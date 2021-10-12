U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Global Recreational Boating Market (2021 to 2027) - by Power, Product Type, Activity Type, Size and Region

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreational Boating Market by Power, Product Type, Activity Type and Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recreational boating is referred to an activity of traveling on a lake, river or coastal area in a recreational boat for pleasure. It is done using a boat whether powerboats, sailboats, or man-powered vessels such as rowing and paddle boats. They are used for several activities such as water sports, camping, fishing, boat racing, sailing, and cruising. Recreational boating is usually done for the purpose of making the experience of tourism more enjoyable. Recreational boats, also known as pleasure crafts, are available in different types, including, towboats, sailboat, fishing boat, pontoon boats, and cabin cruisers.

The factors, such as growing interest toward recreational water sport activities and rising water-based tourism, are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, high initial & ownership cost of recreational boats and environmental concerns associated with recreational boating are expected to hinder the market growth. Further, technological advancement in boats & boat engines and growing high net-worth population are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of power, product type, activity type, size, and region. By power, it is classified into engine powered, man powered, and sail propelled. By product type, it is divided into inboard boats, outboard boats, inflatable, sail boats, and personal watercrafts. On the basis of activity type, the market is categorized into watersports & cruising and fishing. By size, it is bifurcated into less than 30 ft, 30 to 59 ft, 60 to 79 ft, 80 to 99 ft, more than 100 ft, and full custom. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the recreational boating market are Azimut Benetti Group, Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Hobie Cat Company, Marine Products Corporation, Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc, Polaris Inc, Sunseeker International Limited, White River Marine Group, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

There has been significant impact on supply chains globally. Boats and engine manufacturing companies have faced huge losses during the first & second quarter of 2020 due to disrupted supply chains and production schedules. The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., Europe, and Asian economies resulted in nationwide lockdowns and a temporary halt of production facilities to prevent further spread. However, the market started gaining traction soon during the second quarter of 2020, and outboard-powered boats started witnessing a spike in demand for recreational purposes. According to National Marine Manufacturers Association, in May 2020, new boat sales rebounded sharply, up by 59%, compared to April 2020, and up 9% from pre-pandemic levels on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

Key Benefits

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global recreational boating market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall global recreational boating market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global recreational boating market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current global recreational boating market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Market share analysis (2020)
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Growing interest toward recreational water sport activities
3.5.1.2. Growth in water-based tourism
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High initial & ownership cost of recreational boats
3.5.2.2. Environmental concerns associated with recreational boating
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Technological advancement in boats and boat engines
3.5.3.2. Increasing number of high-net worth individuals
3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market
3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks
3.6.1.1. COVID-19
3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis
3.6.2.1. Consumer trends
3.6.2.2. Technology trends
3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends
3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis
3.6.3.1. GDP
3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis
3.6.3.3. Employment index
3.6.4. Impact on recreational boating industry analysis

CHAPTER 4: RECREATIONAL BOATING MARKET, BY POWER
4.1. Overview
4.2. Engine powered
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Man powered
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Sail propelled
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: RECREATIONAL BOATING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.2. Inboard boats
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Outboard boats
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Inflatable
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Sail boats
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country
5.6. Personal watercrafts
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: RECREATIONAL BOATING MARKET, BY ACTIVITY TYPE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Watersports & cruising
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Fishing
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: RECREATIONAL BOATING MARKET, BY SIZE
7.1. Overview
7.2. Less than 30 ft
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3.30 to 59 ft
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.4.60 to 79 ft
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market analysis, by country
7.5.80 to 99 ft
7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3. Market analysis, by country
7.6. More than 100 ft
7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3. Market analysis, by country
7.7. Full custom
7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: RECREATIONAL BOATING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. AZIMUT BENETTI GROUP
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. BRUNSWICK CORPORATION
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business segments
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.2.6. R&D expenditure
9.2.7. Business performance
9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. GROUPE BENETEAU
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Business performance
9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. HOBIE CAT COMPANY
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.5. MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.5.5. Business performance
9.6. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business segments
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. R&D expenditure
9.6.7. Business performance
9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. POLARIS INC.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Operating business segments
9.7.5. Product portfolio
9.7.6. R&D expenditure
9.7.7. Business performance
9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. SUNSEEKER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. WHITE RIVER MARINE GROUP
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Operating business segments
9.10.5. Product portfolio
9.10.6. R&D expenditure
9.10.7. Business performance
9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckmq9s

