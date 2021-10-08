U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

Global Real Time PCR Markets, 2021-2026 - Increasing Advancements in PCR Techniques

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Real Time PCR Market, By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Research, Forensic), By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Real Time PCR Market is anticipated to reach USD25325.23 million by 2026 owing to increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and diseases like cancer, infectious diseases around the world.

Real Time PCRs are beneficial in diagnosis of diseases and give results in less time. Further, increasing advancements in PCR techniques is also boosting the growth of this market.

Additionally, government and health organizations across the globe are also introducing funds and grants for the development of new PCR technologies, which is further fuelling the growth of the Global Real Time PCR Market.

Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), also known as quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), is used for measuring gene expression. Real Time PCRs are best suited for the study of small subsets of genes. They find various applications such as processing DNA for sequencing, generating forensic DNA profiles from tiny samples and detecting the presence and absence of a gene during an infection.

The Global Real Time PCR Market is segmented based on product, application, end-user and company, region. Based on application, the market is segmented into Clinical Diagnostics, Research, Forensic. Among them, the Clinical Diagnostics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years due to increasing prevalence of cancer and extensive oncology testing across the globe.

Based on region, North America dominates the Global Real Time PCR Market owing to the increased funding for genomic research and increasing use of PCR techniques for clinical diagnostics and forensic. Countries like the US and Canada have world-class healthcare facilities which also makes the region a market a leader in Real Time PCR.

Major players operating in the Global Real Time PCR Market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Takara Bio Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomerieux SA., Danaher Corporation, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Promega Corporation, GE Healthcare Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Merck Serono GmbH and Becton, Dickinson and Company among others.

With the help of funding from government, companies dealing in Real Time PCR techniques are expanding their market and introducing new and innovative techniques for the treatment of genetic disorders.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Real Time PCR Market, By Product:

  • Reagents & Consumables

  • Instruments

  • Software & Services

Global Real Time PCR Market, By Application:

  • Clinical Diagnostics

  • Research

  • Forensic

Global Real Time PCR Market, By End-user:

  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

  • Pharmaceutical, CROs and Biotechnology Companies

  • Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

  • Forensic Laboratories

Global Real Time PCR Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • APAC

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • MEA

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Real Time PCR Market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Takara Bio Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Biomerieux SA.

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Meridian Bioscience Inc.

  • Promega Corporation

  • GE Healthcare Inc.

  • Fluidigm Corporation

  • Merck Serono GmbH

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8usmm2

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-real-time-pcr-markets-2021-2026---increasing-advancements-in-pcr-techniques-301396132.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

