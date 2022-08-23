U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trials Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·8 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline constitutes 45+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Recurrent Glioblastoma treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

New York, USA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight | Clinical Trials Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight 

Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline constitutes 45+ key companies continuously working towards developing 50+ Recurrent Glioblastoma treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight 2022 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline treatment therapies.

  • Some of the key Recurrent Glioblastoma companies proactively working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Recurrent Glioblastoma treatment options include Ascletis, VBL Therapeutics, Genexine, PharmAbcine, Oncoceutics, Istari Oncology, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Oblato, Nerviano Medical Sciences, VAXIMM AG, OX2 Therapeutics, Erasca, Midatech, MediciNova, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, , QED Therapeutics, Apogenix, Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, Accendatech, Crimson BioPharm, CANbridge Life Sciences, OncoSynergy, VBI Vaccines, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Plus Therapeutics and many more.

  • Essential Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline therapies include ASC40, VB-111, GX-I7, Olinvacimab, ONC 201, Lerapolturev, Berubicin Hydrochloride, OKN-007, NMS-03305293, VXM01, hP1A8, ERAS-801, MTX110, MN-166, Selinexor, Camrelizumab, BGJ398, Asunercept, Abemaciclib, INCMGA00012, ACT001, CM 93, CAN008, Bemcentinib, CD200AR L, Retifanlimab, OS2966, VBI-1901, NNV2, 186RNL and many others.

  • In August 2022, Calidi Biotherapeutics announced that City of Hope received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization to proceed with a Phase I physician-sponsored clinical trial that will use Calidi’s licensed oncolytic virotherapy platform, NSC-CRAd-S-pk7 (NeuroNova), a cutting-edge therapeutic candidate comprising tumor-tropic neural stem cells delivering an oncolytic adenovirus selectively to tumor sites in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma (Calidi’s NNV-2 program).

  • In August 2022, Plus Therapeutics, presented positive data from two ongoing clinical trials of its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL), in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM).

  • In July 2021, Berubicin was granted fast track designation by the FDA for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) following recurrence, according to the company responsible for the agent, CNS Pharmaceuticals.

  • In March 2021, OncoSynergy, announced that the first patient was treated in the Company's First-in-Human Phase I clinical trial evaluating OS2966 for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. OS2966 is a first-in-class immunotherapy, and the first ever anti-CD29 (beta 1 integrin) therapeutic to reach human trials.

  • In August 2020, ERC Belgium announced promising interim results in the Phase II clinical trial for ERC1671. The trial, ERC1671/GM CSF/Cyclophosphamide+Bevacizumab vs Placebo, is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 84 patients with recurrent GBM. Interim unblinding and analysis of the first 10 patients from the study demonstrated the following results in patients treated with ERC1671. Approximately 10% of the patients receiving ERC1671 experienced total recovery and survived longer than 3 years when treated following GBM recurrence and after receiving standard of care treatment. In contrast, no spontaneous remissions were observed in the control group and all patients experienced tumor progression.

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Emerging Therapies

The Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline landscape.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Overview

Recurrent glioblastoma is a possibility that oncologists – and patients – must keep in mind during and after an initial course of treatment. Because it can be difficult to remove a tumor during surgery completely, there is always a possibility that the cancer might come back after a period of remission. As a result, survivors are typically scheduled for follow-up appointments and surveillance imaging every few months after the completion of their initial treatments. Glioblastoma can come back anywhere in the brain or spinal cord. However, most recurrences are found near the site of the original tumor.

