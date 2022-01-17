U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.60
    -0.22 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5300
    +0.3300 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,648.92
    -548.74 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.99
    +0.26 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.61
    +52.66 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Global Recycling Industry Database/Directory 2022

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recycling Industry Directory 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This database of over 23,600 recycling companies is a great tool for use by company sales and marketing departments.

The publisher will provide the complete database of information to be found on their website industry directory. The information will be provided in Excel format, with each main category shown in a separate tab - making it easier to manage communication campaigns.

Reasons to Buy

  • This report actively invests time in finding new companies. Many other website directories wait for companies to come to them and submit themselves, which means they rarely get more than 50% of companies in a particular category.

  • The details of new companies who submit their details are thoroughly checked. A small trading company may decide that they get more sales leads by 'accidentally' submitting themselves as manufacturing many types of recycling products. Staff will spot the discrepancy while other websites will simply automatically list the company as submitted.

  • The report is rechecked and refreshes data on a regular basis. Companies regularly expand their activities or change their contact details, but they usually forget to update these details on 3rd party internet sites. Through manual rechecking of all companies in our database we keep our data much fresher than other sources.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Company

  • Country

  • Address

  • Phone

  • Fax

  • Website

  • Email

  • Staff Number

  • Parent Company

Some companies featured in the directory include:

  • A&P Drekopf GmbH & Co. KG

  • AP-Concept UK Ltd

  • Balemaster

  • Bayshore Recycling

  • Bernards Betriebs GmbH

  • Biohumus Gubre

  • Biosun Pamukova Tesis

  • Bunting Magnetics Co.

  • Bywaters

  • Cal-Waste Recovery Systems

  • Dabizzi Baling Systems S.r.l.

  • Dieffe s.r.l

  • Dielle snc

  • Ecomaine

  • Eldan Recycling A/S

  • FGUP "VNIITVCh"

  • G.F.Cascami

  • Glassdon Recycling

  • Gozo Transfer Station & MRF

  • Great Western Recycling Ltd

  • GreenWaste Recovery

  • Gruberhof

  • Grupo OTUA

  • Hamos GmbH

  • Hazemag & EPR GmbH

  • Hebei Zaige Renewable Resources Development Co., Ltd.

  • Henan Fushengyuan Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd

  • I.T.R.

  • Inoplast s.r.o.

  • Intech Integrated Sdn. Bhd.

  • J&B Recycling

  • Jiangyin Aupu Machinery Co., Ltd.

  • Lung Meng Machinery USA

  • M Lego

  • Macedonian Paper Mills

  • Magic Ladder General Trading L.L.C.

  • MHM Recycling Limited

  • MRC

  • National Paper Recycling

  • NatSteel Holdings Pte Ltd

  • Neoworm Organik Solucan Gubresi Bursa

  • Newbourne Farm Composting Ltd

  • Nihot Recycling Technology B.V.

  • OAO "Gomelskij zavod "Kommunalnik"

  • OOO "Lipetzkij opytno-eksperimentalnyj zavod "Gidromash"

  • OOO "Vtormet-16"

  • Panchal Plastic Machinery P. Ltd.

  • Pearce Group

  • Pehlivanoglu Kagit

  • Perthwaste Green Recycling

  • PMK Recycling Ltd

  • Polystar Machinery Co., Ltd

  • Process Control Corporation

  • Protemaster

  • Recuperi Pugliesi Srl

  • Retek Paper

  • Rotogran International Inc

  • S.Eco Servizi Ecologici

  • Saray Geri Donusum Ve Entegre Tesisleri

  • Satyamitra Iron & Steel Industries PVt. Ltd.

  • Scott Area Recycling Center

  • Size Reduction Specialists

  • Stadtwerke Feldkirch

  • Sutco RecyclingTechnik GmbH

  • The Answer Garden Products Ltd.

  • Tom White Waste Limited

  • Tunisie Plastique

  • TuzCart S.r.l.

  • U.S. Zinc

  • Viridor

  • Viva Kagit

  • Walsh Waste Ltd

  • Willimantic Waste Paper Company

  • Willshee's Ltd

  • Winnen-Metall GmbH & Co. KG

  • Zhangjiagang Lianda Machinery Co., Ltd

  • Zhengzhou Leizhan Technology Paper Machinery Co., LTD.

  • Ozce Organik Tarim

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/let05l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-recycling-industry-databasedirectory-2022-301461959.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Shell says electricity to meet 60% of China's energy use by 2060

    China may triple electricity generation to supply 60% of the country's total energy under Beijing's carbon-neutral goal by 2060, up from the current 23%, Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday. Shell is one of the largest global investors in China's energy sector, with business covering gas production, petrochemicals and a retail fuel network. A leading supplier of liquefied natural gas, it has recently expanded into low-carbon business such as hydrogen power and electric vehicle charging.

  • Tesla looks to Africa for key battery component to reduce dependence on China

    Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.

  • Nat Gas Bulls Need Extreme US Cold to Extend into February

    The harsh weather conditions combined with strong LNG demand and modest production point to the potential for a month’s worth of strong withdrawals.

  • Whole Foods Stands By Decision to Ban Employees From Wearing BLM Masks While At Work

    Whole Foods accused the federal government of violating its First Amendment rights by preventing them from disallowing their workers from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings.

  • Traders Wanted in a Once-Sleepy Gas Market With New Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- Around the world, analysts and traders are grappling with the biggest shakeup in the 60-year history of liquefied natural gas: The emergence of two new superpowers, the U.S. and China, who are bringing more uncertainty and price fluctuations to a once-staid commodity market. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With Omic

  • DirecTV loss could cripple rightwing One America News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes three months after a Reuters investigation revealed that OAN’s founder testified that AT&T inspired him to create the network. Court testimony also showed that OAN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV.

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Eastman to Invest $1 Billion in Plastics Recycling Facility in France

    (Bloomberg) -- Eastman Chemical Co. plans to invest as much as $1 billion to build the world’s biggest molecular-plastics recycling facility in France, helping to cut consumption of fossil fuels -- and boosting President Emmanuel Macron‘s credentials, less than three months before the presidential election.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • Brent Crude Trades Near Highest Since 2014 on Tightening Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil traded near the highest intraday level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityFutures in London held

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • Oil steady as rising Libyan output offsets supply worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Monday as investor bets that global supply will remain tight amid restraint by major producers were offset by a rise in Libyan output. Brent crude was down 24 cents, or 0.3%, at $85.82 a barrel by 1200 GMT. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • A Copper Crisis Threatens The Energy Transition

    Copper is one of the most important commodities on earth, and the current supply shortage could cause major issues for the energy industry

  • People Are Sharing B.S. Survival Myths That Could Actually Get You Killed, And I'm Thankful I Read These

    FYI: The "Triangle of Life" method is a myth.View Entire Post ›

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • Tado, the German smart home energy startup, plans to go public via a SPAC at a €450M valuation

    Tado, the German smart home startup that specializes in thermostats and more recently moved into flexible "time of use" energy tariffs based on loadshifting technology, is today announcing the next step in its life as a business. GFJ ESG Acquisition, a German SPAC entity focused specifically on sustainable technologies, said it will combine with tado and list the new company on the Frankfurt exchange. GFJ and tado are now working on the PIPE transaction, which when completed is expected to value tado at €450 million ($514 million at today's rates).

  • Road conditions map: See when roads will be clear in WNC following Snowstorm Izzy

    The North Carolina DOT is asking Western North Carolina residents to be careful when driving after Snowstorm Izzy.