

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: IoT Sensors for Urban Applications

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Earth Observation Satellite Imagery to Identify Emission Hot Spots in Cities

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Big-Data-Analytics-as-a-Service

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Urban-proven Sensors for Marine Emission Monitoring in Coastal Cities

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Verification of Carbon Tracking for RCC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgk8y2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-real-time-monitoring-of-ghg-emissions-market-analysis-report-2023-climate-smart-cities-presents-lucrative-opportunities---a-1-453-billion-market-by-2030-from-350-million-in-2022--301777326.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