Find out more about the disease and recent cancer research developments @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Assessment 

Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

ASC40

Ascletis

Phase III

Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors

Oral

VB-111

VBL Therapeutics

Phase III

Angiogenesis modulating agents; Gene transference; Vascular disrupting agents

Intravenous

GX-I7

Genexine

Phase II

Interleukin 7 replacements; T lymphocyte stimulants

Intramuscular

Olinvacimab

PharmAbcine

Phase II

Angiogenesis inhibitors; Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity

Intravenous

ONC 201

Oncoceutics

Phase II

Dopamine D2 receptor antagonists; Dopamine D3 receptor antagonists; Endopeptidase Clp stimulants; TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand receptor agonists

Oral

Lerapolturev

Istari Oncology

Phase II

Cell death stimulants; Immunostimulants

Intratumoural

Berubicin Hydrochloride

CNS Pharmaceuticals

Phase II

Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors

Intravenous

OKN-007

Oblato

Phase II

Oxygen radical scavengers; Sulfatase inhibitors

Oral

NMS-03305293

Nerviano Medical Sciences

Phase I/II

Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors

Oral

VXM01

VAXIMM AG

Phase I/II

Immunostimulants

Oral

hP1A8

OX2 Therapeutics

Phase I

Immunomodulators

NA

ERAS-801

Erasca

Phase I

Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists

Oral

Learn more about the novel and emerging Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline therapies @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Analysis

Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

The Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Recurrent Glioblastoma emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type,  Molecule Type,  Mechanism of Action and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Report 

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Recurrent Glioblastoma Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Recurrent Glioblastoma Clinical Trial Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Recurrent Glioblastoma Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intravenous, Oral, Intranasal, Subcutaneous, Parenteral

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Recurrent Glioblastoma Molecule Type: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Recurrent Glioblastoma Mechanism of Action: Fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitors, Interleukin 7 replacements; T lymphocyte stimulants, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors, Gene transference, Vascular disrupting agents, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Oxygen radical scavengers, Sulfatase inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists, Immunomodulators, Immunostimulants, Angiogenesis inhibitors; Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity

  • Key Recurrent Glioblastoma Companies: Ascletis, Genexine, PharmAbcine, VAXIMM AG, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Accendatech USA Inc., Midatech Ltd, MediciNova, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Basilea Pharmaceutica, DNAtrix, Inc., NanoPharmaceuticals LLC, Erasca, Inc., Oblato, Inc., OX2 Therapeutics, Crimson Biopharm Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Transgene, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, Istari Oncology, Inc., Chimerix

  • Key Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapies:  ASC40, VB-111, GX-I7, Olinvacimab, ONC 201, Lerapolturev, Berubicin Hydrochloride, OKN-007, NMS-03305293, VXM01, hP1A8, ERAS-801, MTX110, MN-166, Selinexor, Camrelizumab, BGJ398, Asunercept, Abemaciclib, INCMGA00012, ACT001, CM 93, CAN008, Bemcentinib, CD200AR L, Retifanlimab, OS2966, VBI-1901

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline and Emerging Therapies 

Table of Contents 

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Recurrent Glioblastoma: Overview

4

Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

5.1

ASC40: Ascletis

6

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

6.1

GX-I7: Genexine

7

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

7.1

ERAS-801: Erasca

8

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

9

Inactive Products

10

Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding

11

Recurrent Glioblastoma - Unmet Needs

12

Recurrent Glioblastoma - Market Drivers and Barriers

13

Appendix

14

About DelveInsight

For further information on the current Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Ongoing Clinical Trials 

Related Reports

Glioblastoma Market

Glioblastoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key glioblastoma companies including Orphelia Pharma, Merck, Acerta Pharma, Genenta Science, CNS Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Roche, among others.

Glioblastoma Epidemiology Forecast

Glioblastoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted glioblastoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Market

Recurrent Glioblastoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key recurrent glioblastoma companies including Genenta Science, CNS Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Roche, among others.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key glioblastoma multiforme companies including CNS Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Roche, Autotelic Therapeutics, among others.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Pipeline

Glioblastoma Multiforme Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key glioblastoma multiforme companies, including CNS Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Roche, Autotelic Therapeutics, among others.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Epidemiology Forecast

Recurrent Glioblastoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted recurrent glioblastoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Other Trending Reports

Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Fallopian Tube Cancer Market | Atherectomy Devices Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Urinary Incontinence Market | Cholangiocarcinoma Market | Tissue Heart Valves/Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices Market | Artificial Disc Market | Obesity Market | Cerebral Infarction Market | Hematuria Market | Diabetes Market | Spinal Fusion Devices Market | Panuveitis Market | Prosthetic Heart Valve Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  www.delveinsight.com


