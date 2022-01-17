Global Recycling Industry Database/Directory 2022
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recycling Industry Directory 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database of over 23,600 recycling companies is a great tool for use by company sales and marketing departments.
The publisher will provide the complete database of information to be found on their website industry directory. The information will be provided in Excel format, with each main category shown in a separate tab - making it easier to manage communication campaigns.
Reasons to Buy
This report actively invests time in finding new companies. Many other website directories wait for companies to come to them and submit themselves, which means they rarely get more than 50% of companies in a particular category.
The details of new companies who submit their details are thoroughly checked. A small trading company may decide that they get more sales leads by 'accidentally' submitting themselves as manufacturing many types of recycling products. Staff will spot the discrepancy while other websites will simply automatically list the company as submitted.
The report is rechecked and refreshes data on a regular basis. Companies regularly expand their activities or change their contact details, but they usually forget to update these details on 3rd party internet sites. Through manual rechecking of all companies in our database we keep our data much fresher than other sources.
Key Topics Covered:
Company
Country
Address
Phone
Fax
Website
Staff Number
Parent Company
Some companies featured in the directory include:
A&P Drekopf GmbH & Co. KG
AP-Concept UK Ltd
Balemaster
Bayshore Recycling
Bernards Betriebs GmbH
Biohumus Gubre
Biosun Pamukova Tesis
Bunting Magnetics Co.
Bywaters
Cal-Waste Recovery Systems
Dabizzi Baling Systems S.r.l.
Dieffe s.r.l
Dielle snc
Ecomaine
Eldan Recycling A/S
FGUP "VNIITVCh"
G.F.Cascami
Glassdon Recycling
Gozo Transfer Station & MRF
Great Western Recycling Ltd
GreenWaste Recovery
Gruberhof
Grupo OTUA
Hamos GmbH
Hazemag & EPR GmbH
Hebei Zaige Renewable Resources Development Co., Ltd.
Henan Fushengyuan Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd
I.T.R.
Inoplast s.r.o.
Intech Integrated Sdn. Bhd.
J&B Recycling
Jiangyin Aupu Machinery Co., Ltd.
Lung Meng Machinery USA
M Lego
Macedonian Paper Mills
Magic Ladder General Trading L.L.C.
MHM Recycling Limited
MRC
National Paper Recycling
NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd
Neoworm Organik Solucan Gubresi Bursa
Newbourne Farm Composting Ltd
Nihot Recycling Technology B.V.
OAO "Gomelskij zavod "Kommunalnik"
OOO "Lipetzkij opytno-eksperimentalnyj zavod "Gidromash"
OOO "Vtormet-16"
Panchal Plastic Machinery P. Ltd.
Pearce Group
Pehlivanoglu Kagit
Perthwaste Green Recycling
PMK Recycling Ltd
Polystar Machinery Co., Ltd
Process Control Corporation
Protemaster
Recuperi Pugliesi Srl
Retek Paper
Rotogran International Inc
S.Eco Servizi Ecologici
Saray Geri Donusum Ve Entegre Tesisleri
Satyamitra Iron & Steel Industries PVt. Ltd.
Scott Area Recycling Center
Size Reduction Specialists
Stadtwerke Feldkirch
Sutco RecyclingTechnik GmbH
The Answer Garden Products Ltd.
Tom White Waste Limited
Tunisie Plastique
TuzCart S.r.l.
U.S. Zinc
Viridor
Viva Kagit
Walsh Waste Ltd
Willimantic Waste Paper Company
Willshee's Ltd
Winnen-Metall GmbH & Co. KG
Zhangjiagang Lianda Machinery Co., Ltd
Zhengzhou Leizhan Technology Paper Machinery Co., LTD.
Ozce Organik Tarim
