Global Recombinant Protein Market to Surpass US$ 806.0 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

·4 min read

SEATTLE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global recombinant protein market is estimated to be valued at US$ 494.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent Market Insights Logo
Coherent Market Insights Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Recombinant Protein Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on launching new products, which is expected to drive the global recombinant protein market. For instance, in April 2022, according to data published by National Center for Biotechnology Information, the B1 domain of Streptococcal protein G (GB1) can be a multi-functional domain of recombinant proteins in plants. N-terminal fusion of the GB1 domain increased the expression level of various target proteins ranging from 1.3- to 3.1-fold at the protein level depending on the target proteins. GB1 fusion led to the stabilization of the fusion proteins. Furthermore, the direct detection of GB1-fusion proteins by the secondary anti-IgG antibody eliminated the use of the primary antibody for western blot analysis. Based on this data, proposed that the small GB1 domain can be used as a versatile tag for recombinant protein production in plants.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1516

Key Market Takeaways:

Global recombinant protein market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisition by key players in market. For instance, in January 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a company which produces scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services acquired PeproTech, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of recombinant proteins for a total cash purchase price of approximately $1.85 billion. PeproTech's recombinant proteins portfolio complements Thermo Fisher's cell culture media products and will enable Thermo Fisher to provide customers significant benefits through an integrated offering.

On the basis of application, the basic research segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as acquisition. For instance, in March 2022, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Inc., a company that innovates and manufactures cell culture media, reagents, and medical devices for researchers and clinicians acquired Shenandoah Biotechnology, a company supplying recombinant proteins to the drug discovery, life science research, and cell and gene therapy industries. This acquisition promotes the researchers to carry out basic research activities on the recombinant proteins that include cytokines and growth factors.

Key players operating in the global recombinant protein market include Crown Bioscience, Inc., ProSpec Tany TechnoGene, Ltd., BPS Bioscience, Inc., Sigma Aldrich Company Ltd., Novoprotein Scientific, PeproTech, Inc., Feldan Bio, Inc., BioVision, Inc., HumanZyme, Inc., and GenScript Biotech Corporation.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1516

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Product Type:

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Application:

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By End User:

Global Recombinant Protein Market, By Region:

  • North America

By Country:

  • Europe

By Country:

  • Asia Pacific

By Country:

  • Latin America

By Country:

  • Middle East & Africa

By Country:

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1516

Find related trending report below:

Recombinant DNA Technology Market, by Product Type (Recombinant Protein Drugs, Vaccines, Genetically Modified Crops, Expression Systems, Cell and Gene Therapy and Gene Editing), by Application (Therapeutics, Agriculture, and Research), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights

Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-recombinant-protein-market-to-surpass-us-806-0-million-by-2030--coherent-market-insights-301590129.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

