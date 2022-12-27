Global Reduced Fat Cereals Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Reduced Fat Cereals estimated at US$11. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cheerios, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wheaties segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Reduced Fat Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Shredded Wheat Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
In the global Shredded Wheat segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
Arla Foods Inc.
Crowley Food LLC
Danone S.A.
Dean Foods
General Mills Inc.
Kellogg Co.
Mondelez Global LLC
Nestle S.A.
PepsiCo, Inc.
The Kraft Heinz Company;
