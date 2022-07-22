Global Real-Time Payments Markets Report 2022: Revenue Sales Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Company Logo

Global Real-Time Payments Market

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-Time Payments: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the global market for real-time payments and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, transaction type, mode of deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and region.

Factors such as the involvement of new market players and business models, common customers and merchants' expectations, globalization, and regulatory pressure are some of the major factors triggering growth in the market for real-time payments across the globe.

However, an increasing number of fraudulent activities and security concerns about real-time payments may hamper the market in the long run. As crime and fraudulent activities are proceeding fast, real-time payment systems are more frequently being exploited to quickly move the proceeds of crime between accounts, thwarting the efforts and analysis by financial institutions to track and identify illicit funds, creating a path for repatriation.



Factors such as uptake in contactless technology, rising adoption of mobile payments, and digital innovations from card giants and technology players, are further projected to expand the usage of the market for real-time payments. The maximum impact of adopting real-time payments will become clearer with time within a given country as start-ups, corporates, and policymakers deploy innovative services on top of advanced payment infrastructures.

Real-time payments enable future innovations, thereby developing a platform for the next wave of fintech pioneers, such as developing new products and services which utilize the data generated by digital payments. Compared with some legacy alternatives, which take a few days to reach a recipient, real-time payments deliver a quicker and more predictable means of payment, potentially creating a range of social and economic impacts that affect customers, government and businesses, globally.



In this report, the global market for real-time payments has been segmented by component, transaction type, deployment, organization type, end-use industry, and region.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global market for real-time payments in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.

Report Includes

47 data tables and 43 additional tables

An updated overview of the global markets for real-time payments (RTP) solutions and services

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for RTP payment systems, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the global market size for real-time payments, and corresponding market share analysis by component, transaction type, mode of deployment, organization size, end-use industry, and region

Assessment of major driving trends, challenges, and opportunities in this innovation driven market, along with current trends, new developments, and regulatory implications within the digital payments industry

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Coverage of tracking details and comparison of the product offerings and market strategies of key players and stakeholders in the ecosystem

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for real-time payment solutions and services

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including ACI Worldwide Inc., Capgemini, FIS Global, Fiserv Inc., Global Payments Inc., and Visa Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

Solutions and Services

Transaction Type

Mode of Deployment

End-Use Industry

Pestel Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Real-Time Payments

Use Case Analysis

Patent Analysis

Recent Key Granted Patents

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment

Overview

Solutions

Payments Gateway

Payments Processing

Payments Security and Fraud Management

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Transaction Type

Overview

Person-To-Person (P2P)

Person-To-Business (P2B)

Business-To-Person (B2P)

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Mode of Deployment

Overview

Cloud

On-Premise

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Overview

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Overview

Bfsi

Retail and E-Commerce

It and Telecom

Travel and Tourism

Energy and Utilities

Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Market Ranking Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Aci Worldwide Inc.

Fis

Finastra

Fiserv Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

Icon Solutions Ltd.

Mastercard

Montran Corp.

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Temenos Headquarters Sa

Visa Inc.

Volante Technologies Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

Capgemini

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Intelligent Payments Group

Nexi Payments S.P.A.

Pelican

Ripple Labs, Inc.

Worldline

