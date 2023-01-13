The Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market is forecast to grow by $7600.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the recruitment process outsourcing market and is forecast to grow by $7600.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706393/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the recruitment process outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost reduction by streamlining the hiring process, increased use of neo-sourcing, and the emergence of nearshore outsourcing destinations.



The recruitment process outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecom

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of data analytics and artificial intelligence as one of the prime reasons driving the recruitment process outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of meritocratic recruitment and task-based crowdsourcing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the recruitment process outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• Recruitment process outsourcing market sizing

• Recruitment process outsourcing market forecast

• Recruitment process outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recruitment process outsourcing market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Alexander Mann Solutions, Allegis Group, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cielo Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hays Plc, Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kelly Services Inc., Korn Ferry, ManpowerGroup Global Inc., Orion ICS LLC, PeopleScout Inc., Randstad Sourceright EMEA B.V., TrueBlue Inc., and WilsonHCG. Also, the recruitment process outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706393/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



