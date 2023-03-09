U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Global Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030

·11 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721267/?utm_source=PRN

Global Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $567.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR

The Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$567.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$975.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

- Apple Inc.

- Bryton Inc.

- Garmin International Inc.

- HOLUX Technology Inc.

- Lowrance Electronics

- Magellan Navigation Inc.

- Mio Technology Corporation

- MiTAC International Corporation

- Navman Technology NZ Ltd.

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Satmap Systems Ltd.

- TomTom N.V.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Positioning System (GPS): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

GPS Technology - Expanding Opportunities in Recreation, Outdoor &

Fitness Verticals

Spectacular Growth on the Cards for Recreational, Outdoor &

Fitness GPS Devices

Upward Trajectory in the CE Sector Creates Fertile Environment

Rising Interest in Sophisticated Lifestyle Gadgets Maintains

Growth Momentum

Developed Regions Rapidly Evolve as Primary Consumers of GPS

Devices

Potential Opportunities Prevail in Developing Regions

Recreational, Outdoor, and Fitness GPS Devices - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Bryton, Inc. (Taiwan)

Bushnell Corporation (USA)

Garmin International, Inc. (USA)

HOLUX Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Lowrance Electronics (USA)

MiTAC International Corporation (Taiwan)

Magellan Navigation, Inc. (USA)

Mio Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Navman (New Zealand)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Satmap Systems Ltd. (UK)

TomTom N.V. (The Netherlands)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recreational & Fitness Products Spearhead Market Growth

GPS Wristwatches: Mainstay for Fitness GPS Businesses

Product Innovations Spur Momentum in GPS Watches Vertical

Outdoor Sports GPS Devices Rise in Demand

Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects

GPS-Integrated Cycle Computers - A Growing Market

GPS Devices to Draw Future Growth from Non-Professional Segment

Handheld GPS Devices Continue to Rise in Demand

GPS Based Analytics - An Upcoming Potential Market

HUDs Garner Growing Interest

Augmented Reality Finds Place in GPS Devices

GPS Evolves into USP for Digital Cameras & Mobile Handsets

Smartphone Apps - A Threat & Boon for GPS Device Makers

GPS Leaders Jump onto Smartphone GPS Bandwagon

Navigation Software Enabled Smartphones & Tablets Upstage PND

Market

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards

Stable Economic Scenario

Privacy Concerns - A Key Challenge to Growth

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-recreational-outdoor-and-fitness-gps-devices-market-to-reach-5-6-billion-by-2030--301765548.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

