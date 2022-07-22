Global Real-Time Payments Markets Report 2022: Revenue Sales Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and CAGR Projections through 2027
Global Real-Time Payments Market
Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-Time Payments: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the global market for real-time payments and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, transaction type, mode of deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and region.
Factors such as the involvement of new market players and business models, common customers and merchants' expectations, globalization, and regulatory pressure are some of the major factors triggering growth in the market for real-time payments across the globe.
However, an increasing number of fraudulent activities and security concerns about real-time payments may hamper the market in the long run. As crime and fraudulent activities are proceeding fast, real-time payment systems are more frequently being exploited to quickly move the proceeds of crime between accounts, thwarting the efforts and analysis by financial institutions to track and identify illicit funds, creating a path for repatriation.
Factors such as uptake in contactless technology, rising adoption of mobile payments, and digital innovations from card giants and technology players, are further projected to expand the usage of the market for real-time payments. The maximum impact of adopting real-time payments will become clearer with time within a given country as start-ups, corporates, and policymakers deploy innovative services on top of advanced payment infrastructures.
Real-time payments enable future innovations, thereby developing a platform for the next wave of fintech pioneers, such as developing new products and services which utilize the data generated by digital payments. Compared with some legacy alternatives, which take a few days to reach a recipient, real-time payments deliver a quicker and more predictable means of payment, potentially creating a range of social and economic impacts that affect customers, government and businesses, globally.
In this report, the global market for real-time payments has been segmented by component, transaction type, deployment, organization type, end-use industry, and region.
The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global market for real-time payments in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.
Report Includes
47 data tables and 43 additional tables
An updated overview of the global markets for real-time payments (RTP) solutions and services
Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the market potential for RTP payment systems, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
Evaluation and forecast the global market size for real-time payments, and corresponding market share analysis by component, transaction type, mode of deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and region
Assessment of major driving trends, challenges, and opportunities in this innovation driven market, along with current trends, new developments, and regulatory implications within the digital payments industry
Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
Coverage of tracking details and comparison of the product offerings and market strategies of key players and stakeholders in the ecosystem
Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for real-time payment solutions and services
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including ACI Worldwide Inc., Capgemini, FIS Global, Fiserv Inc., Global Payments Inc., and Visa Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Intended Audiences
Information Sources
Research Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
Market Overview
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Opportunities
Value Chain Analysis
Solutions and Services
Transaction Type
Mode of Deployment
End-Use Industry
Pestel Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Real-Time Payments
Use Case Analysis
Patent Analysis
Recent Key Granted Patents
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment
Overview
Solutions
Payments Gateway
Payments Processing
Payments Security and Fraud Management
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Transaction Type
Overview
Person-To-Person (P2P)
Person-To-Business (P2B)
Business-To-Person (B2P)
Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Mode of Deployment
Overview
Cloud
On-Premise
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Overview
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
Overview
Bfsi
Retail and E-Commerce
It and Telecom
Travel and Tourism
Energy and Utilities
Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Market Ranking Analysis
Competitive Scenario
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Aci Worldwide Inc.
Fis
Finastra
Fiserv Inc.
Global Payments Inc.
Icon Solutions Ltd.
Mastercard
Montran Corp.
Paypal Holdings Inc.
Temenos Headquarters Sa
Visa Inc.
Volante Technologies Inc.
Other Prominent Vendors
Capgemini
Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Intelligent Payments Group
Nexi Payments S.P.A.
Pelican
Ripple Labs, Inc.
Worldline
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ra1l
