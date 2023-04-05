Global Recycled Plastics Market Expects a Revenue of More than US$30 Bn in 2026: Fairfield Market Research

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

Recycled Plastics Market Registering a Robust Growth of 8.1% Between 2022 and 2026

London, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recycled plastics are rapidly gaining traction as a material of choice for packaging among world leaders like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever, and Nestlé. With more brands determined to adhere to their sustainable packaging goals, global recycled plastics market is expected to observe an impressive outlook over the next few years. A new study of Fairfield Market Research expects the market to experience over 8% growth in revenue between 2022 and 2026, reaching an estimated valuation of US$30.2 Bn.

“China has recently imposed a ban on plastic waste imports. While this primarily reflects a responsible gesture, this ban has in fact created a roadblock facing the US which is the world’s largest plastic waste exporter (for recycling). It is now more likely that the US will amplify investments in its own plastic waste collection and recycling capabilities for assured supply security in future,” states a Fairfield analyst.

Key Research Insights

Non-food packaging application segment of the recycled plastics market accounts for more than 39% revenue share

Collectively with HDPE, the PET segment represents more than 75% value share

Over 50% revenue is contributed by Asia Pacific





Get a PDF Sample Copy of Recycled Plastics Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/recycled-plastics-market/request-sample

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) has been gaining ground within the consumer goods industry for packaging application. Demand for recycled PET is poised to witness nearly 7.4% growth between 2022 and 2026, says the recycled plastics market report. Sales of containers, PET bottles, sheets, and thermoformed trays will especially heighten. In addition, high density polyethylene (HDPE) will remain a material of choice among end users. The collective revenue share of PET, and HDPE segments is currently more than 75%. These materials also offer a cost benefit in the long run. Engineered plastics like ABS, nylon, and polystyrene will also be in high demand. In terms of plastic waste generation, packaging industry leads, followed by food packaging sector. The study identifies the latter as the fastest growing application segment.

Story continues

Key Report Highlights

Growing significance of sustainable packaging formats, and stringent sustainability targets uphold North America’s position in recycled plastics market

Europe’s market thrives in the light of a supportive policy framework

Recycled plastics will continue to outweigh their virgin counterparts on the back of their competitive costs





Insights into Regional Analysis

The European Union’s supportive initiatives (e.g., The EU’s Plastics Tax 2021) extend heavy contribution toward recycled plastics market of Europe. The various regulatory norms in favor of circular economy model, and green strategy adoption further strengthen the market of this continent. Asia Pacific however is identified to lead with over 50% of the global recycled plastics demand. Favorable growth environment that has been developing across China, India, and a majority of the southeast Asian countries over the recent past. While this is likely to uphold attractiveness of Asia Pacific in recycled plastics market, the report also highlights measurably high consumption of virgin plastics by the region. The domestic plastics recycling sector is thriving, several governments are imposing improvements in plastics collection and recycling rates, which will continue to push Asian markets up.

Key Market Players

Borealis AG, KW Plastics, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and ALPLA Group are some of the prominent players leading the competition space of recycled plastics market.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/recycled-plastics-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2026 Market Size in 2019 US$19.5 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$30.2 Bn CAGR 8.1% Key Players KW Plastics, Borealis AG, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., ALPLA Group

The Global Recycled Plastics Market is Segmented as Below:

Product Coverage

PET

HDPE

PP

LDPE

Misc. (PVC, PS, PUR, etc.)





Application Coverage

Food Packaging

Non-food Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Textile

Misc. (Electronics, Agriculture, etc.)

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Leading Companies

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Covestro AG

Borealis AG

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Phoenix Technologies International, LLC

UltrePET, LLC.

Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd

KW Plastics

Envision Plastics

ALPLA Group

Inside This Report You Will Find:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Production Output and Trade Statistics

4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2018 - 2026

5. Global Recycled Plastics Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

6. North America Recycled Plastics Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

7. Europe Recycled Plastics Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

8. Asia Pacific Recycled Plastics Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

9. Latin America Recycled Plastics Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

10. Middle East & Africa Recycled Plastics Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Appendix

Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/recycled-plastics-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk



