Global Recombinant Proteins Market Report 2022: Growing Emphasis On Customized Medicine Bolsters Demand

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

recombinant-proteins-market-size.jpg

recombinant-proteins-market-size.jpg
recombinant-proteins-market-size.jpg

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recombinant Proteins Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Recombinant Proteins Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Recombinant proteins have a huge future in the study and development of cancer therapies. Examples of recombinant proteins used in cancer therapy research include growth factors, immunological checkpoints, and cell damage & oxidative stress proteins (preclinical stage). The utilization of recombinant proteins including immunological checkpoint, antibodies, andgrowth factors, for targeted purposes has risen because of a greater knowledge of neoplastic signalling cascades and the proteins involved in them.

Researchers utilise these proteins frequently to study how cancer signalling pathways and functions. Research uses recombinant immune checkpoints that directly target programmed death-1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand-1 and 2 (PD-L1), includingPD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor 1 and PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor 2. Aside from that, proteins like CD40 Ligand/TRAP, CD226, and Human CellExp CTLA4/CD152 are often employed in studies on cancer therapy.

Growth in the business is predicted to be fueled by the increased incidence of chronic disorders such granulomatous disease, haemophilia, and sclerosis. Additionally, improved recombinant protein products, the growing preference for biologics and biosimilars, and other reasons all contribute to the industry's expansion. The race to discover cures and diagnostic tools for the SARS-CoV2 virus was fuelled by the COVID-19 epidemic.

With over 400 million people worldwide suffer from uncommon genetic illnesses, according to Global Genes. This figure demonstrates the urgent need for therapies, an improvement in healthcare environments, and increased public knowledge of health issues. A critical instrument for the creation of medicines is the requirement for cutting-edge research and knowledge of drug targeting mechanisms.

Cohort programmes have helped several regions create biobanks that give researchers access to high-quality samples that will revolutionise treatment efforts. This may lead to a greater emphasis on the identification of biomarkers for various illnesses. As an illustration, the FDA approved Ayvakit in August 2022 to address advanced systemic mastocytosis, a rare blood disorder.

Market Growth Factors
Growing Emphasis On Customized Medicine Due To An Increase In The Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

The market for recombinant proteins is anticipated to expand in demand due to the increased research and development on biologics. The R&D industry has traditionally required a lot of capital because of lengthy study periods and regulatory delays. Consumption on R&D accounts for a considerable share of global spending. Governments acknowledge R&D as a crucial factor in a nation's development, global competitiveness, and public good. R&D funding and spending have risen steadily as a result.

Increasing Biologics Research And Development

Semiconductor electronic devices are usually covered with a protective enclosure to surround the internal components and protect them from any adverse condition. These enclosures are created based on different fabrication methods to form a final product in a single sheet, preferably made of aluminum alloys. Anodic Aluminum Oxide-nanopores (AAO-np) structures fabricated on the aluminum alloy using a two-step anodizing process are known to exhibit good crystallinity with an oxide layer.

Market Restraining Factor
Recombinant proteins are getting cheaper

Recombinant proteins are made in labs using cells that have been grown, which contributes to their expensive price. Purification of these medications, which can make up as much as 80% of the manufacturing costs, is one of the major expenses. Price erosion is defined as when many players enter a particular market and sell identical products without any uniqueness, saturating the market with less creative and reasonably priced goods. Price erosion is the constant drop in the price of these products in each market, which slows down market expansion.

Product Outlook

Based on Product, the market for recombinant proteins is classified into growth factors and chemokines, immune response proteins, structural proteins, membrane proteins, kinase proteins, regulatory proteins, recombinant metabolic enzymes, adhesion molecules and receptors, and other recombinant proteins. Immune response proteins are expected to command a sizable sales share in 2021. A crucial group of proteins in the body are cytokines. These little proteins act as immune system messengers. They serve as the immune system's network of communication and are created in reaction to a threat. Immune system cells can sometimes interact by touching one another directly, but more frequently, they do so via secreting cytokines, which can operate on other cells nearby or far away.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the market Drug Discovery & Development, Biopharmaceutical Production, Biotechnology Research, Academic Research Studies, Diagnostics, and Other Applications. The biotechnology research command a significant revenue share in 2021. Recombinant proteins aid in illuminating an organism's basic and underlying principles. These molecules can be used to identify and pinpoint the location of the protein that a particular gene encodes, as well as to learn more about how other genes are involved in processes such as cell signalling, metabolism, growth, replication, and death, as well as translation, transcription, and protein modification.

End-user Outlook

Based on End-user, the Recombinant Proteins Market is divided in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, academic research institutes, contract research organisations, and other end users. Contract Research Organizations are expected to account for a sizable portion of market revenue in 2021. The R&D industry saw increased investments in regards to partnerships and collaborations between academic institutions and businesses. For instance, the Center for Therapeutic Innovation (CTI) at Pfizer serves as a forum for interaction among stakeholders in the healthcare system.

Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the Recombinant Proteins Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The leading regional market for recombinant proteins in 2021 was North America. The high prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, the availability of funding for R&D, government initiatives for R&D in the pharmaceutical industry, the growing use of life science techniques in research and academia, the significant presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, and the application of analytical instruments in drug discovery and development are all factors that contribute to North America holding a significant share of the global market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bio-Techne Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abcam plc, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Proteintech Group, Inc., BPS Bioscience, Inc., and RayBiotech Life, Inc.

Strategies Deployed in Recombinant Proteins Market

  • Nov-2022: Abcam comes into agreement with NanoString Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. Through this agreement, Abcam RabMAbT recombinant antibodies would be produced as part of the first 64-plex protein panel for NanoString's CosMxT Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI). Additionally, this agreement would open the full capability of spatial biology and help enhance care for people with cancer.

  • 2022-Jul: Bio-Rad Laboratories launched EconoFit Columns, a low-pressure prepacked chromatography column pack. The EconoFit columns are created for resin screening, enabling customers that are designing protein purification workflows to choose the optimal chemistry for various targets. The products offer run-to-run uniformity to support preparative scale purifications and method advancement for the latest target proteins, as well as to improve existing workflows.

Scope of the Study
By Product

  • Growth Factors & Chemokines

  • Recombinant Metabolic Enzymes, Adhesion Molecules & Receptors

  • Structural Proteins

  • Membrane Proteins

  • Kinase Proteins & Regulatory Proteins

  • Immune Response Proteins

  • Others

By End-user

  • Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

  • Biotechnology Companies

  • Academic Research Institutes

  • Contract Research Organizations

  • Others

By Application

  • Drug Discovery & Development

  • Academic Research Studies

  • Biopharmaceutical Production

  • Diagnostics

  • Biotechnology Research

  • Others

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Bio-Techne Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Merck Group

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Abcam plc

  • Genscript Biotech Corporation

  • Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

  • Proteintech Group, Inc.

  • BPS Bioscience, Inc.

  • RayBiotech Life, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnc8k1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


