The Global Reduced Sugar Food & Beverages Market size is expected to reach $79.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period

Low- or no-added-sugar fruit snacks are confections that use minimal or no artificial sweeteners. There are several reduced-sugar fruit snacks available on the market, including fruit strips and fruit bars.

Increasing purchasing power and shifting customer preferences toward ready-to-eat and healthful convenience foods would increase the market demand for fruit snacks with decreased sugar.



To serve a large client base, several enterprises are offering fruit snacks with improved quality and choice for effective distribution networks. In addition, increased consumer expenditure on healthy items would bolster demand and growth of the reduced sugar fruit snack market throughout the projection period. The food and beverage business is seeing several trends and innovations in its product range, which will provide new growth prospects for market participants.



As customers are highly dependent on snacks, they must consume nutritious snacks. Because consuming unhealthy snacks may lead to a variety of health problems, such as weight gain or obesity. Snacks are an important aspect of a person’s diet since bad snacking can lead to a variety of health problems, whilst good snacking can aid in the maintenance of physical health.



Due to this, the demand for healthy snacking options, such as fruit snacks with less sugar, will rise in the future years. The increased incidence of disorders requiring a certain amount of food between regular meals, such as diabetes and low blood pressure. In addition, the increased adoption of a variety of snacking goods, such as fruit snacks with reduced sugar, by the majority of the population contributes to the market’s expansion.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The tremendous increase in sales of ready-to-eat foods in retail distribution channels was caused in part by consumers’ panicked purchases of food supplies during the early phase of the lockdown. In recent years, however, the rising health concerns related to the sanitation and safety of processed foods have impacted the market for these items, as consumers have opted for raw ingredients to prepare their meals at home. This would offer up new growth opportunities for the leading industry players in the coming years. High customer demand for gluten-free, vegetarian, and meat-free low-sugar snack choices will drive the market for low-sugar fruit snacks throughout the projection period.



Market Growth Factors



Rising prevalence of obesity



Obesity is one of the most significant threats to public health that the 21st century has seen, and it is a problem that is present in every country on the planet. Adult obesity is a major risk factor contributing to poor health and premature mortality from various conditions. These conditions include cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, diabetes, and numerous prevalent malignancies. The prevalence of overweight and obesity is increasing at an alarming rate among both children and adults. This beverage contains artificial sweeteners, which are only used in trace amounts because they are 600 times sweeter than regular sugar.



The Increasing Prevalence of Diseases Caused by Lifestyle



As more and more individuals become aware of the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle, sugar-free energy drinks are seeing a meteoric rise in popularity. Carbonated soft drinks were a big contributor to the rising obesity crisis, and sugar-free energy drinks have emerged as a superior alternative to fill the void left by their consumption. Some of the most well-known brands of sugar-free energy drinks, such as Red Bull, Monster, and Rockstar, are included on the list of the most commonly consumed sugar-free energy drinks.



Market Restraining Factors



Concerns regarding the use of artificial sweeteners in medical research



One of the problems that are hindering the expansion of the sugar-free food and beverage business is lower adoption owing to ambiguity regarding the safety profile of artificial sweeteners. There is evidence that using artificial sweeteners can lead to adverse health effects. A comparison was made between the risk of metabolic syndromes in two different groups of people: one group consisted of people who consumed beverages sweetened with sugar, and the other group consisted of people who consumed beverages sweetened with artificial sweeteners.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of Distribution Channels, the Reduced Sugar Food & Beverages Market is divided into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others. The online segment registered a substantial revenue share in the reduced sugar food & beverages market in 2021. Because more people now have access to smartphones and other such devices, which has led to an increase in the number of people using the internet. In addition, the rising desire among consumers across the world for the use of an online platform for grocery shopping is another factor that will help the expansion of the market throughout the projected period.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product, the Reduced Sugar Food & Beverages Market is segmented into Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery, Dairy, Snacks, and Others. The beverages segment acquired the highest revenue share in the reduced sugar food & beverages market in 2021. Because there is a large demand around the world for sports and energy beverages that are better for consumers and have fewer added sugars. In addition, the growing demand for flavored waters and carbonated soft drinks that have lower levels of sugar and higher levels of minerals is another factor that is contributing to the expansion of the market.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Reduced Sugar Food & Beverages Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the highest revenue share in the reduced sugar food & beverages market in 2021. The primary factor that is driving this market is the rise in the number of diabetics living in this region, which has led to an increase in the demand for food items that contain less sugar in this region. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report, there are approximately 37.3 million persons in the United States who are living with diabetes.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nestlé S.A., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Unilever plc, NOW Foods, Inc., Givaudan S.A., Cargill Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Danone S.A. and Mondelez International.



Strategies deployed in Reduced Sugar Food & Beverages Market



2022-Aug: Mondel?z took over Clif Bar & Company, a leading U.S. maker of healthy energy bars with natural ingredients. This acquisition focused on expanding Mondel?z International’s global snack bar business, with leading brands such as CLIF, CLIF Kid, and LUNA joining the company’s refrigerated snacking business Perfect Snacks in the U.S. and showing performance nutrition company Grenade in the U.K. Moreover, the acquisition also offers the company’s strategy to reshape its offering to provide higher and more tolerable growth.



2021-Dec: Hain Celestial completed the acquisition of Parmcrisps and Thinsters, high-protein, low-carb cheese crisps, and snack mixes. This acquisition would coincide with Hain Celestial’s Hain 3.0 enterprise strategy.



2020-Sep: PepsiCo launched Tropicana Lean range, which contains 40% less sugar and calories. The Tropicana range is produced from 100% recyclable material and includes no artificial sweeteners. Moreover, the company focused on managing sugar content, which is the main obstacle for shoppers buying food and beverage products, especially families.



2020-Jul: Cargill introduced C TruSweet 01795, a 95% pure fructose syrup. The C TruSweet’s rapid onset of sweetness is perfect for highlighting fruity tastes in drinks and food, such as fruit preparation and fillings, dairy, ice creams, and sports nutrition products.



2019-Nov: Coca-Cola unveiled the Rani Float, a real fruit piece along with higher content juice. This launch aimed to deliver more options to customers and appeal to their various preferences and tastes across beverage varieties.



2019-Jun: Mondelez unveiled the Dairy Milk chocolate with 30% less sugar. The dairy milk chocolate would be presented instantly in the UK and India, creating it the chocolate maker’s first such action to decrease sugar in its products in India.



2018-Apr: Coca-Cola introduced a no-sugar version of Thums Up. This launch aimed to enable coca-cola to broaden the brand’s impression and propel its growth. Moreover, the launch focused on increasing consumer choices for healthier drinks.



